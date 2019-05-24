Brzezinski’s al Qaeda Doctrine as defined by the US Department of Defense’s Dictionary of Military Terms:
” Brzezinski’s al Qaeda Doctrine is the calculated use of violence or threat of violence by proxy to inculcate fear; intended to coerce or to intimidate governments or societies in the pursuit of goals that are generally political, religious, or ideological in nature.”
Read why, after decades of global destabilization, Brzezinski’s terror policy has failed:
US Executive doctrine is meant to guide foreign policy, while the implementation of that guidance involves real-world action. All US presidential doctrines say essentially the same thing, that the United States will protect its interests anywhere at any time, by any means, with the latest iteration being the Wolfowitz Doctrine https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wolfowitz_Doctrine (1) (2)
But one clandestine doctrine is different. And since the background and history of Brzezinski’s al Qaeda Doctrine is unaddressed beyond intelligence circles, we document that history here.
But one clandestine doctrine is different. And since the background and history of Brzezinski’s al Qaeda Doctrine is unaddressed beyond intelligence circles, we document that history here.
Zbigniew Brzezinski https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zbigniew_Brzezinski did not introduce the concept of soft power (3) but American failures in Korea and Vietnam required a new strategy for imposing US hegemony. Brzezinski believed that a long insurgency would damage the Soviets, just as Vietnam had damaged the US. In conjunction with the CIA, Brzezinski proposed Operation Cyclone https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Cyclone to engage the Soviet Union in Afghanistan. (4)
Originating with CIA Langley, Brzezinski’s al Qaeda Doctrine was enthusiastically endorsed by the Pentagon, by its analysts and contractors, and even by Hollywood https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rambo_III .
The result was the 1979 Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.
For the CIA Brzezinski’s al Qaeda Doctrine was an acceptable response to hegemonic challenge, even touted by al Qaeda’s deputy, Ayman al-Zawahri https://www.reuters.com/article/us-mideast-crisis-syria-qaeda/al-qaeda-chief-tells-jihadist-fighters-in-syria-unite-or-die-idUSKCN0XZ0OA
From his 1998 interview with Le Nouvel Observateur, Brzezinski provided this telling reply when asked about Blowback https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Blowback_(intelligence) in Afghanistan, subsequent to the Soviet troop withdrawal in 1989:
“Regret what? That secret operation was an excellent idea. It had the effect of drawing the Russians into the Afghan trap and you want me to regret it? …What is most important to the history of the world? The Taliban or the collapse of the Soviet empire? Some stirred-up Muslims or the liberation of Central Europe and the end of the cold war?” (5) (6)
Afghanistan
Brzezinski claimed US success in Afghanistan by 1998 – America’s longest war https://www.cato.org/publications/commentary/afghanistan-longest-war-american-history but admitted failure by the imposition of US ‘hard’ power there from 2002. Brzezinski proposed that his al Qaeda Doctrine had morphed into a disturbing new form, as adopted by the Bush-Cheney regime https://www.cfr.org/interview/brzezinski-america-lacks-international-credibility when the US invasion and occupation of Iraq failed.
Iraq
When the US occupation of Iraq degenerated into a guerilla/ terror war, the strategy to end the insurgency with another insurgency was enforced by the “Sons of Iraq” and the “Concerned Citizens”, ie Sunni militias effectively sub-contracted by US State https://www.aljazeera.com/news/middleeast/2008/10/200810151630737451.html
to enforce security, effectively a proxy reign of terror to oppose resistance to the US occupation in Iraq. The “Concerned Citizens” of Iraq originated with Cheney’s policy of “Re-direction” as documented by Seymour Hersh’s article of March 5th, 2007 . https://www.newyorker.com/reporting/2007/03/05/070305fa_fact_hersh But redirection and proxy terror were not simply strategies to defeat insurgency by counter-insurgency in Iraq, insurgency worked on a global, as-needed basis to discourage Shia influence. (7)
Lebanon
The policy evolved beyond Iraq, tested in Lebanon in 2006 by Elliott Abramshttps://www.rawstory.com/news/2007/Hersh_Bush_arranged_support_for_militants_0522.html resulting in the destruction of Nahr al Bared camp 2006-2007, a Palestinian refugee camp located in northern Lebanon.
