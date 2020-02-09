Challenges to the US Unipolar Moment-By Steve Brown
Only near-universal acceptance of the dollar keeps the United States dominant as global hegemon. Fear of US military power is one thing, but shutting off the flow of dollars to a real or imagined US adversary is quite another. How dollar dominance will progress is a matter for continual debate. So long as the United States owns the bank accounts of just about everyone then significant resistance to US foreign policy and Washington’s hegemonic hubris will be limited.
Now, a unique trajectory in time and events has been attained where no complex math equation could ever describe the present global debacle even if it were somehow transposed into the realm of political science. Noting that there is no science to politics, other than what politically entrenched madmen submit who are somehow considered sane, but only when at University.
Even if the polity of science or science of politics is illusory, real history is not. Dr Ian Barnes from Classical World Mapping History on the Greek Tyrannies 7th-6th Centuries BC wrote:
« In ancient Greece the Tyrannies were cities and states ruled by Tyrants, influential opportunists who seized executive power by securing the support of different factions in order to engage in autocratic government. The Greek Tyrannies grew out of a struggle of the popular classes against the aristocracy and priest-kings, whose archaic traditions and mythology sanctioned hereditary rights to rule. Tyrants were generally installed by coups, and often became or remained popular rulers, at least in the early parts of their reign. While they had no legal right to rule, people generally preferred them to kings or aristocrats. »
Three thousand years on from the founding of “democracy” how and where is the above not true in the West today? One form of tyranny –Colonialism — has not really gone away. In fact Neo-colonialism is resurgent. Whether France in West Africa; or the US with its mny military bases; to Turkey in North Africa or Israel seizing Palestinian land and bombing Iraq and Syria… the tyranny of government is based on the fallacy that might makes rightand is as prevalent today as it was in the time of Thebans vs Spartans.
Now in 2020 we are at a unique point in the evolution of pre-apocalypse Empire where the pinball game has been full-tilt in favor of US hegemony since 1948. Since commandeering most of the world’s gold by hook or crook – or by default – along with its by-decree ability to create as many dollars as desired to vaporize on its many battlegrounds, the United States has been allowed by the rest of the world to pursue damaging interventionist policies for seventy years.*
US-State endless wars are desirable since many battlefields fuel military-industrial Corporate earnings. Lockheed-Martin, General Dynamics, General Atomic and Raytheon are guaranteed a good day on the share markets. And the battlefield provides a place where inflationary dollars can be comprehensively extinguished. That is the militarist view and vacuum in which US-State operates, asenhanced by increased weaponization of the dollar through sanctions since 2014. Now consider that the US-State unipolar New World Order has existed from 1991 until now…what possible scenario will render it obsolete?
The US-State stand-down after Iran fired ballistic missiles at two US bases in Iraq is quite telling. By standing-down Washingtonsignaled that it is not prepared for a new war. At the same timethe US Treasury announced it hopes to wage war financially and economically instead of militarily. Not a new concept, but not historic overt US policy either.
Syria appears to be lost to the west but Israel’s stated intentto annex at least one-third of the West Bank (Israel annexed the Golan in 1981) and its continued attacks in Syria prove that Israeli IASPS ambitions in the Middle East remain alive one quarter of a century later. Kushner’s Third Temple plan reinforces the Trump agendato get all available Lobby funding for hisre-election campaign. Somewhat surprisingly Trump did not mention the 51st state in his recent State address but did mention the US assassination of Suleimani. What Trump said about Suleimani and did not say about Israel implies a much greater role for Israeli influence in his next term.
Turkey’s militarist adventure in Syria and Libya – one to stop Syrian emigration to Turkey and the otherto maintain a cheap source of oil in Libya – is ongoing and complicates closer alignment to the east for Turkey. Libyaposes the African question where France, Italy, Egypt, Greece and the United Arab Emirates all have vested economic interests to exploit in Libya and the Sahel in general.
Next is US pressure on Venezuela. Iran, Syria, Afghanistan, Hong Kong, Iraq, Cuba, North Korea and Africa still rotate on the back burner for now. China isimpacted by the outbreak of disease which has created complications for its agenda and also for North Korea. To cap off, the US is increasingly isolating itself by immigration policy and by weaponized economic policy.
