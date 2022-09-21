By July of 1944, German military planners and industrialists knew that Germany was effectively defeated, and that surrender was just a matter of time. During August, senior industrialists met in Strasbourg at the Hotel Rotes Haus (“Red House” or Maison Rouge) to plan for Germany’s industrial future – and for the future of Europe after the war.
As Hitler lapsed into lunacy and incoherence after Stalingrad, Martin Bormann set national policy and wrote extensively on how Germany could survive the war, as a powerful industrial force. Although Bormann could not attend the important “Maison Rouge” meeting, it is known that Bormann’s plan was imparted to chief organizer of the meeting, SS Obergruppenfuhrer Scheid.
While Bormann’s extensive documentation on the post-war future of Europe and its future industrial policy did not survive the war, his plan did survive and was put into effect, as the existence of the European Union proves today.
The German industrialists attending the Maison Rouge meeting of August 1944 concentrated on subjects of trade, commerce, and monetary issues, where corporate conglomeration, consolidation, and monopolization would provide a powerful framework to eventually control and dominate Europe. The IG Farben cartel provided the industrial model for that conglomeration and control.*
Gone were flags, banners, and marches, replaced by powerful but anonymous corporate men in business suits, who sought to exert control over Europe in three stages. Stage one mandated financial stabilization of the mark; stage two established a banking system somewhat similar to the current Fed primary dealer banking system (for funding major industry), and stage three was to spread German industrial influence far and wide.
The Bormann-Scheid “Maison Rouge Plan” acknowledged that nation-states must cooperate at a high level where major industry is concerned, with a primary agenda to promote the combined interest of the controlling class. In other words, the idea was to build an industrial Europe (and not a militarized one) in cooperation with the United States as the dominant military power, in opposition to the Soviet Union.
Nonetheless, the European Union as such only formed many years after the war, and the US arose as the world’s dominant military and financial power during that time, while eventually the Soviet Union could not practically and economically compete. So, we tend to think that the Soviet Union was defeated by the west by 1991; however that ‘defeat’ was achieved at considerable strategic cost to the west because maintaining the unipolar moment (as global hegemon) means monetary, economic, and military supremacy must be constantly maintained, with continual complication and risk, on a global basis. Reference:
By 1991, Bormann’s posthumous plan for Europe — which included the United States and Canada versus the Soviet Union — prima facie appeared successful. As Russia developed after 1991 and partnered with the west, Eastern Europe and the Ukraine acquiesced to the Bormann Brotherhood plan over time. All seemed well for the Brotherhood’s plan..
But .. there was a problem…
Beside food and weaponry, since the 1970’s the United States and Europe decimated their manufacturing sector overall, over time. With the notable exception of energy products from the US and Canada, the west destroyed its industrial base from the 1970’s on, believing that financialization of their economies and a pastoral future with less industry is essential (ie let “foreigners” do the work) — so long as its Military Industrial Complex can still fuel Wall Street and the FTSE 100, and fill Congressional and Parliamentary pockets with cash.
But for Washington there is a greater issue than Kiev’s legendary corruption … that’s the gradual global jettisoning of the US dollar due to duplicity of the US Treasury and Bank of England. The sovereign currency and gold of now-declared “hostile” nations has been forfeited by the United State Treasury and Bank of England on ideologically criminal grounds, and that forfeiture has marginalized faith in Western fiat currencies. Thus the euro and GBP have collapsed, making the dollar US appear “strong” by comparison when in fact it is not.
Janet Yellen and henchpersons at the US Treasury are well aware of this currency criminality; any alternative monetary structure — such as the SCO – BRICS and Moscow gold bourse allying with the Shanghai gold exchange – to emerge and challenge the dominance of the Federal Reserve, Bank of England, and LBMA, truly is the gauntlet for war.
But Western Elites of the .01% of 1% likely sense that the Military Industrial Complex profits from this war may exceed the 100% increase in wealth that they experienced due to the pandemic. That’s surely an inducement to war as well … after all the Totalitarian .01% of 1% put US Congress and the Executive into power– and in Europe’s parliaments, too. Likewise, since the US fled Afghanistan in disgrace, American hubris cannot accept another humiliation of the surfeit variety it has received on the battlefield since the “end” of WW2. For all those reasons and many more, Washington is determined to take on and destroy Russia.
What US autocrats must worry about, is whether this war with Russia will remain conventional – a gamble. As Mr Mercouris, analyst of the Duran has stated, “Neocons in Washington have no reverse gear”. Of course, that applies to the EU “leadership” as well, if it may be called that. And with US State’s predilection for war, destruction, and havoc, it appears that the warmonger profiteers of Washington are prepared to — and about to — drive us all over a cliff.
