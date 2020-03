Gilead's potential coronavirus treatment gets FDA's orphan drug label Gilead Sciences Inc's experimental drug remdesivir, seen as one of the more promising potential treatments for the coronavirus, on Monday received the orphan drug designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

In battle against coronavirus, Colombia transforms military hospital Colombia's central military hospital, which for decades was inundated with victims of landmines and other casualties of the country's internal conflict, is being outfitted to battle a new enemy: coronavirus.

Primordial worm-like creature was forerunner to most animals - including us A worm-like creature smaller than a grain of rice that burrowed on the sea floor in search of meals like dead organic matter about 555 million years ago may be the evolutionary forerunner of most animals living today - including people.

Coronavirus deals blow to NASA's 2024 return-to-moon plan The coronavirus has dealt a blow to NASA's plan to return Americans to the moon by 2024, as the space agency chief on Thursday ordered the temporary closure of two rocket production facilities after an employee tested positive for the illness.

Fins of prehistoric fish reveal origins of the human hand Inside the stout fins of a fish that prowled the shallow waters of an estuary in what is now eastern Canada about 380 million years ago, scientists have found what they call the evolutionary origins of the human hand.

'Wonderchicken' fossil from Belgium reveals dawn of modern birds A fossil unearthed in Belgium dubbed the "Wonderchicken" is providing a rare glimpse into the early evolution of modern birds at the twilight of the age of dinosaurs, right before an asteroid impact altered the course of life on Earth.

Australian researchers map immune response to coronavirus Australian researchers said on Tuesday they have mapped the immune responses from one of country's first coronavirus patients, findings the health minister said were an important step in developing a vaccine and treatment.

Chinese rocket fails on maiden launch - Xinhua A new Chinese medium-lift rocket, part of a family of launch vehicles meant to support most of China's launch missions in future, failed on its debut flight, the official news agency Xinhua reported.

Trials of potential coronavirus treatments start for some existing drugs Drugs used for treating arthritis are being tested as treatments for COVID-19, the disease caused by a new coronavirus, as researchers rush to find ways of helping patients and slowing the number of infections.

First woman in space brought down to earth by anger over bid to prolong Putin rule Valentina Tereshkova was hailed as a hero when she became the first woman in space in 1963.

Joint Russian-European Mars mission postponed over coronavirus A joint Russian-European mission to send a rover to Mars has been postponed by two years because its final phase has been compromised by the coronavirus outbreak in Europe, the European and Russian space agencies said on Thursday.