The tragedy of Nahr al Bared is largely unknown in the West, but was not unknown to the Bush Regime via Elliott Abrams and Saad Hariri in Lebanon.
The tragedy of Nahr al Bared https://www.france24.com/en/20190208-revisited-challenge-rebuilding-lebanon-nahr-al-bared-palestinian-refugee-camp-unrwa is largely unknown in the West, but was not unknown to the Bush regime via Elliott Abrams and Kataeb’s Saad Hariri in Lebanon.
Proxy local militias and takfiri terrorists provided the foundation for Redirection, directly evolved from Brzezinski’s ideas on soft-power, proven tactically (outside of Iraq) by the destruction of the Nahr al Bared camp in 2006. (8)
Libya
Former Guantanamo Bay detainee Ibrahim Ahmed Hamuda Bin Qumu had joined the Taliban in 1998 was a “probable member of Al Qaida and a member of the African Extremist Network”, a leader of the Libyan Islamic Fighting Group, and an alleged CIA asset by 2008. Gaddafi had warned that such rebel insurgency leaders — including al-Qaeda fighters — had been infiltrating Libya under the sponsorship of the CIA and other states https://www.wsj.com/articles/SB10001424052970204002304576627000922764650 as proved later by the Sinjar Papers and Wikileaks. (9)
During the 2011 ‘Arab Spring’ revolts sponsored by US State, the CIA failed to vet their sponsorship of the radical Islamist February 17 Martyr’s Brigade. The CIA employed the Brigade to assist in the overthrow of Gaddafi, with disastrous results. https://www.thedailybeast.com/in-benghazi-cia-trusted-local-militia-that-melted-away To document the vast network of Islamist groups employed by US State and CIA (and other states) in Libya to oust Gaddafi is beyond scope, but the unfavourable result for Libya has been an object lesson for the application of Brzezinski’s al Qaeda Doctrine in Yemen.
Iran
Besides a botched MEK insurgency https://apps.dtic.mil/dtic/tr/fulltext/u2/a504064.pdf the US also sponsored a farcical MEK operation, the alleged Iranian plot to assassinate a Saudi ambassador https://www.guardian.co.uk/world/2011/oct/31/iran-demands-apology-assassination-plot via a Mexican drug lord — a farce now long forgotten. But compare the foregoing to real covert acts of terrorism within Iran, where the US and Israel have ordered politically-motivated assassinations.
https://www.reuters.com/article/2012/01/14/us-iran-idUSTRE80D0NI20120114
Iran is threatened by a massive US military presence https://www.nytimes.com/2019/05/14/world/middleeast/trump-iran-threats.html on its southern border. Iran is relatively self-sufficient and likely immune to US-led insurgency, considering the incompetence of the opposition https://www.state.gov/secretary/remarks/2018/07/284292.htm . Iran can easily out-wait and outwit Trump’s Dogs of War, barring a US false flag.
Syria
Likewise in Syria by 2011, Syria’s insurgency was well-organized and funded by the United States, engineered by US State and the CIA https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Timber_Sycamore and Syria’s historic insurgency represented a major leap forward for Netanyahu’s “Clean Break” https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/A_Clean_Break:_A_New_Strategy_for_Securing_the_Realm developed from Brzezinki’s al Qaeda doctrine.
However, the US-led insurgency and Syrian regime-change attempt failed when Russian Federation forces effectively intervened in Syria at the behest of the Syrian government. The Russian Federation’s effective support for Syria’s sovereign government now called Brzezinki’s al Qaeda Doctrine into serious question.
Venezuela
Russian troop presence in Venezuela further upset Kimberly Breier’s CIA plans https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Who-Is-US-Intelligence-Official-Advising-Guaido-on-his-Regional-Tour-20190302-0013.html to destabilize Venezuela, via a Colombian-based insurgency.
