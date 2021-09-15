Mistakes of Future Past

Minsk was destroyed by the German military invasion of Belarus 1941-1944 and rebuilding began after August, 1944.
Almost all people who lived in Minsk during the German occupation were killed, imprisoned, or deported. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/German_occupation_of_Byelorussia_during_World_War_II
But some peasants and farmers from nearby villages – most very poor – did survive, plus a small cadre of Minsk city dwellers. They rebuilt their city. This population, most from elsewhere in Belarus developed a unique culture based on their experience of surviving war, and then having to work together. *
Refusing to learn from history means being doomed to repeat it, and the United States has worked hard to ignore the history of the last century. The United States ‘failed state’ policy https://strategika51.org/2021/09/05/failed-state-tactical-analysis/ destabilizes “non-cooperating” governments in the Middle East and Asia, for decades now, in pursuit of what it regards as its own interest… or that of Israel’s. Examples. Iran 1953; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iaGCJmCAJ40 Afghanistan from 1973 to 9/11 2021; https://www.bitchute.com/video/Wx8xDpWmbjSI/ Iraq twice (which it still occupies today); Syria (CIA Operation Timber Sycamore https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Timber_Sycamore ); Lebanon; and US support for Israel’s brutality versus Palestinians for more than one-half century, etc.
The Imperial colonialists of France and Germany assist either actively or passively or just while their bankers suck at the teat of King Dollar. All this ‘US adventurism’ – a polite term for warfare state aggression – has left significant portions of the Middle East, Asia, and Africa in somewhat the same state as Belarus Minsk suffered from 1941-1944.
The US-Israeli militarist ‘failed state’ policy began by targeting Palestinian refugee camps: Nahr al Bared in Lebanon 2006; https://www.bitchute.com/video/DfjhNnjJ8EJH/ Yarmouk Camp from 2011; and Daraa. Nahr el Bared has been partly rebuilt, while Yarmouk and Daraa Palestinian camps have been completely destroyed. https://reliefweb.int/map/syrian-arab-republic/syria-yarmouk-camp-situation-update-20-december-2012 Can those camps be rebuilt just as the people of Minsk succeeded in rebuilding their city after 1944?
Unlike Belarus where the war ended in 1944, the US war on the Middle East and Asia is ongoing. Falsely called the War on Terror it is truly a war to maintain US militarist and economic dominance by regime change or failed states, for those that resist. (see ‘Failed State Tactical Analysis’ https://southfront.org/failed-state-tactical-analysis/ ) The hegemonic war means that regions of the Middle East, Asia, and Africa destabilized by the United States are in a far more precarious state today, than the condition of Belarus after 1944.
So it is encouraging to see videos of citizens returning to Daraa, and a video about rebuilding a village in Turk-occupied Afrin. This new village named Kuwait al Rahma near Qibare https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J4vEZOj87eQ is where the original Yazidi population fled from, and many Yazidi were killed by daech. https://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-31962755 The new village there has been named in honor of the charity that is funding its construction, a Kuwaiti charity that is understood to employ Palestinian labor. The Turk is allowing this new village of 380 units to go forward where most of the new population will have originated from elsewhere — just as in Minsk from 1944.
Not so lucky are the Palestinians whose Yarmouk camp was destroyed in 2011 when the US ‘failed state’ policy sponsored takfiri terrorists and US-backed insurgents called the “Free Syrian Army” to infiltrate the camp, in aid of its destruction. https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/3/30/palestinian-syrians-bear-the-brunt-of-syrias-war The policy evolved under the US State Department direction of Hillary Clinton, from an earlier prototype rendition of destruction which originated with contra criminal and Deputy National Security Advisor, Elliott Abrams in 2006. https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2007/03/05/the-redirection Yarmouk Palestinian camp, once a thriving city, is now a pile of rubble where no humanitarian effort can be expended because the brutal jack boot of United States sanctions strangles anyone in the world who will not be subservient to it. https://www.chinausfocus.com/finance-economy/de-dollarization-reactions-to-washingtons-weaponization-of-the-us-dollar So, no Minsk for the Palestinian refugees of Yarmouk.
