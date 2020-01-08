US outrage regarding the Syrian Arab Army’s advance in Idlib — where the SAA attempted to clear the province of US/Turk-sponsored Tahrir al-Sham and Turk-backed terrorists — caused the United States to re-supply Ankara with a large cargo of weaponry yesterday, to support a flanking operation by the Syrian National Army (Turkmen) around Talmenes and Maaret Al-Nouman.
Beginning in November, provocations and violations of the province’s cease-fire agreement by Tahrir al-Sham and Turkish-backed SNA terrorists resulted in a Syrian response. Coming off the Astana talks, which largely ignored the remaining Idlib terror element, Erdogan apparently mistook Russia’s cooperation and joint statement on Syria as a sign of weakness.
It’s likely too that Erdogan’s predilection for playing both sides saw Astana as an opportunity to concede ground to the United States behind the scenes, after US State conceded a portion of northeast Syria to Turkey.
Subsequent to the Syrian advance to clear Idlib province of rampaging US-State sponsored terrorists and insurgents in November and early December, Ankara backed the Syrian National Army, ie Turkmen terrorists and Ankara’s National Front for Liberation in their efforts to turn back Syria’s liberation of its own territory. The flanking and encirclement move by Turkish proxy forces from the east and south of Idlib province began four days ago.
The United States Air Force C17 Globemaster III which departed Incirlik did not ‘evacuate’ anything; the US weapons cargo plane re-supplied Turkey for its support of proxy terror groups in Idlib.
Erdogan has another issue too, where Ankara’s proposed aggression in Libya will cause Turkey to fight two separate wars on two fronts. It’s possible that Erdogan hopes to achieve some sort of pyrrhic victory in Idlib versus the Syrian Arab Army prior to engaging in Tripolitania, but how that will play out is anyone’s guess.
The irony where the United States — as number one state sponsor of terror globally, along with its ‘allies’ Israel and Saudi Arabia – calls Idlib a ‘humanitarian disaster’ is of course rich, since Washington, US State and its allies have inspired death, destruction, war, degradation, and horror in the Middle East and worldwide for many decades now, in pursuit of riches and resources.
Steve Brown
Steve Brown is the author of « Iraq: the Road to War » (Sourcewatch) editor of « Bush Administration War Crimes in Iraq » (Sourcewatch) « Trump’s Limited Hangout » and « Federal Reserve: Out-sourcing the Monetary System to the Money Trust Oligarchs Since 1913 ». Steve is an antiwar activist, a published scholar on the US monetary system, and has appeared as guest contributor to The Duran, Fort Russ News, and Herland Report, Lew Rockwell Report, The Ron Paul Institute, and Strategika51.
Twitter: @newsypaperz
Un commentaire
Le soutien américano-turc aux terroristes turkmènes du SNA dépasse la Syrie à Idlib
L’indignation des Etats-Unis concernant l’avancée de l’armée arabe syrienne à Idlib – où le SAA a tenté de débarrasser la province des terroristes Tahrir al-Sham et des terroristes soutenus par la Turquie – a poussé les Etats-Unis à réapprovisionner Ankara avec une importante cargaison d’armes hier, pour soutenir une opération de flanc de l’armée nationale syrienne (turkmène) autour de Talmenes et Maaret Al-Nouman.
À partir de novembre, les provocations et les violations de l’accord de cessez-le-feu de la province par Tahrir al-Sham et les terroristes de la SNA soutenus par la Turquie ont entraîné une réaction syrienne. Au terme des pourparlers d’Astana, qui ont largement ignoré l’élément terroriste Idlib restant, Erdogan a apparemment pris la coopération et la déclaration commune de la Russie sur la Syrie pour un signe de faiblesse.
Il est probable aussi que la prédilection d’Erdogan pour jouer sur les deux tableaux a vu dans Astana une occasion de céder du terrain aux États-Unis en coulisse, après que l’État américain eut concédé une partie du nord-est de la Syrie à la Turquie.
Après l’avancée syrienne pour débarrasser la province d’Idlib des terroristes et insurgés soutenus par l’Etat américain en novembre et début décembre, Ankara a soutenu l’Armée nationale syrienne, c’est-à-dire les terroristes turkmènes et le Front national de libération d’Ankara dans leurs efforts pour empêcher la Syrie de libérer son propre territoire. Le mouvement de flanc et d’encerclement par les forces turques mandataires de l’est et du sud de la province d’Idlib a commencé il y a quatre jours.
Le C17 Globemaster III de l’armée de l’air américaine qui a quitté Incirlik n’a rien » évacué » ; l’avion cargo américain a réapprovisionné la Turquie pour son soutien aux groupes terroristes mandataires à Idlib.
Erdogan a également un autre problème, où l’agression proposée par Ankara en Libye amènera la Turquie à mener deux guerres séparées sur deux fronts. Il est possible qu’Erdogan espère obtenir une sorte de victoire à la Pyrrhus à Idlib contre l’armée arabe syrienne avant de s’engager en Tripolitaine, mais comment cela se passera, c’est une supposition.
L’ironie de la situation est que les États-Unis – en tant que premier État à parrainer la terreur dans le monde, avec ses » alliés » Israël et l’Arabie saoudite – qualifient Idlib de » catastrophe humanitaire « , ce qui est bien sûr très riche, puisque Washington, l’État américain et ses alliés ont inspiré la mort, la destruction, la guerre, la dégradation et l’horreur au Moyen-Orient et dans le monde entier depuis de nombreuses décennies maintenant, en quête de richesses et de ressources.
Steve Brown
Traduit avec http://www.DeepL.com/Translator