China
China has taken steps to prevent a US-sponsored Uighur insurgency https://indianexpress.com/article/world/will-chinas-uighur-detentions-spur-us-sanctions-mike-pompeo-wont-say-5711995/ and taken an active role in Africa to protect China’s interests from US mercenary insurgency. In a bizarre twist, the United States condemned China for its treatment of the Uighur’s https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/may/04/us-accuses-china-of-using-concentration-camps-uighur-muslim-minority .
Yemen
The war in Yemen represents the new and current iteration of Brzezinski’s al Qaeda Doctrine / Redirection in 2019. Since 2014 Ansarullah (Houthi) forces have controlled Sana’a – Yemen’s largest city – and areas bordering Aden, opposing the Saudi/UAE -imposed Hadi government. While Ansarullah forces are called insurgents, the Saudi-UAE coalition reportedly employed al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) to fight versus Ansarullah. Pentagon spokesman Colonel Robert Manning has denied the reports, and whatever alliance existed between AQAP and Saudi-UAE has apparently ended.
Summary
Mercenary insurgency represents the evolutionary embodiment of Brzezinski’s al Qaeda Doctrine. From Afghanistan 1979 to the 2011 “Arab Spring”, to Syrian adventurism, MEK operations in Iran, color revolutions, or NATO‘s intervention in Libya, or Yemen, all these operations have resulted in disaster and destabilization. The disturbing expansion of Brzezinski’s al Qaeda Doctrine is the expansion of its use by other nations, even versus US interests, just one more unintended consequence for the United States.Eclipsed too is the US ability to successfully leverage a policy of covert insurgency. As such, Brzezinki’s al Qaeda Doctrine represents a massive failure of US foreign policy.
Subsequent to decades of US-led global destabilization, we see US sanctions and weaponization of SWIFT and financial instruments being used as the new strategy for “Securing the US-Israeli-Saudi realm” while Brzezinki’s al Qaeda Doctrine is increasingly untenable.
We must ask why the goal of US foreign policy is to disrupt and destabilize. According to geopolitical analyst Peter Lavelle, the goal of Empire throughout history was to impose order and stability on its subjects; to strive for stable levels of commerce and State interaction, to make Empire possible. At least that was the intent. Historically, Empire never maintained bad faith Imperial attempts to destabilize itself.
For the first time, Empire is attempting to destabilize itself through its own covert internecine warfare, globally… and even threatening its own allies, without reason. Presumably we will not have long to wait before we see the inevitable outcome.
” Brzezinski’s al Qaeda Doctrine is the calculated use of violence or threat of violence by proxy to inculcate fear; intended to coerce or to intimidate governments or societies in the pursuit of goals that are generally political, religious, or ideological in nature.” (10)
*The Nixon Doctrine (also known as the Guam Doctrine) was put forth in a press conference in Guam on July 25, 1969 by U.S. President Richard Nixon. He stated that the United States henceforth expected its allies to take care of their own military defense, but that the U.S. would aid in defense as requested. And, in cases involving other types of aggression, the US shall furnish military and economic assistance when requested in accordance with treaty commitments. But, Nixon said, the US shall look to the nation directly threatened to assume the primary responsibility of providing the manpower for its defense.
Notes:
The Carter Doctrine states: “The region which is now threatened by Soviet troops in Afghanistan is of great strategic importance: It contains more than two-thirds of the world’s exportable oil. The Soviet effort to dominate Afghanistan has brought Soviet military forces to within 300 miles of the Indian Ocean and close to the Straits of Hormuz, a waterway through which most of the world’s oil must flow. The Soviet Union is now attempting to consolidate a strategic position, therefore, that poses a grave threat to the free movement of Middle East oil.”
The portentous last line as written by Brzezinski: “Let our position be absolutely clear: Any attempt by any outside force to gain control of the Persian Gulf region will be regarded as an assault on the vital interests of the United States of America, and such an assault will be repelled by any means necessary, including military force.”
(2) Like Brzezinski, Wolfowitz never held presidential office so the Wolfowitz Doctrine cannot be considered presidential guidance to US foreign policy, but essentially is.
