Prosthetic innovation: 'It's like you have a hand again' - study Today's artificial limbs can look very natural, and now an innovative process makes prosthetic hands move more naturally as well.

Dogs can detect heat with 'infrared sensor' in their nose, research finds Dogs have a type of infrared sensor in the tip of their nose which enables them to detect minute changes in temperature such as when other animals are nearby, according to new research.

Waiter, there's a fly in my waffle: Belgian researchers try out insect butter Belgian waffles may be about to become more environmentally friendly.

Genetic study shows the red panda is actually two separate species (This February 26 story corrects spelling of researcher's last name, paragraph 8)

JPMorgan raises clean energy spending goals, profit targets unchanged JPMorgan Chase & Co largely maintained its key profit goals for the medium term on Tuesday, signaling steady but slower growth, and raised its financial commitment for clean-energy initiatives after years of pressure from environmental activists.

Billion-year-old Chinese seaweed is oldest green plant fossil Scientists have spotted in rocks from northern China what may be the oldest fossils of a green plant ever found, tiny seaweed that carpeted areas of the seafloor roughly a billion years ago and were part of a primordial revolution among life on Earth.

Katherine Johnson, NASA mathematician portrayed in 'Hidden Figures', dies at 101 Katherine Johnson, the black woman whose mathematical genius took her from a behind-the-scenes job in a segregated NASA as portrayed in the film "Hidden Figures" to a key role in sending humans to the moon, died on Monday at the age of 101, NASA said.

Shake it, baby! NASA robotic lander confirms quakes on Mars NASA's robotic InSight lander has for the first time established that Mars is seismically active, but do not call the shaking, rattling and rolling taking place on the Red Planet earthquakes. The proper term, fittingly, is marsquakes.

Japanese data on cruise ship coronavirus infections backs quarantine strategy Newly released data from a Japanese research institute appears to back the government's case that its quarantine strategy for the Diamond Princess cruise ship was successful in stemming contagion of the coronavirus among passengers.

Speed science: The risks of swiftly spreading coronavirus research One scientific post suggests links between the new coronavirus and AIDS, a second says it may have passed to people via snakes, while a third claims it is a pathogen from outer space.

Did Neanderthals bury their dead with flowers? Iraq cave yields new clues A Neanderthal skeleton unearthed in an Iraqi cave already famous for fossils of these extinct cousins of our species is providing fresh evidence that they buried their dead - and intriguing clues that flowers may have been used in such rituals.