Exclusive: The Globalist Fourth Reich

History is written by someone who was not there about something that didn’t happen. And seventy-six years on, subsequent to thousands of books and films about Hitler and the Third Reich, that’s true with regard to the accepted history that has come after.
Even though the Third Reich ended with Hitler’s death and the defeat of Germany in 1945, the globalist ideal represented by those men has lived on.
A power bloc exists, obfuscated and hidden, at the very highest levels of power, not usually considered, seldom discussed in serious historic terms. They’re not Illuminati or Bilderbergers, or the usual suspects that a conspiratorial fringe might obsess about, such as the Bohemian Grove or Freemasons. They are not anti-Semitic, or white supremacists… but militarist totalitarians of the first order.
Dr Joseph Farrell explained that there is a fifth column at the highest level of power seldom considered as influencing world events, creating much confusion and misunderstanding for the populace. How can people address the elephant in the room when they are unaware the elephant even exists? That’s an important factor for the Globalist Fourth Reich… secrecy. Furthermore, this Elite Fourth Reich ideology is not anti-Semitic, and the ideology does not embrace white supremacy; whereas militarism and totalitarianism are highly prized ideals.
It is no coincidence that Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum has called its Great Reset the Fourth Industrial Revolution, evoking a Fourth Reich meme … or what we shall call the Globalist Fourth Reich. So how did the Globalist Fourth Reich come about?
Ever since the dissolution of the Holy Roman Empire after the Napoleonic Wars, a small group of Elites hoped to re-establish that empire.
Arguably, desire for re-establishment of the Holy Roman Empire eventually resulted in the nascent National Socialist Movement in Germany during the 1920’s, which assumed power there during the 1930’s and formed the basis for the Third Reich.
But, by 1943, Martin Bormann knew that Germany was defeated. So, as Paul Manning describes in his book, Martin Bormann: Nazi in Exile, Bormann developed a plan to export German influence in industry and politics all over the world. Bormann’s plan in part inspired the 1957 Treaty of Rome.
Adam Lebor documented the same Nazi ideology seeking a monetarily unified Europe (and eventually globe) in his book, The Tower of Basel.
The Tower of Basel describes the history of the world’s largest and most secretive central bank, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS). The BIS was founded to repay German reparations after WW1, but the bank’s remit quickly grew and transformed to be a Nazi bank. As the second world war appeared lost and Hitler became an irrelevance, the Nazi goal was not just for a unified Europe under a European central bank, but a unified world under totalitarian rule. The Bank for International Settlements has participated in this totalitarian evolution – and funded it – every step of the way… and does so today.
Likewise Allen Dulles, top CIA man and perhaps one of the most evil men to ever walk the earth, recruited Nazi’s to work for the US government and its intelligence services after World War 2. The CIA’s most remarkable recruit was an SS man, REINHARD GEHLEN. During the 1960’s it was still okay to theorize about Nazi power in the west, and an excellent film was made on the subject called, The Quiller Memorandum. We must return to that 1966 Quiller Memorandum story today, to get an idea of how this totalitarian ideal has progressed. In the end, Quiller understands that he cannot change this history, or even warn of the coming totalitarian future.
Thus we live in an Orwellian nightmare of the present as edited by Huxley, where we are told that powerful men like Bill Gates and Klaus Schwab and their predecessors — who have brought us war, inflation and oppression for over one hundred years — wish to keep us safe. And that there is no point in suspecting otherwise. Many believe it. Bamboozled by the western media, engaging our attention elsewhere in every Orwellian sense, with Cervantes windmills and illusions used to confuse and obfuscate.
We are told that China is a threat one day. Next month it’s Russia … then Iran the next.. and so on. Or perhaps all three together with ISIS plus a new virus mixed in? Where is this nonsense coming from, and most of all… why?
Long ago, the United States and Europe traded away their respect for humanity, the Rights of Man, liberty, sovereignty, and self-determination… in exchange for what? In exchange for an ideology based on greed, avarice, self-interest, totalitarianism, and growing central governmental control. To gain ultimate power, Elites sacrificed their golden goose to the deity of deception and lies, usury and kleptocracy. The populace does see – and asks why. Something is not right, but the major media’s smoke and mirrors prevent us from realizing how totalitarian rule has evolved. How it has developed like a malignant cancer over time and continues to do so. Faster and faster. It’s time to see it.
An Elite .1% own 99.9% of the globe, while their ideologue view is deeply rooted in the central governmental framework of control and theft. The control they seek knows no bound with regard to faith or even personal belief.
