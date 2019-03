La censure militaire cache la réalité de la guerre perdue au Mali

Un email non vérifié émanant d’une personne affirmant être un militaire du Ghana déployé au Mali dans le cadre de la Minusma nous informe que les pertes militaires subies par les forces étrangères déployées au Mali seraient passées sous silence sur recommendation française.

« I am a Ghanian soldier here in Mali (…) We lost two soldiers yesterday and eight other soldiers just a day before, it is hell and I really really wish to show you video about (…) All military losses are kept secret because of the crazy French military policy (…) As a soldier it is my duty to fight terrorism in Mali but where are terrorists ? Everyday we lost our comrades without even knowing who is targeting us (…) The Chadian soldiers armed in the French way die like fleas, in dozens and the French like to push the African soldiers to do all the dirty work while they barely use their Aircraft to support us (…) I didn’t know French military was so corrupt, they lied to us and they keep giving false info…Damn! Not a single video from Mali while US soldiers in Afghanistan are posting their helmet cam footage on YouTube! You know why? Because they are lost in Mali. All they can do is bribing corrupt politicians and that is what it is, a fucking colony where the territory is lost to armed groups. I’m done! (…)

Warrior Darcko