Prehistoric ape from Germany was a pioneer of two-legged walking Fossils unearthed in southern Germany of a remarkable ape that lived about 11.6 million years ago may dramatically alter the understanding of the evolutionary origins of a fundamental human trait - walking upright on two legs.

New Zealand base for methane-measuring satellite mission A satellite mission to measure global methane emissions from oil and gas facilities will be based in New Zealand, the government said on Wednesday, in a collaboration with a U.S. environmental group.

NASA probe provides insight on solar system's border with interstellar space (The Nov 4 story corrects speed of cosmic rays in paragraph 10.)

Boeing tests space taxi, one of three parachutes does not open Boeing Co said on Monday that one of three parachutes failed to deploy during an otherwise successful safety test of its unmanned CST-100 Starliner crew capsule, being developed to ferry astronauts to and from the International Space Station.

China launches high-res satellite able to provide stereo imagery - CCTV China launched a new high-resolution remote sensing satellite capable of providing stereoscopic imagery on Sunday, state-run media said, marking another important step as Beijing seeks to reduce reliance on foreign technology in topographic mapping.

Time for fungus? Indonesian watchmaker turns to mushroom leather A watchmaker in Indonesia's Bandung city thinks the next step in sustainability is a wristwatch with a strap made out of the complex root structure of a mushroom.

Czech lab grows mustard plants for Mars Czech scientists have opened a lab to experiment growing food for environments with extreme conditions and lack of water, such as Mars.

Humankind's ancestral 'homeland' pinpointed in Botswana A large ancient wetlands region spanning northern Botswana - once teeming with life but now dominated by desert and salt flats - may represent the ancestral homeland of all of the 7.7 billion people on Earth today, researchers said on Monday.

Secretive military spaceplane lands in Florida after record-long orbital flight The Pentagon's secretive X-37B spaceplane landed in Florida on Sunday after a record-long orbital flight lasting more than two years, the U.S. Air Force said, capping the latest test mission for an array of military technologies.

NASA plans to send water-hunting robot to moon surface in 2022 NASA will send a golf cart-sized robot to the moon in 2022 to search for deposits of water below the surface, an effort to evaluate the vital resource ahead of a planned human return to the moon in 2024 to possibly use it for astronauts to drink and to make rocket fuel, the U.S. space […]

Post-apocalyptic fossils show rise of mammals after dinosaur demise A revelatory cache of fossils dug up in central Colorado details as never before the rise of mammals from the post-apocalyptic landscape after an asteroid smacked Earth 66 million years ago and annihilated three-quarters of all species including the dinosaurs.