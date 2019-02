MBS Signs historical $20B Deals with Pakistan

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, known as MBS oversaw the signing of unprecedented investment deals with Pakistan worth $20 billion just a few hours after landing in Islamabad on his maiden state visit.

Crown Prince Salman, noted his delegation signed “$20 billion” worth of memorandum of understandings (MoUs) with the Pakistani Government led by Imran Khan, a very popular former Cricket star who is currently the Prime minister of this very strategic Asian country .

The ties between KSA and Pakistan are strong, very complex and strategic. Pakistan has a nuclear arsenal and Ryad is bound to get nuke full detterance capabilities in a short term.

