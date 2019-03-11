US President Trump at Fort Benning

Publicités
Catégories :Analysis
Catégories :Analysis
|Romain dans La franc-maçonnerie est un phé…
|Strategika51 dans Tunisie : le décès de dizaines…
|Neo dans US President Trump at Fort Ben…
|Strategika51 dans US President Trump at Fort Ben…
|Bartleby dans Tunisie : le décès de dizaines…
|Subgenius dans Tunisie : le décès de dizaines…
|roc dans US President Trump at Fort Ben…
|Bartleby dans Venezuela: une cyber-attaque c…
Hi
Neo here again,
Everyone who’s been following commercial remedies for over 2+ decades KNOWS the results have been mediocre at best?
Ever wondered why?
I’ll tell you.
It’s like we’ve all been neuralized from Men in Black!
Commercial law is a form of a much older law called the Law Merchant. The modern version, the Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) was written by BAR attorneys at the instructions of the Banksters (“Bank-Gangsters”).
The UCC like the federal tax code was written to be convoluted, hard to read and understand. Most importantly, it was written in THEIR favor, meaning if you are a “debtor” you have virtually no rights and the “creditor” (bank) has all the rights.
In other words the UCC and all its derivatives in other nations were written to enslave ALL OF MANKIND.
Once again I turn to Hollywood who reveals this in stark detail and exactness!
If you’ve seen the movie “The International” with Clive Owens, (Salinger) near the middle there is a meeting between him and a man running for the office of President in Italy (Umberto Calvini).
Below is the dialogue in this meeting:
Umberto Calvini: [In explaining the « true » nature of banking in the world]
The IBBC is a bank. Their objective isn’t to control the conflict, it’s to control the debt that the conflict produces. You see, the real value of a conflict, the true value, is in the debt that it creates. You control the debt, you control everything. You find this upsetting, yes? But this is the very essence of the banking industry, to make us all, whether we be nations or individuals, slaves to debt.
This is reality.
The number 1 goal of all banking systems is to make you their financial slave because the entire system was designed to do just that.
This is likely the reason the Bible says “Be neither lender or borrower.”
There is a reason for that.
And all the Laws are designed to give the Banks (who actually loan nothing and I can PROVE IT) the upper hand on their deceitful process of pretending to loan us money while providing nothing of value in ANY LOAN!
The entire system is designed to enslave and that is why I am holding a seminar in June (had to push the date back) of this year to show how this whole thing works under the Emergency War Powers system. (Hint: it can’t work any other way)
It’s been my experience that there are 2 kinds of people: those who complain and those who do something to make things better for themselves.
Which are you?
I guess we’ll find out soon.
If you’re a doer, if you’d rather learn ways to improve your situation and find a way out of this hole, then you should be on my promo call Next Thursday at 4:30 PM EST, 3:30 CST, 2:30 MST AND 1:30 PST and hear about how we are going to do that in my Seminar.
Here is the call in number: 712-775-7035 Participant Code: 100547
If you’ve been looking for ways to increase your knowledge on how this current political system works, how it is rigged against you and what can be done about it the I’ll see you on the call.
Until Next time,
traduction :
Le président arrive sur la ligne de vol dans Air Force One. Il serre la main a des militaires et part dans un hélicoptère.
Avant de partir pour l’Alabama, le président a rencontré le major-général Gary M. Brito, le centre d’excellence de la manœuvre et le général commandant du Fort Benning, ainsi que le gouverneur de Géorgie, Brian Kemp, sur la trajectoire de vol de l’aérodrome.
Merci Roc !