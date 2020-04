Masks do reduce spread of flu and some coronaviruses, study finds Face masks could help limit the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to researchers who studied the effect of surgical masks on the transmission of other corona and flu viruses.

Chilean telescopes that explore galaxies brought down to earth by coronavirus Chilean telescopes that comb the skies seeking answers about some of the universe´s most fundamental questions have confirmed they, too, have fallen victim to the mass disruption brought about by the new coronavirus.

Astronomers spot 'missing link' black hole - not too big and not too small Scientists have detected a mid-size black hole - considered the "missing link" in the understanding of these celestial brutes - eviscerating an unfortunate star that strayed too close.

Frozen and desolate Antarctica once boasted warm, swampy rainforests Antarctica is now a harsh land of ice and snow, but has not always been that way.

Chinese scientists seeking potential COVID-19 treatment find 'effective' antibodies A team of Chinese scientists has isolated several antibodies that it says are "extremely effective" at blocking the ability of the new coronavirus to enter cells, which eventually could be helpful in treating or preventing COVID-19.

Landmark skull fossil provides surprising human evolution clues Scientists have solved a longstanding mystery over the age of a landmark skull found in 1921 in Zambia - the first fossil of an extinct human species discovered in Africa - in research with big implications for deciphering the origin of our own species.

Loss of taste and smell key COVID-19 symptoms, app study finds Losing your sense of smell and taste may be the best way to tell if you have COVID-19, according to a study of data collected via a symptom tracker app developed by scientists in Britain and the United States to help monitor the coronavirus pandemic.

Mother of invention: the new gadgets dreamt up to fight coronavirus Driving to work at his factory to the west of London last week, designer Steve Brooks had coronavirus on his mind. What could he make that would let him open a door without touching the handle?

Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station NASA on Friday picked a new space capsule from Elon Musk's SpaceX to ferry cargo and supplies to the agency's planned lunar space station, a crucial building block to its plans to build a permanent post on the moon and mount future missions to Mars.

Russia's 2020 satellite launch programme hit by production halt: Roscosmos Russia's space agency Roscosmos said on Friday it would have to adjust its 2020 launch programme because of a halt in satellite production in Europe, amid the coronavirus outbreak.

'Navajo warrior' dinosaur was a real fighter, with a scar to prove it Scientists have unearthed fossils of a fearsome feathered dinosaur in northwestern New Mexico that was a quick and agile predator that could chase down smaller prey or swarm larger prey in pack attacks 67 million years ago.