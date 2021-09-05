CIA’s Bitcoin Heist

The CIA does much more than train Khost Protection Echelon terrorists and killers, the CIA is expert at money laundering, too. World Banker Ashraf Ghani may have fled Afghanistan with only $300M US, but the CIA likely looted Afghanistan’s Central Bank reserves for much more via a favored US federal money laundering mechanism: bitcoin.
In April the US announced its plan to withdraw from Afghanistan by September 11th, with some haggling yet to occur among the MIC and coup class. When Biden or a deputy pressed for the withdrawal, a CIA plan was devised to loot the Afghanistan Central Bank by laundering funds via bitcoin, beginning in mid-July. How do we know? Because the performance of bitcoin verifies the caper as described by an insider. From mid-July to present, bitcoin has proven to be a most exceptional haven for laundered funds of any origin – including funds which originate from the mad dog’s Warfare State. No, bitcoin does not threaten the dollar because bitcoin is a derivative of it.
Bitcoin is essential for State black ops and has proved its ethereal monetary worth again by laundering billions in US-seized Afghanistan Central Bank funds. But the seizure of Afghanistan’s Central Bank billions (along with Afghanistan’s 1,731 400oz gold bars which disappeared into Federal Reserve vaults in 1939) and conversion to bitcoin, does not explain the $376B US increase in bitcoin cap since July. So, what does?
Figures vary, but expenditures of many billions find their way to Afghanistan every month — or did. Inflationary dollars of particularly large amounts flowed to Afghanistan in recent years, especially the last two years as galloping US inflation increased costs at all levels. Now that ‘hostilities have ended’ where will those inflationary billions be diverted to? The militarist money train cannot be stopped without bursting the derivative bubble and impacting Wall Street. For example, to pay down the Fed’s balance sheet with billions formerly destined for Afghanistan is unacceptable; such a pragmatic move will spook Wall Street, spook the MIC, and counter MMT. But most of all, such pragmatism must be accountable!
A more convenient stop for former militarist wayward billions is bitcoin. By laundering to bitcoin, there is no need to inform Congress about where the funds have come from, or where they have gone. No questions from the public. And that opacity is precisely what the Black Ops States hopes for and does: Eagle Base CIA monetary shenanigans in Afghanistan just provided one great example.
Because the ESF and ‘desk’ are opaque in accordance with central bank, Primary dealers, Treasury, and BIS operations, their attendant dark pools and black ops funding cannot be exposed by any investigative journalist — much less by the puerile US Congress. But the performance of bitcoin can’t match billions that the Fed’s repo market launders every night. https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/RRPONTSYD So let’s see bitcoin for what it is: a useful black hole for states to exterminate billions in inflationary dark pool capital, when those billions have nowhere else to go.
We’ve just seen the CIA’s laundering of Afghanistan’s frozen Central Bank funds into bitcoin.* Ironically, on the back of that massive black ops dark pool is the legitimate use for bitcoin: to evade the very sanctions and weaponization of the US dollar that the very same State imposes…
*funds into the real economy must be accountable; bitcoin is not.
Steve Brown
Note: This article contains a very sensitive and classified information provided by a former high ranking Afghan Central Bank official to Strategika51
4 thoughts on “CIA’s Bitcoin Heist”
To clarify, bitcoin can be useful to evade government sanctions… true. Or so it is reported. What’s interesting is that government uses bitcoin too, for its own nefarious purpose. That part seems misunderstood. Beside Singapore, Malta, and the UAE (which does a lot of laundering) only El Salvador will publicly endorse bitcoin. I’ve researched/written articles about this, but so far only S51 site will post. Even in alternative media, articles critical of bitcoin are usually not posted. Contrary opinions and correction etc always welcome. Whatever the opinion is, for sure crypto is here to stay. I have found the fees and charges for using it to be very high, and does not seem practical yet as a real method to truly evade the vile empire’s monetary crooks.
http://aredam.net/petition-adresse-aux-politiciens-pour-eviter-la-situation-de-bastien-coriton-maire-de-rives-en-seine.html
http://aredam.net/quelques-questionnements-au-sujet-de-la-situation-reelle-de-l-occident.pdf
La CIA ne se contente pas de former les terroristes et les tueurs de l’échelon de protection de Khost, elle est également experte en blanchiment d’argent. Le banquier mondial Ashraf Ghani a peut-être fui l’Afghanistan avec seulement 300 millions de dollars américains, mais la CIA a probablement pillé les réserves de la Banque centrale d’Afghanistan pour un montant bien plus important via un mécanisme de blanchiment d’argent privilégié par les autorités fédérales américaines : le bitcoin.