Now destabilization, sanctions, and ‘failed states’ are not enough to soothe the savage beast; warfare is essential too, whether from first generation to fifth. Just as the United States and Britain entangled the Soviets in Afghanistan via pointless provocations https://www.rt.com/op-ed/533018-west-destroyed-afghanistan-pdpa-revolution/ leading to establishment of the PDPA (and eventually to a debilitating war funded by the west and autocratic rulers in Saudi Arabia and partly enabled by Pakistan) proxy war is a favored tactic.
In 2011, US State believed that the Syrian government would fall before the Syrian government could invite the Russian Federation to assist in its defense, versus the insurgency that the US sponsored and Israel demanded. (Israel at war with Syria since 1948.) US State believed that their regime change in Syria would be quick https://www.rand.org/content/dam/rand/pubs/research_reports/RR400/RR446/RAND_RR446.pdf and that Russia’s leadership would negotiate a new contract for its port at Tartus with whatever puppet regime Washington might conjure. But US State considered the ‘failed state’ option too, as we have explored before. The failed state option had the added benefit of tying down Russia’s advisers and air power in Syria by slow attrition so favored by Washington. Where did Washington learn that lesson? By its own defeat in Vietnam.
But instead of considering the microcosm of Minsk and how it was rebuilt, perhaps we must look at the greater picture: the outlook for peace that will allow such rebuilding. No US president has spoken of peace since 1963. https://www.bitchute.com/video/KgOMp71OudnG/ And that president was murdered in the streets of Dallas. The Pax Americana Kennedy warned of became the reality for the United States to this day. Now, no US politician speaks of peace. Not ever. No politician may dare to speak of peace because the people of the United States — like their corporations and banks — thrive on war.
Unlike Belarus — which the US hopes to destabilize to further encircle the Russian Federation — the United States only experienced something like war on its territory on one occasion. That was when CIA blowback from its murderous Afghan ‘adventure’ led to the destruction of the twin towers. And yet the shameless regurgitation of media propaganda about how terrorism appeared suddenly out of a literal New York blue sky without any causal effect is an absolute historic lie, https://www.thenation.com/article/archive/blowback/ repeated again and again. The 911 lies of the incorporated state media seem more and more like mental illness mired in fantasy, than any representation remotely tangent to reality. So, the occasion that Belarus and Minsk experienced from dark to light after 1944 is not at all analogous to what the United State has experienced twenty years after 911. Writer Sclavus: “This real mental illness did not begin with representation of the Taliban.. but well before, by a criminal entertainment industry which always worked closely with the Pentagon..” https://www.bitchute.com/video/VC8sA6AjdlTG/
Towns, cities, and villages destroyed and destabilized directly or indirectly by US ignominy in Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Palestine will certainly not be rebuilt like Minsk was. By seizing funds and weaponization of the dollar, the US aggressively makes war on the world even when its tanks cannot be used to do so. We have no understanding of history… and so doomed to repeat it.
Steve Brown
*To understand the history pf Belarus and Minsk after World War 2 is to understand why US efforts to destabilize Belarus have had no success, unlike in western Ukraine.
1 thought on “Mistakes of Future Past”
Erreurs du futur passé
Minsk a été détruite par l’invasion militaire allemande du Belarus de 1941 à 1944 et la reconstruction a commencé après août 1944.
Presque toutes les personnes qui vivaient à Minsk pendant l’occupation allemande ont été tuées, emprisonnées ou déportées. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/German_occupation_of_Byelorussia_during_World_War_II
Mais certains paysans et agriculteurs des villages voisins – la plupart très pauvres – ont survécu, ainsi qu’un petit groupe de citadins de Minsk. Ils ont reconstruit leur ville. Cette population, pour la plupart originaire d’autres régions de Biélorussie, a développé une culture unique basée sur son expérience de survie à la guerre et sur la nécessité de travailler ensemble. *
Vue aérienne, paysage urbain de Minsk, Biélorussie. Coucher de soleil en été.
Refuser de tirer des leçons de l’histoire, c’est être condamné à la répéter, et les États-Unis ont travaillé dur pour ignorer l’histoire du siècle dernier. La politique des “États défaillants” des États-Unis https://strategika51.org/2021/09/05/failed-state-tactical-analysis/ déstabilise les gouvernements “non coopératifs” du Moyen-Orient et d’Asie, depuis des décennies, dans la poursuite de ce qu’ils considèrent comme leur propre intérêt… ou celui d’Israël. Exemples. Iran 1953 ; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iaGCJmCAJ40 Afghanistan de 1973 au 11 septembre 2021 ; https://www.bitchute.com/video/Wx8xDpWmbjSI/ Irak deux fois (qu’ils occupent encore aujourd’hui) ; Syrie (opération Timber Sycamore de la CIA https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Timber_Sycamore ) ; Liban ; et soutien américain à la brutalité d’Israël contre les Palestiniens pendant plus d’un demi-siècle, etc.
