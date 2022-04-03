Ukraine, Israel, and Western Hypocrisy

The West brays for Russian blood over the Ukraine crisis, while ignoring the elderly elephant in the room, namely Western support for the (mostly) US/European invasion and occupation of Palestine.
Of course the United States has done much more than support Israel, it has invaded and occupied Iraq, along with its occupation of Syria to this very day; and destabilized many more governments with at least seventy-four US interventions since World War 2. (A current example is the US hope to overturn Imran Khan’s government in Pakistan.) But since Israel is a close ally of the United States, an analogy between Israel’s occupation of Palestine and the Russian invasion of the Ukraine will be briefly addressed here.
Israel
Ariel is an illegal* settlement in the Occupied Territories (West Bank) occupied by “settlers” — more properly but less commonly known as colonizers — who illegally inhabit land belonging to Palestine, and have done so since 1978.
In the occupied West Bank settlers have engaged in provocations for many years, with one recent example here:Link: https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/israel-palestine-west-bank-settlers-tear-from-ground-olive-trees and occasional Palestinian reprisals.Link: https://www.timesofisrael.com/at-site-of-ariel-attack-netanyahu-says-israel-in-close-pursuit-of-terrorist/As the article states, Israel’s government fully backs the settlements, and Israel’s government militarily enforces its will in the Golan Heights, illegally annexed by Israel from Syria, where only the Trump regime formally recognized the Golan as Israel’s.
The rest of the “international community” (and specifically international law) does not recognize Israel’s Golan annexation, or the settlements. So, Israel treats both the Golan and Ariel ‘settlement’ (and others) as being ‘autonomous’, but administered and/or policed by Israel.
Ukraine
Subsequent to the 2014 ‘Maidan revolution’, Kiev’s government began shelling “rebel held” regions in the east, namely Donetsk and Luhansk provinces, known as the Donbass, in and attempt to subdue that region to Kiev’s will. The people there formed the DPR and LPR people’s republics, to resist the Kiev coup. But unlike the invaders of the Golan, the people of Donetsk and Luhansk have always lived there, with trade, language and culture shared with Russia. It’s also important to note that aggression versus the Donbass was initiated by Kiev’s government, just as Israel invaded and occupied the Golan.
So, in a ‘forgotten war’ of nearly eight years, the people of the Donbass were pounded by Azov, Right Sector, and S14 artillery, all along the front in those regions, and the Donbass conflict received virtually no coverage in the western press, during those years.
But is there a direct analogy regarding Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories to the Ukraine conflict? Probably not.
The DPR and LPR were supported by Russia with aid, military and financial, just as Israel supports the Ariel settlement (and others) in the West Bank, and Golan, however the difference is that the people of the DPR/LPR have always lived there, whereas the Ariel “settlers” and occupiers of the Golan have not. As such, Russia has a moral right to support their people in the Donbass, while Israel’s occupation is morally and legally indefensible.
But the elephant in the room? Subsequent to Russia’s support for DPR/LPR autonomy and the February military incursion to do so, the collective Western media now brays for Russian blood in the Donbass, while there is no media outrage at all about Israel’s illegal actions in the Occupied Territories. Certainly not to any remotely equivalent degree. Indeed, if hypocrisy were a fatal disease, the collective West would have expired long, long ago.This conflict is mired in religion too, dating back to the Great Schism of 1054: Link: https://www.nationalgeographic.org/thisday/jul16/great-schism/ An over-simplification, but West of the Dnepr, the populace largely follows the Western Roman church, while people of the east follow the Eastern Orthodox church. Also note that some Ukrainian Romano Christians consider Kiev to be the center of the New Jerusalem Link: https://risu.ua/en/kyiv-the-new-jerusalem_n48172 — a popular narrative, popular mainly in Western Ukraine. But there is a further connection to Israel.
The “Heavenly Jerusalem” project for Israel relates to emigration from Israel to the Ukraine, based on a premise that Israel does not have territory to support all Jewish people – and others – who wish to reside there. The thinking is – or was – that the Ukraina (literally, borderlands) promised a new land and resources needed for a new Jewish state:“Heavenly Jerusalem (also New Jerusalem, Israel 2.0, New Israel) is a project whose goal is the formation of a Jewish state within Ukraine on the territories of its five southern regions: Odessa , Dnipropetrovsk , Zaporozhye , Kherson and Mykolaiv”
The “project” was led by Igor Gekko aka “Berkut” and may even be an anti-Semitic trope: Link: https://mikeleloconte.ru/en/igor-berkut-biografiya-kto-takoi-berkut-i-kto-emu-brat/ Regardless, the connection between Israel and the Ukraine is quite close, not just ideologically, but in business terms, too.