(3) CIA operative Kermit Roosevelt installed the Shah Reza Pahlavi’s royal family to power in Iran while taking out the Parliamentary democracy of Mossadegh in 1953. It is interesting to note that British Imperial power could not interest Truman in the Mossadegh coup, while Eisenhower farmed out the job to the Dulles brothers when Eisenhower assumed power. (See Sourcewatch, “Iraq: the Road to War”)
(4) Brzezinski was coming to a new administration from Kissinger’s Vietnam tragedy, which shaped much of Brzezinski’s thinking in opposition to hard (military) power.
(5) Copyright, Le Nouvel Observateur and Bill Blum, Fair Use 1998
(6) Zbig has re-stated necessity
for intervention by terrorist proxy in a late article, “After America”
(Foreign Policy Jan 3,2012) this time re-hashing the old Neoconservative line
that China is today’s major threat to US hegemony, but can only be covertly
thwarted in its aims in satellite states, “At the same time, the security of
a number of weaker states located geographically next to major regional powers
also depends on the international status quo reinforced by America’s global
preeminence..” These states are: Caucasus Georgia, Taiwan, South Korea,
Belarus, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Israel, and the greater Middle East
(7) Seymour M. Hersh. “The Redirection”, The New Yorker, 5 March 2007.
(8) “Spotlight” documents US funding for the destruction of Nahr al bared, by the Lebanese army. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3K9CWpa-fBc The Ain al-Hiweh and Yarmouk Palestinian camps in Syria were destroyed by the same means.
(9) Combating Terrorism Center, West Point, Sinjar Records
(10) The Department of Defense Dictionary of Military Terms defines terrorism as: “The calculated use of unlawful violence or threat of unlawful violence to inculcate fear; intended to coerce or to intimidate governments or societies in the pursuit of goals that are generally political, religious, or ideological.”
NB: The essence of any announced official Executive doctrine is interesting as a restatement of the Machiavellian power principle that the desired ends justify any means. See Mike Ledeen, “Machiavelli on Modern Leadership”. While an Executive doctrine may guide policy, the implementation of such guidance consists of real-world action, and the real-world aggression we see is not the “end terror” as the Bush Doctrine proclaimed https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bush_Doctrine but a preponderance of it.
2 Replies to “Empire by Terror, Afghanistan to Syria: Brzezinksi’s al Qaeda Doctrine”
La doctrine d’al-Qaïda de Brzezinski est le recours calculé à la violence ou à la menace de violence par procuration pour inculquer la peur, dans le but de contraindre ou d’intimider les gouvernements ou les sociétés dans la poursuite d’objectifs qui sont généralement de nature politique, religieuse ou idéologique.
Lisez pourquoi, après des décennies de déstabilisation mondiale, la politique terroriste de Brzezinski a échoué :
La doctrine de l’exécutif américain est censée guider la politique étrangère, tandis que la mise en œuvre de cette doctrine implique une action dans le monde réel. Toutes les doctrines présidentielles américaines disent essentiellement la même chose, à savoir que les États-Unis protégeront leurs intérêts n’importe où, n’importe quand et par n’importe quel moyen, la dernière version étant la doctrine Wolfowitz
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wolfowitz_Doctrine (1) (2).
Mais une doctrine clandestine est différente. Et puisque le contexte et l’histoire de la doctrine d’al-Qaïda de Brzezinski ne sont pas abordés au-delà des cercles du renseignement, nous documentons cette histoire ici.
Zbigniew Brzezinski
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zbigniew_Brzezinski n’a pas introduit le concept de puissance douce (3) mais les échecs américains en Corée et au Vietnam ont nécessité une nouvelle stratégie pour imposer l’hégémonie américaine. Brzezinski pensait qu’une longue insurrection endommagerait les Soviétiques, tout comme le Vietnam avait endommagé les Etats-Unis. En collaboration avec la CIA, Brzezinski a proposé l’opération Cyclone https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Cyclone pour engager l’Union soviétique en Afghanistan. (4)
Issue de la CIA Langley, la Doctrine d’Al-Qaïda de Brzezinski a été soutenue avec enthousiasme par le Pentagone, par ses analystes et entrepreneurs, et même par Hollywood https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rambo_III .
