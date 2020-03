First woman in space brought down to earth by anger over bid to prolong Putin rule Valentina Tereshkova was hailed as a hero when she became the first woman in space in 1963.

Joint Russian-European Mars mission postponed over coronavirus A joint Russian-European mission to send a rover to Mars has been postponed by two years because its final phase has been compromised by the coronavirus outbreak in Europe, the European and Russian space agencies said on Thursday.

Skull of smallest-known bird embedded in 99-million-year-old amber Scientists are marveling over the exquisitely preserved skull of what appears to be the smallest-known bird - tinier than any hummingbird - encased in 99-million-year-old amber and boasting many odd traits including jaws studded with numerous puny teeth.

Fossil footprints on Scottish island reveal dinosaur parade ground On a crag of rock called Brother's Point on Scotland's Isle of Skye, scientists have identified two bustling footprint sites that reveal an abundance of dinosaurs that thrived 170 million years ago including an early member of a celebrated group.

On faraway planet, it's cloudy with a chance of liquid iron rain Scientists have detected an exotic planet in another solar system where the weather forecast is always dire - a 100 percent chance of the most outrageous rain imaginable, with droplets of scaldingly hot liquid iron.

Prosthetic innovation: 'It's like you have a hand again' - study Today's artificial limbs can look very natural, and now an innovative process makes prosthetic hands move more naturally as well.

Dogs can detect heat with 'infrared sensor' in their nose, research finds Dogs have a type of infrared sensor in the tip of their nose which enables them to detect minute changes in temperature such as when other animals are nearby, according to new research.

Waiter, there's a fly in my waffle: Belgian researchers try out insect butter Belgian waffles may be about to become more environmentally friendly.

Genetic study shows the red panda is actually two separate species (This February 26 story corrects spelling of researcher's last name, paragraph 8)

JPMorgan raises clean energy spending goals, profit targets unchanged JPMorgan Chase & Co largely maintained its key profit goals for the medium term on Tuesday, signaling steady but slower growth, and raised its financial commitment for clean-energy initiatives after years of pressure from environmental activists.

Billion-year-old Chinese seaweed is oldest green plant fossil Scientists have spotted in rocks from northern China what may be the oldest fossils of a green plant ever found, tiny seaweed that carpeted areas of the seafloor roughly a billion years ago and were part of a primordial revolution among life on Earth.