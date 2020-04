Ancient string provides further evidence of Neanderthals talents Neanderthals used plant fibers to create string more than 40,000 years ago at a site in France where they hunted reindeer, further evidence according to scientists of the ingenuity and cognitive capabilities of our closest extinct human relatives.

Atomic bombs and whale sharks: How to calculate age of world's largest fish Scientists have figured out how to calculate the age of whale sharks - Earth's largest fish - with some guidance from the radioactive fallout spawned by Cold War-era atomic bomb testing.

Russian space agency says Trump paving way to seize other planets The Russian space agency, Roscosmos, accused Donald Trump on Tuesday of creating a basis to take over other planets by signing an executive order outlining U.S. policy on commercial mining in space.

Boeing plans to retest Starliner flight after botched mission Boeing Co said on Monday it would send its Starliner astronaut spacecraft on another unmanned mission to the International Space Station, months after its last flight was cut short because of a software bug.

Fossil teeth yield oldest genetic material from extinct human species Scientists have extracted from dental enamel the oldest human genetic material ever obtained, helping clarify the pivotal place in the human evolutionary lineage of a mysterious extinct species called Homo antecessor known from Spanish cave fossils.

Science platform ResearchGate launches COVID-19 community ResearchGate, a social network site for scientists and researchers, has launched a new forum to facilitate collaboration between COVID-19 experts on research into beating the flu-like disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Masks do reduce spread of flu and some coronaviruses, study finds Face masks could help limit the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to researchers who studied the effect of surgical masks on the transmission of other corona and flu viruses.

Chilean telescopes that explore galaxies brought down to earth by coronavirus Chilean telescopes that comb the skies seeking answers about some of the universe´s most fundamental questions have confirmed they, too, have fallen victim to the mass disruption brought about by the new coronavirus.

Astronomers spot 'missing link' black hole - not too big and not too small Scientists have detected a mid-size black hole - considered the "missing link" in the understanding of these celestial brutes - eviscerating an unfortunate star that strayed too close.

Frozen and desolate Antarctica once boasted warm, swampy rainforests Antarctica is now a harsh land of ice and snow, but has not always been that way.

Chinese scientists seeking potential COVID-19 treatment find 'effective' antibodies A team of Chinese scientists has isolated several antibodies that it says are "extremely effective" at blocking the ability of the new coronavirus to enter cells, which eventually could be helpful in treating or preventing COVID-19.