China unveils name of first Mars exploration mission China's space agency on Friday unveiled the name of its first Mars exploration mission, coinciding with China's annual Space Day and the 50th anniversary of the launch of its first satellite.

Land-dwelling insects drop in population but freshwater bugs doing better The world's ants, bees, butterflies, grasshoppers, fireflies and other land-dwelling insects have been suffering population drops of about 9% per decade but freshwater bugs such as dragonflies and mosquitoes have been rallying, researchers said on Thursday.

Burping bags and dancing raisins: Tricks for teaching science during a pandemic Texas science teacher Avri DiPietro has a secret weapon in her tool kit to help keep her students engaged now that the coronavirus pandemic has forced them to stay home indefinitely. It's a home experiment known as "the burping bag."

Coronavirus the musical: U.S. scientists turn virus into melody to aid research From tinkling harmonies as the virus disarms cells to clashing and stormy as it replicates, U.S. scientists have translated the novel coronavirus' spiked protein structure to music in an effort to better understand the pathogen.

Scientists observe celestial smash-up around nearby star Scientists have observed what appears to be the aftermath of a violent collision between two planetary building blocks orbiting a large and luminous star, a glimpse of the type of carnage that may have been commonplace early in our solar system's history.

Ancient marine crocs adapted like whales to ocean life - only earlier A wondrous lineage of crocodile relatives that developed into fast-swimming seagoing predators at a time when dinosaurs dominated the land adapted to life in the open ocean with a pivotal evolutionary modification also present in whales.

NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S. manned mission to space station NASA on Friday set a launch date of May 27 for its first astronaut mission from U.S. soil in nearly 10 years.

Interstellar gatecrasher 2I/Borisov is no ordinary comet Scientists have discovered that a comet called 2I/Borisov - only the second interstellar object ever detected passing through the solar system - is surprisingly different in its composition from comets hailing from our celestial neighborhood.

Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts NASA astronauts Andrew Morgan and Jessica Meir will take an unusual - and more exhausting - route home after safely landing in the Kazakh steppe on Friday, a Russian healthcare official said, because of lockdowns caused by the novel coronavirus.

Chile astronomers discover star dancing according to Einstein´s century-old theory Astronomers in Chile using one of the world's largest telescopes have found a star "dancing" around a black hole in the Milky Way just as Albert Einstein might have predicted more than a century ago.

'Stink flirting' is a thing - just ask a ring-tailed lemur For human beings, "stink flirting" may not sound like a prudent dating strategy. For ring-tailed lemurs, it is the way to go.