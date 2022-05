China, North Korea and Russia clear message to the Quad

Without surprise, less than 13 hours after US president left Northeast Asia, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) launched a volley of what seemed to be ballistic missiles including the biggest intercontinental ballistic missile in the North Korean arsenal.

At least one of the launched projectiles reached a maximal altitude of 540 km and a range of about 360 km. The other missiles seem to be Short Range Ballistic Missiles (SRBM) or even long range rockets fired from an unknown MLRS.

A little earlier, Chinese and Russian military Aircraft conducted a 13 hours joint patrol in Asia-Pacific for the first time since the beginning of the Russian military operations in Ukraine in what it appeared as a clear and non coded message to the Biden administration.

The Chinese bombers Xian H-6 and Russian bombers Tupolev Tu-95 flew in the Asia-Pacific region the same day as US president Joe Biden, Japanese Prime minister Fumio Kishida, Indian Prime minister Narendra Modi and the newly elected Australian Prime minister Anthony Albanese were meeting in Tokyo, Japan to focus exclusively on North Korea.

The Quad (US-Australia-India-Japan) Summit is perceived as openly hostile by the DPRK. It is also perceived as an unfriendly move by both China and Russia.

As a reaction, the United States and the Republic of Korea (ROK) conducted military drills in South Korea and Japan conveyed “grave concerns” to Both Beijing and Moscow through diplomatic channels.

The Chinese and Russian bombers entered several times the South Korean and Japanese Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ). China said it was a routine annual exercise while Russia kept silent about the drill. Nevertheless, it seems both countries are more than angered by US efforts to mobilize Asian allies in a warlike effort to counter the two powers, perceived as ‘revisionist powers’ in Washington, ie powers which want to change the so-called World Order dominated by what we call now the ‘Collective West’ (actually closed oligarchies).

This is the first time Beijing, Moscow and Pyongyang express collectively their opposition to Washington’s political and strategic maneuvers in Asia-Pacific theater and more specifically in Northeastern Asia.

Washington is working hard to break in the bilateral relations between Russia and India, two member State of the BRICS, an acronym coined to associate Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. At the same time, territorial disputes between China and India are watched as a unique opportunity to enhance a proxy deterrence against China in Asia but the Indian leadership is more concerned about the huge economy needs of its populations and above all keeping an approximate stability within the South Asian country and to avoid at all costs the fate of neighboring Sri Lanka, which is facing bankruptcy and lack of vital commodities like gas.

How useful was this post? Click on a star to rate it!







Submit Rating Average rating 4.9 / 5. Vote count: 47 No votes so far! Be the first to rate this post.

Related