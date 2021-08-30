Bellowing for War

The regime-change agenda for Syria was one key goal for Robert Loewenberg’s 1996 construct, The Institute for Advanced Strategic and Political Studies (IASPS).
The IASPS plan to destabilize the Middle East created a blueprint for failed states, entitled A Clean Break: A New Strategy for Securing the Realm. According to this document, US-Israel prominents understood that their Axis could not ‘conquer’ the Arab world, but could divide it and create failed states providing hegemonic and economic advantage.
The ‘Clean Break’ was first published in 1996 for Binyamin Netanyahu who supposedly rejected it. *
Next, prominent Neoconservatives established their well-known Project for a New American Century (PNAC), by 1997.
PNAC published their signature work Rebuilding America’s Defences: Strategies, Forces And Resources For A New Century twelve months prior to the 911 attacks.
Donald Kagan, father of US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland’s husband Robert Kagan, and other top flight militarists wrote this document, saying that the United States must be the policeman of the world and enforce its will economically and militarily whenever advantageous (or not) to do so. PNAC essentially advocated for an ubiquitous US MIC with scope increased to include “failed states” where any state not favourable to US interests must be reduced to a failed state, because a failed state in opposition to US-Israeli interests is better than having a working state in opposition. Another IASPS/PNAC factor is the goal of realizing Greater Israel to be accomplished by military dominance, bribery, and extant regime change.
From the IASPS and PNAC initiatives – sponsored by Neocon-Neoliberal oligarchs who also sponsor US Republican and Democratic political parties – came The Greater Middle East Project in 2003, which fully encompassed Neocon ideology. Just after the United States invaded and occupied Iraq, the Greater Middle East Project was codified by the G8 summit of 2004. (Greater Middle East Initiative). The GMEI intended to “transform the Muslim countries in the Middle east into democratic, secular** and well-informed societies”. Whether economically or militarily (or both) by 2003 the GMO was set to target: Mauritania, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, Egypt, Sudan, Lebanon, Bahrain, Qatar, UAE, Oman, Yemen, Iran, Iraq, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Syria, Turkey, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Jordan.
Writer Neffah Hocine explains that France has embraced the Greater Middle East Project for decades. Hocine writes that western powers and especially France have left no stone unturned in financing and provoking internal division among indigenous people, even including Berber people. Hocine believes that a western-coordinated revival of the Greater Middle East Project provides an explanation for recent events, signaled by renewed western support for the takfiri agenda. Hocine points out that while the west may denounce the Taliban as terrorists, it hypocritically continues implicit support for the brutal regimes of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and the Makhzen, which all encourage an incestuous Salafi-Wahabi subversion and interpretation of Islam.
But there’s more. The Middle East’s dictators have proposed to look beyond conventional western capital for support, because the United States has gradually isolated itself via economic sanctions, tariffs, aggression, and an economy that relies on predatory finance, usuary, and theft. In response to fading trade and gradual eclipse of the $ US, Neoliberal Elites and the coup class still maintain that warfare and/or the $ US can subdue or appease any foe. It’s crazy that after all these years and all these wars the coup class still believe it…! But they do. And as such, western Elites are braying for an aggressive return to the Greater Middle East Project … this, just as new pipeline wars emerge when the c19 contagion fades.
Beyond militarist and economic intervention, the Greater Middle East Project now includes Fourth Generation Warfare as an essential element because RAPDOM weaponry alone cannot achieve permanence for the Global Hegemonic. As Ashoka warned, psychological warfare via high-speed communication is of utmost importance to prepare the enemy for defeat. Fourth generation psychological threats have included a proposed space alien invasion , and that a highly communicable disease will kill us all eventually — or, if not, then irreversible climate change will. It’s not any component of truth to these threats that has Neoliberal merit.. only their potential to maintain the media’s dominant narrative.
But for twenty years no threat has had more play than the fourth-generation warfare potential of takfiri terror. By this light, perhaps we can say that a sponsored resurgence of daech is what’s next for Empire. We can only anticipate such development with one premise for certain: that when one Elite psy-op Hegelian dialectic moment ends, the next will begin. But right now, in the United States, the corporate media is absolutely bellowing for war.
And for more war.
Steve Brown
- Netanyahu supposedly rejected the IASPS blueprint; but the Neocon agenda was welcomed wholeheartedly before the year 2000, by George W Bush
**Ironically by implication Israel is somehow considered ‘secular’? Also, note the role of NATO had already been modified after 2001 to include protection of the alliance from “international terrorism” — a broad scope that can apply to just about any situation.
Le programme de changement de régime en Syrie était l’un des principaux objectifs de la construction de Robert Loewenberg en 1996, l’Institute for Advanced Strategic and Political Studies (IASPS).
Le plan de l’IASPS visant à déstabiliser le Moyen-Orient a donné lieu à la création d’un plan directeur pour les États défaillants, intitulé A Clean Break : A New Strategy for Securing the Realm. Selon ce document, les dirigeants israélo-américains ont compris que leur axe ne pouvait pas “conquérir” le monde arabe, mais qu’il pouvait le diviser et créer des États défaillants offrant un avantage hégémonique et économique.
Le “Clean Break” a été publié pour la première fois en 1996 à l’intention de Binyamin Netanyahou, qui l’a prétendument rejeté. *
Ensuite, d’éminents néoconservateurs ont créé leur célèbre Project for a New American Century (PNAC), en 1997.