Back to the US dollar there is still no viable threat to dollar hegemony – there are just too many dollars afloatwithonly western big money debt instruments for them to go into. Fed/ Primary Dealer /Treasury gaming; derivatives and repos; bogus foreign aid;rigged markets; or dollars blown up in the form of weaponry on Washington’s many battle grounds guarantees the dollar for now. Wall Street is so rigged and gamed (besides the occasional down day to provide plausible deniability)the idea that US share markets could significantly decline or fall at all,seems a statistical impossibility.
China and Russia are the only real outlier challengers to Washington’s rigged game, which becomes ever more dangerous as it becomes ever more rigged and gamed. China will temporarily be restrained until a vaccine for the circulating viral disease can be manufactured, assuming the virus does not mutate. Russia must pursue pragmatic policies and is somewhat constrained by its involvement in Syria, a delicate balancing act that Washington wishes to continue to exploit.
Meanwhile Donald Trump looks set to campaign vigorously while ignoring all else. He will campaign on a domestic ideological theme particularly against socialism and immigration. His attack on socialism is partly based on his opposition, and partly based on American antipathy to government hand-outs despite a large proportion of the US populace receiving them.
Mr Trump is essentially guaranteed a second term. If re-elected, look for dramatic attacks on domestic social programs. Foreign policy will align more closely with Israel and Saudi Arabia where Saudi Arabia will pursue expansionist goals in Africa (particularly Libya) and Israel will be given free rein to engage in whatever havoc it so pleases. That havoc will continue in Gaza and in the Occupied Territories and in Syria, while Israel presses the US to wipe Iran off the map. And Washington’s Argumentum ad Baculum will give free reign to the US military where war with Iran may be virtually guaranteed by a new Trump regime.
All above looks very bleak. Just as the Tyrants ruled civilization nearly three thousand years ago, they still rule today and not just in the United States. The New World Disorder is apparently becoming more disorderly by the day.
*1950: Korea. 1953: Operation Ajax, deposing Iran’s only democratically elected leader Mossadegh. 1954: Operation PBSUCCESS, Guatemala CIA coup. 1961: Cuba, Bay of Pigs. 1964: Vietnam. 1967: US/ Israeli aggression versus Palestine. 1973: US coup and assassination of Allende. 1973: US intervention in the Yom Kippur war. 1979: Operation Cyclone, Afghanistan. 1981: US atrocities in El Salvador. 1981: Iran Contra. 1990: Desert Storm. 1990: Operation Just Cause. 1999: Kosovo. 2001: 911 blowback, 2003 Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Libya, Afghanistan …etc.
Steve Brown
Steve Brown is the author of « Iraq: the Road to War » (Sourcewatch) editor of « Bush Administration War Crimes in Iraq » (Sourcewatch) « Trump’s Limited Hangout » and « Federal Reserve: Out-sourcing the Monetary System to the Money Trust Oligarchs Since 1913 ». Steve is an antiwar activist, a published scholar on the US monetary system, and has appeared as guest contributor to The Duran, , Lew Rockwell Report, SOTT, Fort Russ News and Strategika51. Twitter: @newsypaperz.
Les défis du phénomène unipolaire américain – par Steve Brown
Seule l’acceptation quasi universelle du dollar permet aux États-Unis de conserver leur hégémonie mondiale. La crainte de la puissance militaire américaine est une chose, mais l’interruption du flux de dollars vers un adversaire américain réel ou imaginaire en est une autre. La question de savoir comment la domination du dollar va progresser fait l’objet d’un débat permanent. Tant que les États-Unis détiendront les comptes bancaires de presque tout le monde, la résistance à la politique étrangère américaine et à l’orgueil hégémonique de Washington sera limitée.
**************************
Aujourd’hui, on a atteint une trajectoire unique dans le temps et les événements où aucune équation mathématique complexe ne pourrait jamais décrire la débâcle mondiale actuelle, même si elle était transposée d’une manière ou d’une autre dans le domaine des sciences politiques. Notant qu’il n’y a pas de science à la politique, autre que ce que soumettent les fous politiquement retranchés qui sont d’une certaine manière considérés comme sains d’esprit, mais seulement lorsqu’ils sont à l’université.
