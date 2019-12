NASA, Boeing investigating why Starliner spacecraft missed orbit The Boeing Co Starliner spacecraft that failed to hit the right orbit to reach the International Space Station is healthy, in a stable orbit and expected to land in New Mexico on Sunday morning, NASA said.

Boeing's failed Starliner mission strains 'reliability' pitch Boeing Co's stunted Friday debut of its astronaut capsule threatens to dent the U.S. aerospace incumbent's self-declared competitive advantage of mission reliability against the price and innovation strengths of "new space" players like Elon Musk's SpaceX.

Boeing's Starliner astronaut capsule fails key test to reach space station Boeing Co's new astronaut capsule failed after liftoff on Friday to climb high enough in orbit to reach the International Space Station, cutting short a critical unmanned test mission in the embattled aerospace giant's race to send humans to the orbital outpost.

Ethiopia launches first satellite into space Ethiopia launched its first satellite into space on Friday, as more sub-Saharan African nations strive to develop space programs to advance their development goals and encourage scientific innovation.

China-Brazil satellite launched into space to monitor Amazon rainforest An Earth observation satellite jointly developed by China and Brazil was launched into space on Friday under a bilateral programme seen as a template for broader cooperation among BRICS nations.

Boeing astronaut capsule faces key test on trip to space station Boeing Co is set to launch its new astronaut capsule on Friday on its first unmanned journey to the International Space Station, a milestone test for the U.S. aerospace firm that is vying with SpaceX to revive NASA's human spaceflight capabilities.

Elbit Systems launches nanosatellite for commercial communications Israeli defense electronics firm Elbit Systems said on Wednesday its nanosatellite, called Nanova, was successfully launched into space.

In New York lab, centuries-old corals hold clues to climate shifts Some 20 miles north of New York City, a team of scientists is searching for clues about how the environment is changing by studying organisms not usually found in the woods around here: corals.

Researchers criticize AI software that predicts emotions A prominent group of researchers alarmed by the harmful social effects of artificial intelligence called Thursday for a ban on automated analysis of facial expressions in hiring and other major decisions.

Half of lymphoma patients alive three years after Gilead cell therapy treatment: study Nearly half of lymphoma patients treated with Gilead Sciences Inc's Yescarta were alive at least three years after a one-time infusion of the CAR-T cell therapy, according to data presented on Saturday.

Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal Bristol-Myers Squibb Co on Saturday said that an experimental cancer therapy it acquired as part of its $74 billion deal for Celgene Corp produced positive results in a clinical trial.