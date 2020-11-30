Stats

  • 6 355 640 Hits
360TotalSecurity WW
Paradox [CPS] WW
Paradox [CPS] WW
30/11/2020

Strategika 51

 Πάντα ῥεῖ…

EDITORS' NOTE: Reuters and other foreign media are subject to Iranian restrictions on leaving the office to report, film or take pictures in Tehran. A general view of the Bushehr main nuclear reactor, 1,200 km (746 miles) south of Tehran, August 21, 2010. Iran began fuelling its first nuclear power plant on Saturday, a potent symbol of its growing regional sway and rejection of international sanctions designed to prevent it building a nuclear bomb. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi (IRAN - Tags: POLITICS ENERGY) *** Local Caption *** 22/8/10 29/11/10 8/11/11 18/11/11 21.05.12 12.08.12 25.11.13 06.02.15 04.06.17

Quand le Premier ministre israélien désignait les cibles du projet « Amad »…

Présentation publique de Benjaymin Netanyahou, Premier ministre de l’État d’Israël en 2018 durant laquelle il désignait le Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh comme le principal responsables des grands projets technologiques iraniens dont le projet « Amas ». Ce dernier a été assassiné avec ses gardes le 27/11/2020 à 175 km à l’Est de Téhéran par une mitrailleuse robotisée montée sur un véhicule tout-terrain après l’explosion d’une bombe et une embuscade impliquant près de 70 assaillants lourdement armés dont un kamikaze.

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée.

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

Articles similaires

Danger! Des unités de cyberguerre informationnelle traquent, fichent et harcèlent les personnes sceptiques se posant des questions sur le vaccin anti-COVID-19…

Vidéo du jour: un F-22 Raptor réapprovisionné en carburant à Guam (Asie-Pacifique)

« Révolution dans les Affaires Militaires » en Algérie : Après le Su-57 et les corvettes Project 20380, le missile de croisière hypersonique 3M22 Zircon…

Radar

Quand le Premier ministre israélien désignait les cibles du projet « Amad »…

Danger! Des unités de cyberguerre informationnelle traquent, fichent et harcèlent les personnes sceptiques se posant des questions sur le vaccin anti-COVID-19…

Vidéo du jour: un F-22 Raptor réapprovisionné en carburant à Guam (Asie-Pacifique)

« Révolution dans les Affaires Militaires » en Algérie : Après le Su-57 et les corvettes Project 20380, le missile de croisière hypersonique 3M22 Zircon…

fr Français
af Afrikaansar العربيةzh-CN 简体中文zh-TW 繁體中文hr Hrvatskinl Nederlandsen Englisheo Esperantofr Françaisde Deutschel Ελληνικάiw עִבְרִיתid Bahasa Indonesiait Italianoja 日本語ko 한국어ms Bahasa Melayumt Maltesemi Te Reo Māorips پښتوfa فارسیpt Portuguêsro Românăru Русскийsr Српски језикsd سنڌيes Españolsv Svenskath ไทยtr Türkçeuk Українськаur اردوvi Tiếng Việt
%d blogueurs aiment cette page :