Les colonialistes impériaux que sont la France et l’Allemagne apportent leur aide, soit activement, soit passivement, soit simplement pendant que leurs banquiers sucent à la mamelle du roi dollar. Tout cet “aventurisme américain” – un terme poli pour désigner l’agression d’un État en guerre – a laissé des parties importantes du Moyen-Orient, de l’Asie et de l’Afrique dans un état comparable à celui dont a souffert la Biélorussie de Minsk de 1941 à 1944.
La politique militariste américano-israélienne des “États faillis” a commencé par cibler les camps de réfugiés palestiniens : Nahr el Bared au Liban en 2006 ; https://www.bitchute.com/video/DfjhNnjJ8EJH/ Camp de Yarmouk depuis 2011 ; et Daraa. Nahr el Bared a été partiellement reconstruit, tandis que les camps palestiniens de Yarmouk et de Daraa ont été complètement détruits. https://reliefweb.int/map/syrian-arab-republic/syria-yarmouk-camp-situation-update-20-december-2012 Ces camps peuvent-ils être reconstruits tout comme les habitants de Minsk ont réussi à reconstruire leur ville après 1944 ?
Contrairement à la Biélorussie où la guerre s’est terminée en 1944, la guerre américaine au Moyen-Orient et en Asie se poursuit. Faussement appelée “guerre contre le terrorisme”, il s’agit en réalité d’une guerre visant à maintenir la domination militariste et économique des États-Unis par le biais d’un changement de régime ou d’États défaillants, pour ceux qui résistent. (voir ‘Failed State Tactical Analysis’ https://southfront.org/failed-state-tactical-analysis/ ) La guerre hégémonique signifie que les régions du Moyen-Orient, d’Asie et d’Afrique déstabilisées par les États-Unis sont aujourd’hui dans un état bien plus précaire que la situation de la Biélorussie après 1944.
Il est donc encourageant de voir des vidéos de citoyens retournant à Daraa, et une vidéo sur la reconstruction d’un village à Afrin, occupé par les Turcs. Ce nouveau village, nommé Kuwait al Rahma, près de Qibare https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J4vEZOj87eQ, est l’endroit d’où la population yazidie d’origine a fui, et où de nombreux Yazidis ont été tués par Daech. https://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-31962755 Le nouveau village a été nommé en l’honneur de l’organisation caritative qui finance sa construction, une organisation caritative koweïtienne qui emploie de la main-d’œuvre palestinienne. Le Turc autorise la construction de ce nouveau village de 380 unités, dont la plupart des habitants viendront d’ailleurs – comme à Minsk en 1944.
Les Palestiniens n’ont pas cette chance : leur camp de Yarmouk a été détruit en 2011 lorsque la politique américaine d'”État en faillite” a permis à des terroristes takfiris et à des insurgés soutenus par les États-Unis, l'”Armée syrienne libre”, d’infiltrer le camp pour en faciliter la destruction. https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/3/30/palestinian-syrians-bear-the-brunt-of-syrias-war Cette politique a évolué sous la direction du département d’État américain d’Hillary Clinton, à partir d’un prototype de destruction élaboré par le criminel et conseiller adjoint à la sécurité nationale Elliott Abrams en 2006. https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2007/03/05/the-redirection Le camp palestinien de Yarmouk, autrefois une ville prospère, n’est plus qu’un tas de décombres où aucun effort humanitaire ne peut être déployé parce que la brutale botte de jack des sanctions américaines étrangle quiconque dans le monde ne lui est pas soumis. https://www.chinausfocus.com/finance-economy/de-dollarization-reactions-to-washingtons-weaponization-of-the-us-dollar Donc, pas de Minsk pour les réfugiés palestiniens de Yarmouk.
