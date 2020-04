NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S. manned mission to space station NASA on Friday set a launch date of May 27 for its first astronaut mission from U.S. soil in nearly ten years.

Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts NASA astronauts Andrew Morgan and Jessica Meir will take an unusual - and more exhausting - route home after safely landing in the Kazakh steppe on Friday, a Russian healthcare official said, because of lockdowns caused by the novel coronavirus.

Chile astronomers discover star dancing according to Einstein´s century-old theory Astronomers in Chile using one of the world's largest telescopes have found a star "dancing" around a black hole in the Milky Way just as Albert Einstein might have predicted more than a century ago.

'Stink flirting' is a thing - just ask a ring-tailed lemur For human beings, "stink flirting" may not sound like a prudent dating strategy. For ring-tailed lemurs, it is the way to go.

Scientists enthralled by biggest star explosion ever observed Scientists have observed the biggest supernova - stellar explosion - ever detected, the violent death of a huge star up to 100 times more massive than our sun in a faraway galaxy.

Space scientists use COVID-19 lockdown as dry run for Mars mission French space scientists are using the COVID-19 lockdown as a dry run for what it will be like to be cooped up inside a space craft on a mission to Mars.

Cigar-shaped interstellar trespasser may be fragment of wrecked planet A reddish-colored cigar-shaped interstellar object called 'Oumuamua that is tumbling through our solar system may be wreckage from a planet ripped apart when it roamed too close to the faraway star it once orbited, according to researchers.

Ancient string provides further evidence of Neanderthals talents Neanderthals used plant fibers to create string more than 40,000 years ago at a site in France where they hunted reindeer, further evidence according to scientists of the ingenuity and cognitive capabilities of our closest extinct human relatives.

Atomic bombs and whale sharks: How to calculate age of world's largest fish Scientists have figured out how to calculate the age of whale sharks - Earth's largest fish - with some guidance from the radioactive fallout spawned by Cold War-era atomic bomb testing.

Russian space agency says Trump paving way to seize other planets The Russian space agency, Roscosmos, accused Donald Trump on Tuesday of creating a basis to take over other planets by signing an executive order outlining U.S. policy on commercial mining in space.

Boeing plans to retest Starliner flight after botched mission Boeing Co said on Monday it would send its Starliner astronaut spacecraft on another unmanned mission to the International Space Station, months after its last flight was cut short because of a software bug.