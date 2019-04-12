Related Articles/Articles liés
US ‘will be taking names’ during UNGA vote on Jerusalem move, envoy Haley warns

Truly pathetic and ridiculous…This woman think the US is a fourth world country !   US ‘will be taking names’ during UNGA vote on Jerusalem move, envoy Haley warns https://www.rt.com/usa/413696-jerusalem-unga-haley-taking-names/
Sarkozy’s Downfall: Gaddafi’s and Libya’s Revenge

Sarkozy’s Downfall: Gaddafi’s and Libya’s Revenge https://sputniknews.com/columnists/201803301063069599-sarkozy-downfall-gaddafi-revenge/
« How close did Israel come to nuclear war in 1973? »

One Reply to “La guerre de la 5G entre les USA et la Chine est réelle ! /5G War Between the US and China is Real !

  1. la question est en effet de savoir laquelle des 2 super puissance supprimera le plus vite possible son peuple… l’objectif reste quand même de supprimer 95% de l’Humanité…

    Répondre