So why does the collective Western media ignore Israel’s annexation of Palestinian territories (there is still a push for the Jordan Valley and West Bank) and Israel’s ethnic cleansing of Palestinians, while braying for Russian blood over its action in the Ukraine? The only conclusion can be, that we are now defacto engaged in World War 3 at the behest of the US hegemonic, including Europe and Israel. Consider for example that despite Israel’s sensitive relationship with Russia, the Israeli media reports its success in supplying the Panzerfaust to Ukrainian Azov Nazi’s to destroy Russians, with extreme glee. Link: https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/article-698899 So yes, we can conclude that this is World War 3 is on, at the command of the Collective West, where the Ukraine, Israel, and Western Hypocrisy all intersect.
Steve Brown
*Definition of illegal reverts to international law, versus Western powers opinion (so-called “international community”) and under international law Ariel is an illegal settlement: https://news.un.org/en/story/2020/10/1076572
**Ukrainian oligarchs, such as Clinton cohort Viktor Pinchuk, arms dealer Vadim Rabinovich, intensely corrupt oil baron Ihor Kolomoisky Link: https://corcomllc.com/this-billionaire-oligarch-is-being-investigated-by-a-us-federal-grand-jury-for-alleged-money-laundering/, and many other Ukrainian criminals leverage Israel as their financial base.
Presidential Directive 68 (PDD 68) mandates that all US corporate media outlets are defacto under US governmental and jurisdictional control, represented by a myriad of US security services.
Merci Steve, ce projet (d’Israël 2.0) est à mon avis même plus sérieux et plus ancien que tu le penses ; en gros, après avoir échoués dans leur projet de dresser la civilisation arabo-musulmane contre le monde slave l’occident a compris que l’avenir du projet colonial au proche orient n’avait plus d’avenir ; c’est à peu près à la même époque qu’en Ukraine ils ont mis les turbos dans la radicalisation antirusse aussi bien dans la population via les médias criminellement irresponsables, que dans les décisions relevant des institutions.
Ukraine, Israël et l’hypocrisie occidentale
L’Occident réclame le sang russe à propos de la crise ukrainienne, tout en ignorant l’éléphant âgé dans la pièce, à savoir le soutien occidental à l’invasion et à l’occupation (principalement) américano-européenne de la Palestine.
Bien sûr, les États-Unis ont fait bien plus que soutenir Israël, ils ont envahi et occupé l’Irak, tout en continuant à occuper la Syrie jusqu’à ce jour, et ont déstabilisé de nombreux autres gouvernements avec au moins soixante-quatorze interventions américaines depuis la Seconde Guerre mondiale (un exemple actuel est l’espoir américain de renverser le gouvernement d’Imran Khan au Pakistan). Mais comme Israël est un proche allié des États-Unis, une analogie entre l’occupation de la Palestine par Israël et l’invasion de l’Ukraine par la Russie sera brièvement abordée ici.
Israël
Ariel est une colonie illégale* dans les Territoires occupés (Cisjordanie), occupée par des “colons” – plus correctement mais moins communément appelés colonisateurs – qui occupent illégalement des terres appartenant à la Palestine, et ce depuis 1978.
En Cisjordanie occupée, les colons se livrent depuis de nombreuses années à des provocations, dont voici un exemple récent:Lien : https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/israel-palestine-west-bank-settlers-tear-from-ground-olive-trees et à des représailles palestiniennes occasionnelles.Lien : https://www.timesofisrael.com/at-site-of-ariel-attack-netanyahu-says-israel-in-close-pursuit-of-terrorist/As selon l’article, le gouvernement israélien soutient pleinement les colonies, et le gouvernement israélien impose militairement sa volonté sur le plateau du Golan, illégalement annexé par Israël à la Syrie, où seul le régime Trump a officiellement reconnu le Golan comme appartenant à Israël.
Le reste de la “communauté internationale” (et plus précisément le droit international) ne reconnaît pas l’annexion du Golan par Israël, ni les colonies. Ainsi, Israël traite le Golan et la “colonie” d’Ariel (et d’autres) comme étant “autonomes”, mais administrés et/ou contrôlés par Israël.
Ukraine
À la suite de la “révolution de Maidan” de 2014, le gouvernement de Kiev a commencé à bombarder les régions “tenues par les rebelles” dans l’est, à savoir les provinces de Donetsk et de Louhansk, connues sous le nom de Donbass, afin de tenter de soumettre cette région à la volonté de Kiev. Les habitants ont formé les républiques populaires de la RPD et de la RPL pour résister au coup de force de Kiev. Mais contrairement aux envahisseurs du Golan, les habitants de Donetsk et de Luhansk ont toujours vécu dans cette région, où ils partagent le commerce, la langue et la culture avec la Russie. Il est également important de noter que l’agression contre le Donbass a été initiée par le gouvernement de Kiev, tout comme Israël a envahi et occupé le Golan.
Ainsi, dans une “guerre oubliée” de près de huit ans, les habitants du Donbass ont été pilonnés par l’artillerie d’Azov, du Secteur droit et du S14, tout au long du front dans ces régions, et le conflit du Donbass n’a pratiquement pas été couvert par la presse occidentale pendant ces années.