Le résultat fut l’invasion soviétique de l’Afghanistan en 1979.
Pour la CIA, la doctrine d’Al-Qaïda de Brzezinski était une réponse acceptable au défi hégémonique, même vantée par le député d’Al-Qaïda, Ayman al-Zawahri.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-mideast-crisis-syria-qaeda/al-qaeda-chief-tells-jihadist-fighters-in-syria-unite-or-die-idUSKCN0XZ0OA
Dans l’entrevue qu’il a accordée au Nouvel Observateur en 1998, Brzezinski a fourni cette réponse révélatrice lorsqu’on lui a posé des questions au sujet du Blowback
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Blowback_(renseignement) en Afghanistan, après le retrait des troupes soviétiques en 1989 :
“Regretter quoi ? Cette opération secrète était une excellente idée. Cela a eu pour effet d’attirer les Russes dans le piège afghan et vous voulez que je le regrette ? …Qu’est-ce qui est le plus important dans l’histoire du monde ? Les talibans ou l’effondrement de l’empire soviétique ? Des musulmans excités ou la libération de l’Europe centrale et la fin de la guerre froide ?” (5) (6)
Afghanistan
Brzezinski a revendiqué le succès des Etats-Unis en Afghanistan en 1998 – la plus longue guerre d’Amérique https://www.cato.org/publications/commentary/afghanistan-longest-war-american-history mais a admis l’échec par l’imposition de la puissance ” dure ” américaine en Afghanistan depuis 2002. Brzezinski a proposé que sa doctrine d’Al-Qaïda se soit transformée en une nouvelle forme troublante, telle qu’adoptée par le régime Bush-Cheney.
https://www.cfr.org/interview/brzezinski-america-lacks-international-credibility lorsque l’invasion et l’occupation de l’Irak par les Etats-Unis ont échoué.
Irak
Lorsque l’occupation américaine de l’Irak a dégénéré en une guerre de guérilla/terreur, la stratégie visant à mettre fin à l’insurrection avec une autre insurrection a été appliquée par les “Fils de l’Irak” et les “citoyens concernés”, c’est-à-dire les milices sunnites effectivement sous-traitées par l’Etat américain https://www.aljazeera.com/news/middleeast/2008/10/200810151630737451.html
pour faire respecter la sécurité, qui est en fait un règne de terreur par procuration pour s’opposer à la résistance à l’occupation américaine en Irak. Les ” Citoyens inquiets ” de l’Irak sont issus de la politique de ” réorientation ” de Cheney telle que documentée dans l’article de Seymour Hersh du 5 mars 2007. https://www.newyorker.com/reporting/2007/03/05/070305fa_fact_hersh
Mais la réorientation et la terreur par procuration ne sont pas simplement des stratégies pour vaincre l’insurrection en Irak en contre-insurrection, l’insurrection travaille sur une base globale, au besoin pour décourager les chiites. (7)
Liban
La politique a évolué au-delà de l’Irak, testée au Liban en 2006 par Elliott Abrams.
https://www.rawstory.com/news/2007/Hersh_Bush_arranged_support_arranged_support_for_militants_0522.html qui a entraîné la destruction du camp de Nahr al Bared en 2006-2007, un camp de réfugiés palestinien situé au nord du Liban.
La tragédie de Nahr al Bared est largement inconnue en Occident, mais n’était pas inconnue du régime Bush via Elliott Abrams et Saad Hariri au Liban.
La tragédie de Nahr al Bared
https://www.france24.com/en/20190208-revisited-challenge-rebuilding-lebanon-nahr-al-bared-palestinian-refugee-camp-unrwa
est largement inconnu en Occident, mais n’était pas inconnu du régime Bush via Elliott Abrams et Saad Hariri de Kataeb au Liban.
