How much would you pay to go to the moon?

More than 50 years after the first steps of a man on the surface of the moon (according to the official story), NASA is unable to send a rocket to our closest satellite.

So we must wait for a private initiative from private companies like SpaceX to find a practical way to get to the moon without spending half a trillion $ or jeopardizing the whole economy.

Actually, private companies are more ambitious, more budget optimized and more competitive and tech savy than the archaically managed NASA, let alone its corruption. And in this prospect, we must believe and invest in ventures like SpaceX to hope the space program will resume again.

We are in 2022 and according to most science fictions works ranging from the 1930’s to the 1980’s, we should have reached the remote outposts of Jupiter and Saturn if not the limits of our Solar system. Instead of exploring Titan and exploiting oil of Io, we are still fancying about the possibility of a manned mission to the moon and it is no wonder some of us are even questioning Apollo missions (1969-1972) today while there is a debate whether we may have the technical skills to send a manned mission to Mars.

There is a possibility we are witnessing not a technological revolution but a real technological setback caused by a totally unadapted economical model.

Now, some people are advocating we should abstain from using hot water, reduce our electric consumption and trow our internal combustion engine cars away because technology pace is too slow to answer our basic needs, let alone to go in cruise missile to the moon!

Sorry again but these people are completely delusional and prefer to turn a blind eye to the causes of our technological failure than to address them.

Until some private companies will find a solution to turn high altitude and even space travels affordable for the masses, I will pay no more than 10$ to go to a movie theater to see a good Science-fiction movie about an hypothetical Selenapolis and its dwellers….