Mais y a-t-il une analogie directe entre l’occupation des territoires palestiniens par Israël et le conflit ukrainien ? Probablement pas.
La RPD et la RPL ont reçu une aide militaire et financière de la Russie, tout comme Israël soutient la colonie d’Ariel (et d’autres) en Cisjordanie et dans le Golan, mais la différence est que les habitants de la RPD et de la RPL ont toujours vécu là, alors que les “colons” d’Ariel et les occupants du Golan n’y ont jamais vécu. En tant que telle, la Russie a le droit moral de soutenir son peuple dans le Donbass, tandis que l’occupation israélienne est moralement et légalement indéfendable.
Mais l’éléphant dans la pièce ? Après le soutien de la Russie à l’autonomie de la RPD/RPL et l’incursion militaire de février à cette fin, les médias occidentaux collectifs réclament maintenant le sang russe dans le Donbass, alors que les médias ne s’indignent pas du tout des actions illégales d’Israël dans les territoires occupés. En tout cas, pas à un degré vaguement équivalent. En effet, si l’hypocrisie était une maladie mortelle, l’Occident collectif aurait expiré il y a bien longtemps. Ce conflit est également lié à la religion, qui remonte au Grand Schisme de 1054 : Lien : https://www.nationalgeographic.org/thisday/jul16/great-schism/. Il s’agit d’une simplification excessive, mais à l’ouest du Dniepr, la population suit en grande partie l’église romaine occidentale, tandis que les habitants de l’est suivent l’église orthodoxe orientale. Notez également que certains chrétiens romains ukrainiens considèrent que Kiev est le centre de la Nouvelle Jérusalem Lien : https://risu.ua/en/kyiv-the-new-jerusalem_n48172 – un récit populaire, surtout répandu en Ukraine occidentale. Mais il existe un autre lien avec Israël.
Le projet de “Jérusalem céleste” pour Israël concerne l’émigration d’Israël vers l’Ukraine, en partant du principe qu’Israël n’a pas le territoire nécessaire pour subvenir aux besoins de tous les Juifs – et autres – qui souhaitent y résider. L’idée est – ou était – que l’Ukraine (littéralement, les régions frontalières) promet une nouvelle terre et les ressources nécessaires à un nouvel État juif : “La Jérusalem céleste (également appelée Nouvelle Jérusalem, Israël 2.0, Nouvel Israël) est un projet dont l’objectif est la formation d’un État juif en Ukraine sur les territoires de ses cinq régions méridionales : Odessa, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporozhye, Kherson et Mykolaiv”.
Le “projet” était dirigé par Igor Gekko alias “Berkut” et pourrait même être un trope antisémite : Lien : https://mikeleloconte.ru/en/igor-berkut-biografiya-kto-takoi-berkut-i-kto-emu-brat/ Quoi qu’il en soit, les liens entre Israël et l’Ukraine sont très étroits, non seulement sur le plan idéologique, mais aussi sur le plan commercial.
Alors pourquoi le collectif des médias occidentaux ignore-t-il l’annexion par Israël des territoires palestiniens (il y a toujours une pression pour la vallée du Jourdain et la Cisjordanie) et le nettoyage ethnique des Palestiniens par Israël, tout en réclamant le sang de la Russie pour son action en Ukraine ? La seule conclusion possible est que nous sommes maintenant engagés de facto dans la troisième guerre mondiale sur ordre de l’hégémonie américaine, y compris l’Europe et Israël. Considérez par exemple qu’en dépit des relations sensibles d’Israël avec la Russie, les médias israéliens rapportent avec une extrême allégresse le succès de la fourniture du Panzerfaust aux nazis ukrainiens de l’Azov pour détruire les Russes. Lien : https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/article-698899 Donc oui, nous pouvons conclure que c’est la troisième guerre mondiale qui est en cours, aux ordres de l’Occident collectif, où l’Ukraine, Israël et l’hypocrisie occidentale se croisent.
Steve Brown
*La définition d’illégal revient au droit international, par opposition à l’opinion des puissances occidentales (la soi-disant “communauté internationale”) et, selon le droit international, Ariel est une colonie illégale : https://news.un.org/en/story/2020/10/1076572
**Les oligarques ukrainiens, tels que Viktor Pinchuk, la cohorte de Clinton, le marchand d’armes Vadim Rabinovich, le baron du pétrole extrêmement corrompu Ihor Kolomoisky Lien : https://corcomllc.com/this-billionaire-oligarch-is-being-investigated-by-a-us-federal-grand-jury-for-alleged-money-laundering/, et de nombreux autres criminels ukrainiens font d’Israël leur base financière.
La directive présidentielle 68 (PDD 68) stipule que tous les médias d’entreprise américains sont de facto sous le contrôle du gouvernement et de la juridiction des États-Unis, représentés par une myriade de services de sécurité américains.