Un hélicoptère Gazelle chargeant le camp de réfugiés de Nahr al Bared au Liban
Les milices locales par procuration et les terroristes takfiri ont servi de base à la Redirection, directement issue des idées de Brzezinski sur le soft power, démontrées tactiquement (hors Irak) par la destruction du camp de Nahr al Bared en 2006. (8)
Libye
Ibrahim Ahmed Hamuda Bin Qumu, ancien détenu de Guantanamo Bay, avait rejoint les Taliban en 1998 et était un ” membre probable d’Al-Qaïda et membre du Réseau extrémiste africain “, un dirigeant du Groupe de combat islamique libyen, et un atout présumé de la CIA en 2008. M. Kadhafi avait prévenu que ces chefs rebelles insurgés – y compris les combattants d’Al-Qaïda – avaient infiltré la Libye sous le parrainage de la CIA et d’autres États.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/SB10001424052970204002304576627000922764650 comme le prouvent plus tard les documents Sinjar et Wikileaks. (9)
Au cours des révoltes du printemps arabe 2011 parrainées par l’Etat américain, la CIA n’a pas validé son parrainage de la Brigade du martyr islamiste radical du 17 février 2011. La CIA a employé la Brigade pour aider à renverser Kadhafi, avec des résultats désastreux.
https://www.thedailybeast.com/in-benghazi-cia-trusted-local-militia-that-melted-away
Documenter le vaste réseau de groupes islamistes employés par l’État américain et la CIA (et d’autres États) en Libye pour chasser Kadhafi est hors de propos, mais le résultat négatif pour la Libye a été une leçon pour l’application de la doctrine Al-Qaida de Brzezinski au Yémen.
Iran
En plus d’une insurrection MEK bâclée
https://apps.dtic.mil/dtic/tr/fulltext/u2/a504064.pdf
les Etats-Unis ont également parrainé une opération grotesque de la MEK, le présumé complot iranien d’assassinat d’un ambassadeur saoudien
https://www.guardian.co.uk/world/2011/oct/31/iran-demands-apology-assassination-plot
via un baron de la drogue mexicain, une farce oubliée depuis longtemps. Mais comparez ce qui précède à de véritables actes terroristes cachés en Iran, où les États-Unis et Israël ont ordonné des assassinats pour des motifs politiques.
https://www.reuters.com/article/2012/01/14/us-iran-idUSTRE80D0NI20120114
L’Iran est menacé par une présence militaire américaine massive
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/05/14/world/middleeast/trump-iran-threats.html
sur sa frontière sud. L’Iran est relativement autosuffisant et probablement à l’abri de l’insurrection menée par les États-Unis, compte tenu de l’incompétence de l’opposition
https://www.state.gov/secretary/remarks/2018/07/284292.htm . .
L’Iran peut facilement devancer et déjouer les chiens de guerre de Trump, à moins d’un faux drapeau américain.
Syrie
De même en Syrie en 2011, l’insurrection syrienne était bien organisée et financée par les États-Unis, organisée par l’État américain et la CIA
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Timber_Sycamore et l’insurrection historique de la Syrie a représenté un grand bond en avant pour la ” rupture nette ” de Netanyahu.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/A_Clean_Break:_A_New_Strategy_for_Securing_the_Realm developed from Brzezinki’s al Qaeda doctrine.
Toutefois, l’insurrection menée par les États-Unis et la tentative de changement de régime syrien ont échoué lorsque les forces de la Fédération de Russie sont effectivement intervenues en Syrie à la demande du gouvernement syrien. Le soutien effectif de la Fédération de Russie au gouvernement souverain de la Syrie, désormais appelé la doctrine d’Al-Qaïda de Brzezinki, est sérieusement remis en question.
Venezuela
La présence de troupes russes au Venezuela a bouleversé davantage les plans de Kimberly Breier de la CIA https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Who-Is-US-Intelligence-Official-Advising-Guaido-on-his-Regional-Tour-20190302-0013.html
pour déstabiliser le Venezuela, via une insurrection basée en Colombie.
Chine
La Chine a pris des mesures pour empêcher une insurrection ouïghoure parrainée par les États-Unis https://indianexpress.com/article/world/will-chinas-uighur-detentions-spur-us-sanctions-mike-pompeo-wont-say-5711995/ et a joué un rôle actif en Afrique pour protéger les intérêts de la Chine contre l’insurrection mercenaire américaine. Dans un revirement bizarre, les États-Unis ont condamné la Chine pour le traitement qu’elle a réservé au site ouïghour https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/may/04/us-accuses-china-of-using-concentration-camps-uighur-muslim-minority . .