En avril, les États-Unis ont annoncé leur intention de se retirer de l’Afghanistan d’ici le 11 septembre, un marchandage devant encore avoir lieu entre le MIC et la classe des putschistes. Lorsque Biden ou un adjoint ont fait pression pour le retrait, un plan de la CIA a été conçu pour piller la Banque centrale d’Afghanistan en blanchissant des fonds via bitcoin, à partir de la mi-juillet. Comment le savons-nous ? Parce que les performances du bitcoin vérifient l’opération telle que décrite par un initié. De la mi-juillet à aujourd’hui, le bitcoin s’est révélé être un refuge exceptionnel pour les fonds blanchis de toute origine – y compris les fonds provenant de l’État de guerre du chien fou. Non, le bitcoin ne menace pas le dollar car le bitcoin en est un dérivé.
Le bitcoin est essentiel pour les opérations secrètes de l’État et a prouvé une nouvelle fois sa valeur monétaire éthérée en blanchissant des milliards de dollars de fonds de la Banque centrale d’Afghanistan saisis par les États-Unis. Mais la saisie des milliards de la Banque centrale d’Afghanistan (ainsi que les 1 731 lingots d’or de 400 oz de l’Afghanistan qui ont disparu dans les coffres de la Réserve fédérale en 1939) et leur conversion en bitcoins n’expliquent pas l’augmentation de 376 milliards de dollars américains du plafond des bitcoins depuis juillet. Alors, qu’est-ce qui l’explique ?
Les chiffres varient, mais des dépenses de plusieurs milliards trouvent le chemin de l’Afghanistan chaque mois – ou le faisaient. Des dollars inflationnistes d’un montant particulièrement élevé ont afflué vers l’Afghanistan ces dernières années, notamment ces deux dernières années, alors que l’inflation galopante des États-Unis augmentait les coûts à tous les niveaux. Maintenant que les “hostilités ont pris fin”, vers quoi ces milliards inflationnistes seront-ils détournés ? Le train de l’argent militariste ne peut être arrêté sans faire éclater la bulle des produits dérivés et sans toucher Wall Street. Par exemple, il est inacceptable d’éponger le bilan de la Fed avec des milliards autrefois destinés à l’Afghanistan ; une telle mesure pragmatique effraiera Wall Street, effraiera le MIC et contrera le MMT. Mais surtout, un tel pragmatisme doit être responsable !
Un arrêt plus pratique pour les anciens milliards militaristes est le bitcoin. En blanchissant en bitcoin, il n’est pas nécessaire d’informer le Congrès de la provenance des fonds, ni de leur destination. Aucune question de la part du public. Et cette opacité est précisément ce que les Black Ops States espèrent et font : Les manigances monétaires de la CIA d’Eagle Base en Afghanistan viennent d’en fournir un excellent exemple.
Parce que l’ESF et le “desk” sont opaques, conformément aux opérations des banques centrales, des Primary dealers, du Trésor et de la BRI, leurs dark pools et leurs financements occultes ne peuvent être révélés par aucun journaliste d’investigation – et encore moins par le puéril Congrès américain. Mais la performance du bitcoin ne peut pas égaler les milliards que le marché repo de la Fed blanchit chaque nuit. https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/RRPONTSYD Voyons donc le bitcoin pour ce qu’il est : un trou noir utile pour les États afin d’exterminer des milliards de capitaux dark pool inflationnistes, lorsque ces milliards n’ont nulle part où aller.
Nous venons juste de voir la CIA blanchir en bitcoin les fonds gelés de la Banque centrale d’Afghanistan.* Ironiquement, c’est sur le dos de ce pool noir massif que se trouve l’utilisation légitime du bitcoin : pour échapper aux sanctions et à l’armement du dollar américain que le même État impose…
*Les fonds versés dans l’économie réelle doivent être responsables ; le bitcoin ne l’est pas.
Traduit avec http://www.DeepL.com/Translator (version gratuite)