Aujourd’hui, la déstabilisation, les sanctions et les “États en faillite” ne suffisent pas à calmer la bête sauvage ; la guerre est également essentielle, de la première à la cinquième génération. Tout comme les États-Unis et la Grande-Bretagne ont empêché les Soviétiques de s’emparer de l’Afghanistan par le biais de provocations inutiles https://www.rt.com/op-ed/533018-west-destroyed-afghanistan-pdpa-revolution/ qui ont conduit à la création de l’APDP (et finalement à une guerre débilitante financée par l’Occident et les dirigeants autocratiques d’Arabie saoudite et partiellement soutenue par le Pakistan), la guerre par procuration est une tactique privilégiée.
En 2011, le département d’État américain pensait que le gouvernement syrien tomberait avant de pouvoir inviter la Fédération de Russie à l’aider à se défendre, contre l’insurrection que les États-Unis parrainaient et qu’Israël exigeait. (Israël est en guerre avec la Syrie depuis 1948.) Le département d’État américain pensait que le changement de régime en Syrie serait rapide https://www.rand.org/content/dam/rand/pubs/research_reports/RR400/RR446/RAND_RR446.pdf et que les dirigeants russes négocieraient un nouveau contrat pour le port de Tartous avec le régime fantoche que Washington pourrait créer. Mais le Département d’État américain a également envisagé l’option de l'” État failli “, comme nous l’avons déjà expliqué. L’option de l’État failli avait l’avantage supplémentaire d’immobiliser les conseillers et la puissance aérienne de la Russie en Syrie par la lenteur de l’usure, si chère à Washington. Où Washington a-t-il appris cette leçon ? Par sa propre défaite au Vietnam.
Mais au lieu de considérer le microcosme de Minsk et la manière dont il a été reconstruit, nous devons peut-être nous pencher sur une image plus large : les perspectives de paix qui permettront une telle reconstruction. Aucun président américain n’a parlé de paix depuis 1963. https://www.bitchute.com/video/KgOMp71OudnG/ Et ce président a été assassiné dans les rues de Dallas. La Pax Americana dont Kennedy avait mis en garde est devenue la réalité pour les États-Unis jusqu’à ce jour. Aujourd’hui, aucun politicien américain ne parle de paix. Jamais. Aucun politicien n’ose parler de paix parce que le peuple des États-Unis – comme ses entreprises et ses banques – prospère grâce à la guerre.
Contrairement à la Biélorussie – que les États-Unis espèrent déstabiliser pour mieux encercler la Fédération de Russie – les États-Unis n’ont connu quelque chose qui ressemble à une guerre sur leur territoire qu’à une seule occasion. C’était lorsque le retour de flamme de la CIA après son “aventure” meurtrière en Afghanistan a conduit à la destruction des tours jumelles. Et pourtant, la régurgitation éhontée de la propagande médiatique sur la façon dont le terrorisme est apparu soudainement dans le ciel bleu de New York sans aucun effet de causalité est un mensonge historique absolu, https://www.thenation.com/article/archive/blowback/ répété encore et encore. Les mensonges sur les attentats du 11 septembre des médias d’État incorporés ressemblent de plus en plus à une maladie mentale ancrée dans le fantasme, plutôt qu’à une représentation qui s’éloigne de la réalité. Ainsi, le passage de l’obscurité à la lumière que la Biélorussie et Minsk ont connu après 1944 n’est pas du tout analogue à ce que les États-Unis ont vécu vingt ans après le 11 septembre. L’écrivain Sclavus : “Cette véritable maladie mentale n’a pas commencé avec la représentation des Talibans… mais bien avant, par une industrie du divertissement criminelle qui a toujours travaillé en étroite collaboration avec le Pentagone…” https://www.bitchute.com/video/VC8sA6AjdlTG/
Les villes et villages détruits et déstabilisés directement ou indirectement par l’ignominie américaine en Syrie, en Irak, en Afghanistan et en Palestine ne seront certainement pas reconstruits comme l’a été Minsk. Par la saisie des fonds et l’armement du dollar, les États-Unis font agressivement la guerre au monde, même lorsque leurs chars ne peuvent pas être utilisés pour le faire. Nous n’avons aucune compréhension de l’histoire… et sommes donc condamnés à la répéter.
Steve Brown
*Comprendre l’histoire de la Biélorussie et de Minsk après la Seconde Guerre mondiale permet de comprendre pourquoi les efforts des États-Unis pour déstabiliser la Biélorussie n’ont eu aucun succès, contrairement à l’Ukraine occidentale.
Traduit avec http://www.DeepL.com/Translator