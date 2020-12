Source: Zvezda TV YT Channel

« Si vis pacem, parabellum ». If you want peace, prepare for war. After the social engineering and the universal manipulation around a biological agent outbreak, the world will see another generation of hybrid warfare operations and new colored revolutions and coups under empty grounds of the Carbon taxation Ponzi scheme (that’s what the climate change bla bla is all about in fine).

Be ready to witness another display of fireworks since the huge steel rainfalls of WW1 and the atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki at the end of WW2. The use of tactical nukes in limited military operations is now a standard procedure.

So, fasten your seat belts and brace yourselves for a new and dangerous round of the global deception game.

Illustration photography: a ancient board game from the Indus Valley civilization (Modern day Pakistan), circa 2000 BC.

