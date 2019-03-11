US President Trump at Fort Benning

La franc-maçonnerie est un phénomène sectaire non sanctionné par la loi Suite à un article évoquant la franc-maçonnerie, et afin d’éviter de verser dans toute interprétation pseudo-conspirationniste, voici une définition en langue française, fort en vogue et aseptisée du terme: Franc-maçonnerie nom féminin 1. Association internationale, de caractère mutualiste et philanthropique, de nature initiatique et ésotérique. 2. PÉJORATIF Alliance […]

Tunisie : le décès de dizaines de nouveaux-nés dans un hôpital devient une affaire d’État L’hécatombe des nouveaux-nés de l’hôpital de la Rabta en Tunisie est en passe de devenir une affaire d’État avec l’allongement de la liste des victimes. Officiellement 12 nouveaux-nés sont morts d’une septicémie généralisée dans un établissement de santé public entre les 7 et 8 mars 2019. Le ministre […]

Venezuela: une cyber-attaque combinée à un sabotage neutralise le réseau électrique du pays La neutralisation du réseau électrique du Venezuela a impliqué et implique toujours un volet cybernétique. Cette attaque non-conventionnelle sans précédent contre les infrastructures énergétique d’un pays comporte donc des éléments de sabotage effectué au moyen de commandos infiltrés, d’agents in situ, de drones-relais et d’une solide offensive cybernétique […]

Le temple maçonnique de Tarbes ciblé par les Gilets Jaunes : une révolte ? Non, une véritable révolution mondiale ! Du jamais vu ! Aucun groupe ni aucun État au monde n’a osé le faire jusqu’ici. Des Gilets Jaunes l’ont fait. Ils ont ciblé l’un des représentants de la bête satanique : la franc-maçonnerie ! C’est une véritable révolution mondiale même si cet incident isolé à Tarbes va […]

Des médias US soupçonnent Pyongyang de préparer le lancement d’une fusée dans l’espace Des médias US soupçonnent la Corée du Nord de préparer un lancement de missile balistique intercontinental ou une fusée dans l’espace. Entre les mangeurs de steaks bien cuits et ceux bien saignants, il ne semble y avoir aucun compromis possible.

Gilets Jaunes Acte XVII…Cries toujours, je suis sourd ! Ou de la stratégie du l’usure… Les Gilets jaunes existent, on les voit chaque samedi. La stratégie adoptée par le pouvoir paraît simple et diabolique : « Attrition » ou l’usure, l’essoufflement. Donc c’est un peu du « cries toujours, je suis sourd ! » jusqu’à épuisement. C’est une vieille technique de contre-guérilla. Avant on reconnaissait au […]

Des drones secrets survolent des pays d’Europe Occidentale dans le plus grand secret Des drones ou des objets volants non identifiés survolent des pays d’Europe Occidentale depuis quelques semaines sans qu’aucun média n’en parle. Au pays de Galles, des témoins ont filmé des flashs bleutés dans le ciel tandis qu’au dessus des Ardennes, des lumières étranges apparaissent de plus en plus […]

Le Venezuela ciblé par des armes non-conventionnels Le réseau électrique national du Venezuela fait l’objet d’opérations de sabotage multiples plongeant l’ensemble de ce pays dans le noir depuis plusieurs jours. L’interruption de l’électricité aurait provoqué des dizaines de morts, la plupart décédés en chirurgie ou dans les centres d’hémodialyse. Le ciblage du réseau électrique d’un […]

Histoire de Steaks ou de la gastronomie géopolitique Le second Sommet historique entre Donald Trump et Kim Jong-Un à Hanoï, au Vietnam, fut un échec. La très officielle agence nord-coréenne d’information a confirmé cet échec en réitérant le maintien des choix strategiques du pays. Le message est clair. Le Sommet de Hanoï fut toutefois fort intéressant […]

Le pouvoir réel en Algérie s’approprie la protestation populaire en l’orientant vers son idéologie La vraie fausse crise politique en Algérie serait terminée. Le pouvoir réel s’y est approprié la protestation populaire et organise lui-même les manifestations contre un cinquième mandat du président Bouteflika. Pour les tenants de la faction gauchiste caviar du pouvoir réel Algérien, tout serait acceptable sauf les anciens […]

Analyse-express : les systèmes d’armes israéliens surévalués par le marketing et la propagande marchande Les systèmes d’armes produits par l’industrie militaire israélienne ne seraient pas aussi efficaces que la propagande-système et son marketing compresseur veulent nous faire croire. Bien avant l’échec des bombes guidées SPICE-2000 de Rafael, utilisées par l’Armée de l’Air indienne le 26 février 2019 contre un camp supposé du […]