Même si la politique de la science ou la science de la politique est illusoire, l’histoire réelle ne l’est pas. Le Dr Ian Barnes, de Classical World Mapping History on the Greek Tyrannies (7ème-6ème siècles avant JC), a écrit
« Dans la Grèce antique, les Tyrannies étaient des villes et des États dirigés par des Tyrans, des opportunistes influents qui s’emparaient du pouvoir exécutif en s’assurant le soutien de différentes factions afin de s’engager dans un gouvernement autocratique. Les Tyrannies grecques sont nées d’une lutte des classes populaires contre l’aristocratie et les prêtres-rois, dont les traditions et la mythologie archaïques sanctionnaient les droits héréditaires à gouverner. Les tyrans ont généralement été installés par des coups d’État et sont souvent devenus ou sont restés des dirigeants populaires, du moins au début de leur règne. Bien qu’ils n’aient aucun droit légal de régner, les gens les préféraient généralement aux rois ou aux aristocrates. »
Trois mille ans après la fondation de la « démocratie », comment et où ce qui précède n’est-il pas vrai en Occident aujourd’hui ? Une forme de tyrannie – le colonialisme – n’a pas vraiment disparu. En fait, le néocolonialisme est en train de renaître. Que ce soit la France en Afrique de l’Ouest, ou les États-Unis avec leurs misérables bases militaires, la Turquie en Afrique du Nord ou Israël qui s’empare de la terre palestinienne et bombarde l’Irak et la Syrie… la tyrannie du gouvernement est basée sur l’erreur qui rend la justice possible et est aussi répandue aujourd’hui qu’à l’époque des Thébains contre les Spartiates.
Aujourd’hui, en 2020, nous sommes à un point unique dans l’évolution de l’Empire pré-apocalyptique où le flipper a été entièrement tourné en faveur de l’hégémonie américaine depuis 1948. Depuis qu’ils ont réquisitionné la majeure partie de l’or mondial par tous les moyens – ou par défaut – et qu’ils ont, par décret, la possibilité de créer autant de dollars qu’ils le souhaitent pour les vaporiser sur leurs nombreux champs de bataille, les États-Unis ont été autorisés par le reste du monde à mener des politiques interventionnistes préjudiciables pendant soixante-dix ans*.
Les guerres sans fin des États américains sont souhaitables car de nombreux champs de bataille alimentent les bénéfices des entreprises militaires et industrielles. Lockheed-Martin, General Dynamics, General Atomic et Raytheon sont assurés de passer une bonne journée sur les marchés des actions. Et le champ de bataille offre un lieu où les dollars inflationnistes peuvent être complètement éteints. C’est le point de vue militariste et le vide dans lequel l’État américain opère, renforcé par une militarisation accrue du dollar par le biais de sanctions depuis 2014. Considérons maintenant que le nouvel ordre mondial unipolaire entre les États-Unis qui existe depuis 1991 jusqu’à présent… quel scénario possible le rendra obsolète ?
Le retrait de l’État américain après que l’Iran a tiré des missiles balistiques sur deux bases américaines en Irak est assez révélateur. En se retirant, Washington a fait savoir qu’il n’était pas prêt pour une nouvelle guerre. Au même moment, le Trésor américain a annoncé qu’il espérait mener une guerre sur le plan financier et économique plutôt que militaire. Ce n’est pas un concept nouveau, mais ce n’est pas non plus une politique américaine ouverte et historique.
La Syrie semble perdue pour l’Occident, mais l’intention déclarée d’Israël d’annexer au moins un tiers de la Cisjordanie (Israël a annexé le Golan en 1981) et ses attaques continues en Syrie prouvent que les ambitions israéliennes de l’IASPS au Moyen-Orient sont toujours vivantes un quart de siècle plus tard. Le plan du Troisième Temple de Kushner renforce l’agenda de Trump pour obtenir tous les fonds disponibles du Lobby pour sa campagne électorale. Il est quelque peu surprenant que Trump n’ait pas mentionné le 51e État dans son récent discours d’État, mais qu’il ait mentionné l’assassinat de Suleimani par les États-Unis. Ce que Trump a dit sur Suleimani et n’a pas dit sur Israël implique un rôle beaucoup plus important pour l’influence israélienne dans son prochain mandat.