Le PNAC a publié son ouvrage phare Rebuilding America’s Defences : Strategies, Forces And Resources For A New Century douze mois avant les attentats du 11 septembre.
Donald Kagan, père du mari de la sous-secrétaire d’État américaine Victoria Nuland, Robert Kagan, et d’autres militaristes de haut vol ont rédigé ce document, affirmant que les États-Unis doivent être le gendarme du monde et imposer leur volonté économiquement et militairement chaque fois qu’il est avantageux (ou non) de le faire. Le PNAC a essentiellement plaidé en faveur d’un MIC américain omniprésent dont la portée a été élargie pour inclure les “États défaillants”, où tout État qui n’est pas favorable aux intérêts américains doit être réduit à un État défaillant, parce qu’un État défaillant en opposition aux intérêts américano-israéliens vaut mieux qu’un État fonctionnel en opposition. Un autre facteur de l’IASPS/PNAC est l’objectif de réaliser le Grand Israël, qui doit être atteint par la domination militaire, la corruption et le changement de régime existant.
Des initiatives de l’IASPS et du PNAC – parrainées par des oligarques néo-néolibéraux qui parrainent également les partis politiques républicains et démocrates américains – est né en 2003 le projet du Grand Moyen-Orient, qui englobe pleinement l’idéologie néocon. Juste après que les États-Unis aient envahi et occupé l’Irak, le projet du Grand Moyen-Orient a été codifié par le sommet du G8 de 2004. (Initiative pour le Grand Moyen-Orient). Le GMEI visait à “transformer les pays musulmans du Moyen-Orient en sociétés démocratiques, laïques** et bien informées”. Que ce soit sur le plan économique ou militaire (ou les deux), en 2003, l’OMG devait viser : Mauritanie, Maroc, Algérie, Tunisie, Libye, Égypte, Soudan, Liban, Bahreïn, Qatar, Émirats arabes unis, Oman, Yémen, Iran, Irak, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Syrie, Turquie, Palestine, Arabie saoudite, Koweït et Jordanie.L’écrivain Neffah Hocine explique que la France adhère depuis des décennies au projet du Grand Moyen-Orient. Hocine écrit que les puissances occidentales et en particulier la France n’ont rien négligé pour financer et provoquer des divisions internes parmi les peuples autochtones, y compris les Berbères. Hocine pense qu’une renaissance coordonnée par l’Occident du projet du Grand Moyen-Orient fournit une explication aux événements récents, signalés par un soutien occidental renouvelé à l’agenda takfiri. Hocine souligne que si l’Occident dénonce les Talibans comme des terroristes, il continue hypocritement à soutenir implicitement les régimes brutaux de l’Arabie Saoudite, des Emirats Arabes Unis et du Makhzen, qui encouragent tous une subversion et une interprétation salafi-wahhabite incestueuse de l’Islam.
Mais ce n’est pas tout. Les dictateurs du Moyen-Orient ont proposé de chercher un soutien au-delà du capital occidental conventionnel, car les États-Unis se sont progressivement isolés par le biais de sanctions économiques, de tarifs douaniers, d’agressions et d’une économie qui repose sur la finance prédatrice, l’usurpation et le vol. En réponse à l’affaiblissement du commerce et à l’éclipse progressive du dollar américain, les élites néolibérales et la classe du coup d’État maintiennent toujours que la guerre et/ou le dollar américain peuvent soumettre ou apaiser tout ennemi. C’est fou qu’après toutes ces années et toutes ces guerres, la classe des putschistes y croit encore… ! Mais ils y croient. Et c’est pourquoi les élites occidentales réclament un retour agressif au projet du Grand Moyen-Orient… et ce, au moment même où de nouvelles guerres de pipelines émergent lorsque la contagion du 19e siècle s’estompe.
Au-delà de l’intervention militariste et économique, le projet du Grand Moyen-Orient inclut désormais la guerre de quatrième génération comme élément essentiel, car l’armement RAPDOM seul ne peut assurer la permanence de l’hégémonie mondiale. Comme Ashoka l’avait prévenu, la guerre psychologique via la communication à haut débit est de la plus haute importance pour préparer l’ennemi à la défaite. Parmi les menaces psychologiques de quatrième génération, citons le projet d’une invasion d’extraterrestres dans l’espace et l’idée qu’une maladie hautement transmissible finira par nous tuer tous – ou, si ce n’est pas le cas, qu’un changement climatique irréversible le fera. Ce n’est pas une quelconque composante de vérité dans ces menaces qui a un mérite néolibéral, mais seulement leur potentiel à maintenir le récit dominant des médias.
Mais depuis vingt ans, aucune menace n’a eu plus de poids que le potentiel de guerre de quatrième génération de la terreur takfiri. Sous cet angle, nous pouvons peut-être dire qu’une résurgence sponsorisée de Daech est ce qui attend l’Empire. Nous ne pouvons anticiper un tel développement qu’en partant d’une prémisse certaine : lorsqu’un moment de la dialectique hégélienne de l’Elite psy-op se termine, le suivant commence. Mais en ce moment, aux États-Unis, les médias corporatifs hurlent à la guerre.
Et pour plus de guerre.
Steve Brown