Yémen
La guerre au Yémen représente la nouvelle et actuelle itération de la Doctrine / Redirection d’Al Qaeda de Brzezinski en 2019. Depuis 2014, les forces d’Ansarullah (Houthi) contrôlent Sana’a – la plus grande ville du Yémen – et les zones limitrophes d’Aden, s’opposant au gouvernement saoudien/UAE imposé par Hadi. Alors que les forces d’Ansarullah sont appelées insurgés, la coalition saoudienne-UAE aurait employé Al-Qaïda dans la péninsule arabique (AQAP) pour combattre contre Ansarullah. Le porte-parole du Pentagone, le colonel Robert Manning, a nié ces rapports, et l’alliance qui existait entre l’AQAP et l’Arabie saoudite a apparemment pris fin.
Résumé
L’insurrection mercenaire représente l’incarnation évolutive de la doctrine d’Al-Qaïda de Brzezinski. D’Afghanistan 1979 au “Printemps arabe” 2011, en passant par l’aventurisme syrien, les opérations de la MEK en Iran, les révolutions colorées ou l’intervention de l’OTAN en Libye ou au Yémen, toutes ces opérations ont entraîné des catastrophes et une déstabilisation. L’expansion inquiétante de la Doctrine d’al-Qaïda de Brzezinski est l’expansion de son utilisation par d’autres nations, même par opposition aux intérêts américains, une autre conséquence involontaire pour les États-Unis. En tant que telle, la Doctrine d’Al-Qaïda de Brzezinki représente un échec massif de la politique étrangère américaine.
Après des décennies de déstabilisation mondiale menée par les Etats-Unis, nous voyons les sanctions américaines et l’arsenalisation de SWIFT et des instruments financiers comme la nouvelle stratégie pour “sécuriser le royaume israélo-américain et saoudien” alors que la doctrine d’Al Qaeda de Brzezinki est de plus en plus intenable.
Nous devons nous demander pourquoi l’objectif de la politique étrangère américaine est de perturber et de déstabiliser. Selon l’analyste géopolitique Peter Lavelle, le but de l’Empire à travers l’histoire était d’imposer l’ordre et la stabilité à ses sujets ; de rechercher des niveaux stables de commerce et d’interaction avec l’État, pour rendre l’Empire possible. Du moins, c’était l’intention. Historiquement, l’Empire Empire n’a jamais maintenu sa mauvaise foi en tentant de se déstabiliser.
Pour la première fois, l’Empire Empire tente de se déstabiliser par sa propre guerre interne secrète, au niveau mondial… et menace même ses propres alliés, sans raison. Nous n’aurons probablement pas longtemps à attendre avant d’en voir le résultat inévitable.
” La doctrine d’al-Qaïda de Brzezinski est le recours calculé à la violence ou à la menace de violence par procuration pour inculquer la peur, dans le but de contraindre ou d’intimider les gouvernements ou les sociétés dans la poursuite d’objectifs qui sont généralement de nature politique, religieuse ou idéologique. (10)
Steve Brown
*La doctrine Nixon (également connue sous le nom de doctrine de Guam) a été présentée lors d’une conférence de presse à Guam le 25 juillet 1969 par le président américain Richard Nixon. Il a déclaré que les Etats-Unis attendaient désormais de leurs alliés qu’ils s’occupent de leur propre défense militaire, mais que les Etats-Unis les aideraient à se défendre comme demandé. Et, dans les cas impliquant d’autres types d’agression, les Etats-Unis fourniront une assistance militaire et économique sur demande, conformément aux engagements du traité. Mais, a dit M. Nixon, les Etats-Unis se tourneront vers la nation directement menacée d’assumer la responsabilité première de fournir la main-d’œuvre nécessaire à sa défense.