L’aventure militariste de la Turquie en Syrie et en Libye – l’une pour stopper l’émigration syrienne vers la Turquie et l’autre pour maintenir une source de pétrole bon marché en Libye – se poursuit et complique pour la Turquie un alignement plus étroit à l’Est. La Libye pose la question africaine où la France, l’Italie, l’Égypte, la Grèce et les Émirats arabes unis ont tous des intérêts économiques à exploiter en Libye et au Sahel en général.
Ensuite, les États-Unis font pression sur le Venezuela. L’Iran, la Syrie, l’Afghanistan, Hong Kong, l’Irak, Cuba, la Corée du Nord et l’Afrique restent en retrait pour l’instant. La Chine est touchée par l’apparition de maladies qui ont créé des complications pour son programme et aussi pour la Corée du Nord. Pour couronner le tout, les États-Unis s’isolent de plus en plus par leur politique d’immigration et leur politique économique militarisée.
Pour en revenir au dollar américain, il n’y a toujours pas de menace viable à l’hégémonie du dollar – il y a tout simplement trop de dollars en circulation avec seulement les instruments de dette des grandes fortunes occidentales pour qu’ils puissent y entrer. Les jeux de la Fed, des Primary Dealers et du Trésor, les produits dérivés et les pensions de titres, l’aide étrangère factice, les marchés truqués ou l’explosion des dollars sous forme d’armes sur les nombreux champs de bataille de Washington garantissent le dollar pour l’instant. Wall Street est tellement truquée et jouée (en plus des journées de repos occasionnelles pour fournir une démentie plausible) que l’idée que les marchés des actions américaines pourraient diminuer ou chuter de manière significative semble statistiquement impossible.
La Chine et la Russie sont les seuls véritables challengers aberrants au jeu truqué de Washington, qui devient de plus en plus dangereux à mesure qu’il est truqué et joué. La Chine sera temporairement retenue jusqu’à ce qu’un vaccin contre la maladie virale circulante puisse être fabriqué, en supposant que le virus ne mute pas. La Russie doit mener des politiques pragmatiques et est quelque peu limitée par son implication en Syrie, un équilibre délicat que Washington souhaite continuer à exploiter.
Entre-temps, Donald Trump semble prêt à mener une campagne vigoureuse en ignorant tout le reste. Il fera campagne sur un thème idéologique intérieur, en particulier contre le socialisme et l’immigration. Son attaque contre le socialisme est en partie basée sur son opposition et en partie sur l’antipathie des Américains pour les aides gouvernementales, bien qu’une grande partie de la population américaine en bénéficie.
M. Trump est essentiellement assuré d’un second mandat. S’il est réélu, il faut s’attendre à des attaques dramatiques contre les programmes sociaux nationaux. La politique étrangère s’alignera plus étroitement sur celle d’Israël et de l’Arabie saoudite, où l’Arabie saoudite poursuivra des objectifs expansionnistes en Afrique (en particulier en Libye) et où Israël aura toute latitude pour s’engager dans les ravages qu’il souhaite. Ces ravages se poursuivront à Gaza, dans les territoires occupés et en Syrie, tandis qu’Israël fera pression sur les États-Unis pour rayer l’Iran de la carte. Et l’Argumentum ad Baculum de Washington donnera le champ libre à l’armée américaine où la guerre avec l’Iran peut être virtuellement garantie par un nouveau régime Trump.
Tout ce qui précède semble très sombre. Tout comme les Tyrans ont gouverné la civilisation il y a près de trois mille ans, ils gouvernent encore aujourd’hui et pas seulement aux États-Unis. Le Nouveau désordre mondial semble devenir de plus en plus désordonné.
*1950 : Corée. 1953 : Opération Ajax, déposant le seul dirigeant démocratiquement élu d’Iran, Mossadegh. 1954 : Opération PBSUCCESS, coup d’État de la CIA au Guatemala. 1961 : Cuba, Baie des Cochons. 1964 : Vietnam. 1967 : Agression US/Israël contre la Palestine. 1973 : Coup d’État américain et assassinat d’Allende. 1973 : Intervention américaine dans la guerre du Yom Kippour. 1979 : Opération Cyclone, Afghanistan. 1981 : Atrocités américaines au Salvador. 1981 : Iran Contra. 1990 : Tempête du désert. 1990 : Opération Just Cause. 1999 : Kosovo. 2001 : Souffle du 911, 2003 Irak, Syrie, Yémen, Libye, Afghanistan …etc.
Steve Brown