The question is when. We don’t know, but again as analyst Mr Mercouris has stated, “If you put imbeciles in charge they can do an enormous amount of damage very fast.”
*IG Farben was broken up after the war into lesser corporate components that went on to monopolize and conglomerate.
Steve Brown
POUTINE ANNONCE LA MOBILISATION PARTIELLE EN RUSSIE. ‘L ’OCCIDENTENT SE LIVRE À UN CHANTAGE NUCLÉAIRE
Le président russe Vladimir Poutine a ordonné, ce mercredi 21 septembre, la mobilisation de 300.000 réservistes pour donner un nouvel élan à son offensive en Ukraine, se disant prêt à utiliser « tous les moyens » de son vaste arsenal contre l’Occident.
« Ce n’est pas du bluff », a martelé M. Poutine, accusant les pays occidentaux de vouloir « détruire » la Russie, d’avoir recours au « chantage nucléaire » contre elle.
La mobilisation partielle, annoncée lors d’une rare adresse à la nation et effective dès mercredi, représente une escalade majeure dans ce conflit.
Elle arrive au lendemain de l’annonce de « référendums » d’annexion par la Russie dans quatre régions de l’est et du sud de l’Ukraine en fin de semaine, une initiative fermement condamnée par les Américains et les Européens.
Le chef du Kremlin a évoqué le déroulement de l’opération militaire spéciale visant à démilitariser et dénazifier l’Ukraine et à libérer le Donbass.
Dans les détails, il a annoncé la mobilisation partielle des réservistes dès le 21 septembre, un décret correspondant a déjà été signé.
Le ministre russe de la Défense, Sergueï Choïgou, a précisé que 300.000 réservistes étaient concernés par cet ordre de mobilisation, soit à peine « 1,1% des ressources mobilisables ».
L’Occident se livre à un chantage nucléaire
Le Président russe a en outre affirmé que l’Occident se livre à un chantage nucléaire et Washington pousse l’Ukraine à déplacer les hostilités sur le territoire russe.
« À ceux qui se livrent à un chantage nucléaire contre la Russie, la rose des vents peut se retrouver de votre côté. Washington pousse Kiev à déplacer les hostilités sur le territoire russe, le chantage nucléaire est en cours », a encore insisté M.Poutine.
« J’aimerais rappeler à ceux qui font ce genre de déclarations que notre pays aussi possède divers moyens de destruction », a déclaré le président russe.
« Nous utiliserons certainement tous les moyens à notre disposition pour protéger la Russie et notre peuple », a-t-il poursuivi. « Je dis bien tous les moyens (…) Ce n’est pas du bluff », a-t-il insisté.
Selon le Président russe, la tradition de la Russie et le destin du peuple russe sont de stopper ceux qui « aspirent à l’hégémonie mondiale, qui menacent notre patrie de démembrement et d’asservissement ».
La patience de Poutine arrive au bout.
KADYROV: NOUS NE PLAISANTERONS PLUS AVEC LES UKRAINIENS, NOUS PASSERONS À DE NOUVELLES TACTIQUES
Le président tchétchène Ramzan Kadyrov a annoncé la « transition vers de nouvelles tactiques d’action militaire en Ukraine », affirmant que « ce qui était passé n’était que des plaisanteries enfantines ».
« Nous passons à une nouvelle tactique concernant l’opération spéciale contre les Ukrainiens, nous ne plaisanterons plus avec eux », a ajouté Kadyrov sur Telegram.
Selon Kadyrov, les « grandes conséquences -de ce qu’il a qualifié- le nouveau plan de vengeance, attend l’ennemi dans un proche avenir. Les actions précédentes leur apparaîtront comme une blague enfantine ».
Il a dit : « Seuls ceux qui verront ce message comme un signe non gentil et arriveront à des conclusions équilibrées pour se sauver auront de la chance. Préparez-vous à de nouvelles tactiques ! « .
Plutôt, Kadyrov a confirmé que des emplacements stratégiques dans la région de Zaporojie, dans le sud de l’Ukraine, sont sous le contrôle total des forces spéciales tchétchènes « Ahmed ».
Il a poursuivi: « Nos combattants contrôlent totalement tous les points et coordonnent avec leurs collègues au sein des forces russes pour éradiquer les Ukrainiens fascistes, les partisans de Bandera et les mercenaires étrangers. »
Source: Traduit à partir d’AlMayadeen