The Globalist Fourth Reich ideology began with the defeat of Germany and Red House plan, but evolved over many years ideologically and secretly. Via ideologues like the Frankist Leo Strauss, Mike Ledeen, Francis Fukayama and many others, the Globalist Fourth Reich expanded to the extent where such thinking has dominated the political-tech class overall in the West.
By division of left wing versus right wing and vice versa, by one party versus another, the false dilemma myopic view prevents us from seeing the big and obfuscated picture. The Globalist Fourth Reich is not KGB or CIA or even Nazi’s in the classic sense, and cannot be compartmentalized by popular notional labels. Yes, it’s about control, while attempting to hide their power grabs. But perhaps by your umpteenth jab, you will feel it.
Since the Globalist Fourth Reich’s object is a totalitarian State characterized by complete control — whether by a digital currency of digital ID or just by brute force — we must not only prevent it, but defeat it. Awareness that a very dangerous ruling class of globalists seeks complete control over us all and all aspects of our lives, is at least a start on the means to doing so.
Exclusif : Le quatrième Reich mondialiste !
L’histoire est écrite par quelqu’un qui n’était pas là, sur quelque chose qui n’est pas arrivé. Et soixante-seize ans plus tard, après des milliers de livres et de films sur Hitler et le Troisième Reich, c’est vrai en ce qui concerne l’histoire acceptée qui est venue après.
Même si le troisième Reich a pris fin avec la mort d’Hitler et la défaite de l’Allemagne en 1945, l’idéal mondialiste représenté par ces hommes a survécu.
Un bloc de pouvoir existe, obscurci et caché, aux plus hauts niveaux du pouvoir, qui n’est généralement pas considéré, rarement discuté en termes historiques sérieux. Il ne s’agit pas des Illuminati ou des Bilderbergers, ni des suspects habituels qui obsèdent une frange conspirationniste, comme le Bohemian Grove ou les francs-maçons. Ils ne sont pas antisémites, ni suprématistes blancs… mais des totalitaires militaristes de premier ordre.
Le Dr Joseph Farrell a expliqué qu’il existe une cinquième colonne au plus haut niveau du pouvoir, rarement considérée comme influençant les événements mondiaux, ce qui crée beaucoup de confusion et de malentendus pour la population. Comment les gens peuvent-ils s’attaquer à l’éléphant dans la pièce s’ils ne savent même pas qu’il existe ? C’est un facteur important pour le Quatrième Reich mondialiste… le secret. En outre, cette idéologie du Quatrième Reich n’est pas antisémite et n’embrasse pas la suprématie blanche, alors que le militarisme et le totalitarisme sont des idéaux très prisés.
Ce n’est pas une coïncidence si le Forum économique mondial de Klaus Schwab a appelé sa grande réinitialisation la quatrième révolution industrielle, évoquant un mème du quatrième Reich… ou ce que nous appellerons le quatrième Reich mondialiste. Alors, comment le Quatrième Reich mondialiste est-il apparu ?
Depuis la dissolution du Saint Empire romain germanique après les guerres napoléoniennes, un petit groupe d’élites espérait rétablir cet empire.
On peut soutenir que le désir de rétablir le Saint Empire romain germanique a donné naissance au mouvement national-socialiste en Allemagne dans les années 1920, qui a pris le pouvoir dans les années 1930 et a constitué la base du Troisième Reich.
Mais, en 1943, Martin Bormann savait que l’Allemagne était vaincue. Ainsi, comme le décrit Paul Manning dans son livre Martin Bormann : Nazi in Exile, Bormann a élaboré un plan pour exporter l’influence allemande dans l’industrie et la politique dans le monde entier. Le plan de Bormann a en partie inspiré le traité de Rome de 1957.
Adam Lebor a documenté la même idéologie nazie visant à unifier monétairement l’Europe (et finalement le monde) dans son livre La Tour de Bâle.
La Tour de Bâle décrit l’histoire de la banque centrale la plus grande et la plus secrète du monde, la Banque des règlements internationaux (BRI). La BRI a été fondée pour rembourser les réparations allemandes après la Première Guerre mondiale, mais ses attributions se sont rapidement élargies et elle est devenue une banque nazie. Alors que la Seconde Guerre mondiale semblait perdue et qu’Hitler devenait insignifiant, l’objectif des nazis n’était pas seulement une Europe unifiée sous une banque centrale européenne, mais un monde unifié sous un régime totalitaire. La Banque des règlements internationaux a participé à cette évolution totalitaire – et l’a financée – à chaque étape du chemin… et le fait encore aujourd’hui.
