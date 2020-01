Did asteroid that hit Australia help thaw ancient 'snowball Earth'? Scientists have identified Earth's oldest-known impact crater, and in doing so may have solved a mystery about how our planet emerged from one of its most dire periods.

Hairy situation: Scientists explain how stress-related graying occurs Marie Antoinette's hair turned white overnight, according to folklore, before she was executed by guillotine in 1793 during the French Revolution. The ill-fated queen embodied an extreme example of the phenomenon of stress-induced graying of the hair.

How VR helps kids with autism make sense of real world A specialist care facility in England is using virtual reality (VR) headsets and data mining to help children with autism to acclimatize to scenarios they are likely to encounter outside of school.

To train more workers, companies turn to virtual reality The future of employee training involves no embarrassing role-playing in front of new colleagues or boring web modules which take an hour each to click through.

SpaceX says 'picture perfect' test paves way for human mission Elon Musk's SpaceX simulated a successful emergency landing on Sunday in a dramatic test of a crucial abort system on an unmanned astronaut capsule, a big step its mission to fly NASA astronauts for the first time as soon as this spring.

SpaceX astronaut capsule splashes down off Florida after rocket failure test Elon Musk's SpaceX simulated a dramatic emergency landing on Sunday to test a crucial abort system on an unmanned astronaut capsule, the company's final milestone test before flying NASA astronauts from U.S. soil.A Crew Dragon astronaut capsule carrying two test dummies splashed down off the coast of Florida after ejecting itself from a rocket that […]

Bad weather forces delay of SpaceX simulated rocket failure test Bad weather forced Elon Musk's SpaceX to delay until Sunday a test in which it will destroy one of its own rockets in a trial of a crucial emergency abort system on an unmanned astronaut capsule.

'Dancing dragon' shows feathers grew differently on dinosaurs and birds An exquisite fossil of a fierce little Chinese dinosaur dubbed the "dancing dragon" that lived 120 million years ago - an older cousin of the Velociraptor - is showing scientists that feathers grew differently on dinosaurs than on birds.

Deep-sea microbe sheds light on primordial evolutionary milestone A microorganism scooped up in deep-sea mud off Japan's coast has helped scientists unlock the mystery of one of the watershed evolutionary events for life on Earth: the transition from the simple cells that first colonized the planet to complex cellular life - fungi, plants and animals including people.

Brain freeze: Russian firm offers path to immortality for a fee When Alexei Voronenkov's 70-year-old mother passed away, he paid to have her brain frozen and stored in the hope breakthroughs in science will one day be able to bring her back to life.

U.S. flood risk model to be publicly available in boon for homebuyers A climate research organization will offer access to a risk model that predicts the probability of flooding for homes across the United States, giving the public a look at the data institutional investors use to gauge risk.