Notes :
Doctrine Carter https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carter_Doctrine
La doctrine Carter dit : “La région qui est aujourd’hui menacée par les troupes soviétiques en Afghanistan est d’une grande importance stratégique : Il contient plus des deux tiers du pétrole exportable dans le monde. L’effort soviétique pour dominer l’Afghanistan a amené les forces militaires soviétiques à moins de 300 milles de l’océan Indien et près du détroit d’Ormuz, une voie navigable par laquelle la majeure partie du pétrole du monde doit passer. L’Union soviétique tente maintenant de consolider une position stratégique qui constitue donc une grave menace pour la libre circulation du pétrole au Moyen-Orient.”
La dernière ligne prodigieuse écrite par Brzezinski : “Que notre position soit absolument claire : toute tentative par une force extérieure de prendre le contrôle de la région du Golfe Persique sera considérée comme une attaque contre les intérêts vitaux des États-Unis d’Amérique, et une telle attaque sera repoussée par tous les moyens nécessaires, y compris la force militaire”.
(2) Comme Brzezinski, Wolfowitz n’a jamais occupé de poste présidentiel, de sorte que la doctrine Wolfowitz ne peut être considérée comme une orientation présidentielle de la politique étrangère américaine, mais elle l’est essentiellement.
(3) L’agent de la CIA Kermit Roosevelt a installé la famille royale du Shah Reza Pahlavi au pouvoir en Iran tout en détruisant la démocratie parlementaire du Mossadegh en 1953. Il est intéressant de noter que le pouvoir impérial britannique n’a pas pu intéresser Truman au coup d’État de Mossadegh, tandis qu’Eisenhower a confié le travail aux frères Dulles quand Eisenhower a pris le pouvoir. (Voir Sourcewatch, “Iraq : le chemin de la guerre”)
(4) Brzezinski arrivait à une nouvelle administration après la tragédie du Vietnam de Kissinger, qui a façonné une grande partie de la pensée de Brzezinski en opposition au pouvoir dur (militaire).
(5) Copyright, Le Nouvel Observateur et Bill Blum, Fair Use 1998
(6) Zbig a réitéré la nécessité d’une intervention par procuration terroriste dans un article tardif, “After America” (Foreign Policy Jan 3,2012) cette fois-ci en reformulant la vieille ligne néoconservatrice que la Chine est aujourd’hui la principale menace pour l’hégémonie américaine, mais ne peut être secrètement contrecarrée dans ses objectifs dans les États satellites, “En même temps, la sécurité de plusieurs États faibles situés à proximité géographique des grandes puissances régionales dépend également du status quo international renforcé par la prééminence globale des Etats-Unis”. Ces états le sont : Caucase Géorgie, Taïwan, Corée du Sud, Biélorussie, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Israël et le Grand Moyen-Orient
(7) Seymour M. Hersh. “The redirection”, The New Yorker, 5 mars 2007.
(8) “Spotlight” documente le financement américain de la destruction de Nahr al Bared par l’armée libanaise. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3K9CWpa-fBc Les camps palestiniens de Ain al-Hiweh et Yarmouk en Syrie ont été détruits par les mêmes moyens.
(9) Centre de lutte contre le terrorisme, West Point, Sinjar Records
(10) Le Dictionnaire des termes militaires du Département de la défense définit le terrorisme comme suit : “Le recours calculé à la violence illégale ou à la menace de violence illégale pour inculquer la peur, dans le but de contraindre ou d’intimider les gouvernements ou les sociétés dans la poursuite d’objectifs généralement politiques, religieux ou idéologiques.
NB : L’essence de toute doctrine officielle annoncée de l’Exécutif est intéressante en tant que réaffirmation du principe du pouvoir machiavélique selon lequel les fins recherchées justifient tout moyen. Voir Mike Ledeen, “Machiavelli on Modern Leadership”. Bien qu’une doctrine exécutive puisse guider la politique, la mise en œuvre d’une telle orientation consiste en une action dans le monde réel, et l’agression dans le monde réel que nous voyons n’est pas la ” fin de la terreur ” comme le proclame la doctrine Bush
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bush_Doctrine,
mais une prépondérance de celle-ci.
Traduit avec http://www.DeepL.com/Translator
Merci pour cette traduction Roc!
J’imagine que cela n’a pas été de tout repos:-)