De même, Allen Dulles, haut responsable de la CIA et peut-être l’un des hommes les plus maléfiques à avoir jamais marché sur la terre, a recruté des nazis pour travailler pour le gouvernement américain et ses services de renseignement après la Seconde Guerre mondiale. La recrue la plus remarquable de la CIA était un SS, REINHARD GEHLEN. Dans les années 1960, il était encore permis d’émettre des théories sur le pouvoir nazi à l’Ouest, et un excellent film a été réalisé sur le sujet, intitulé The Quiller Memorandum. Nous devons revenir aujourd’hui à cette histoire du Mémorandum Quiller de 1966, pour avoir une idée de la façon dont cet idéal totalitaire a progressé. En fin de compte, Quiller comprend qu’il ne peut pas changer cette histoire, ni même avertir de l’avenir totalitaire à venir.
Nous vivons donc dans un cauchemar orwellien du présent tel qu’édité par Huxley, où l’on nous dit que des hommes puissants comme Bill Gates et Klaus Schwab et leurs prédécesseurs – qui nous ont apporté la guerre, l’inflation et l’oppression pendant plus de cent ans – souhaitent nous garder en sécurité. Et qu’il n’y a pas lieu de soupçonner le contraire. Beaucoup le croient. Bambousés par les médias occidentaux, qui attirent notre attention ailleurs, dans tous les sens du terme orwellien, avec les moulins à vent et les illusions de Cervantès utilisés pour confondre et obscurcir.
Un jour, on nous dit que la Chine est une menace. Le mois suivant, c’est la Russie… puis l’Iran… et ainsi de suite. Ou peut-être les trois ensemble avec ISIS plus un nouveau virus ? D’où viennent ces absurdités, et surtout… pourquoi ?
Il y a longtemps, les États-Unis et l’Europe ont troqué leur respect pour l’humanité, les droits de l’homme, la liberté, la souveraineté et l’autodétermination… en échange de quoi ? En échange d’une idéologie basée sur la cupidité, l’avarice, l’intérêt personnel, le totalitarisme et un contrôle gouvernemental central croissant. Pour obtenir le pouvoir ultime, les élites ont sacrifié leur oie d’or à la divinité de la tromperie et du mensonge, de l’usure et de la kleptocratie. La population voit – et demande pourquoi. Quelque chose ne tourne pas rond, mais la poudre aux yeux des grands médias nous empêche de réaliser l’évolution du régime totalitaire. Comment il s’est développé comme un cancer malin au fil du temps et continue de le faire. De plus en plus vite. Il est temps de le voir.
Une élite de 0,1% possède 99,9% du globe, tandis que leur vision idéologique est profondément ancrée dans le cadre gouvernemental central de contrôle et de vol. Le contrôle qu’ils recherchent ne connaît aucune limite en matière de foi ou même de croyance personnelle.
L’idéologie mondialiste du Quatrième Reich a commencé avec la défaite de l’Allemagne et le plan Maison Rouge, mais elle a évolué pendant de nombreuses années sur le plan idéologique et en secret. Par l’intermédiaire d’idéologues tels que le franciste Leo Strauss, Mike Ledeen, Francis Fukayama et bien d’autres, le Quatrième Reich mondialiste s’est développé au point que cette pensée a dominé la classe politico-technique dans son ensemble en Occident.
En divisant l’aile gauche contre l’aile droite et vice versa, par un parti contre un autre, la vision myope du faux dilemme nous empêche de voir l’image globale et obscurcie. Le Quatrième Reich mondialiste n’est pas le KGB ou la CIA, ni même les nazis au sens classique du terme, et ne peut être compartimenté par des étiquettes notionnelles populaires. Oui, il s’agit de contrôle, tout en essayant de cacher leurs prises de pouvoir. Mais peut-être qu’à votre énième coup de gueule, vous le sentirez.
Puisque l’objet du Quatrième Reich mondialiste est un État totalitaire caractérisé par un contrôle total – que ce soit par une monnaie numérique d’identité numérique ou simplement par la force brute – nous devons non seulement l’empêcher, mais le vaincre. Prendre conscience qu’une classe dirigeante très dangereuse de mondialistes cherche à exercer un contrôle total sur nous tous et sur tous les aspects de notre vie, c’est au moins un début de moyen pour y parvenir.
