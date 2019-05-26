Good chess players know that when the game gets too complicated there is only one solution: to simplify and remove pieces from the board… but at what point does the game get too complicated? How about now, when small players (Iran, Turkey) and large players (China, Russia) in the game threaten to topple the hegemonic Queen? Lose your queen… lose the game.

In Zbigniew Brzezinski’s notorious 2012 interview with Charlie Rose, Brzezinski expresses his own, apparently genuine, puzzlement on why the central powers are obsessing over Iran, with plenty of included Statist agitprop relating to the “sinister motives” of the Islamic Republic.

Analysts suggest that the obsession with Iran is about Israeli paranoia, or about oil, or about the Saudi-US-Israeli axis. But it’s not just the oil, it’s all about the gold too.

Even so, the unaddressed point relates to the failure of Israel’s nuclear deterrent. When a popularly perceived “rogue state” like Iran ignores Israel’s nuclear deterrent, then that deterrent does not exist. Yes, it’s only logical that Israel cannot nuke Iran to achieve a “Greater Israel” as much as Israel wishes to do so.

Meanwhile the USA’s invasion and occupation of Iraq in 2003 resulted in one key learning for every other “rogue state” and for every other government; that if you really do possess WMD’s, you won’t get attacked by the former United States. Kim Jong-Un knows that only too well.

But I suggest here that a turning point in armed deterrence has been attained, where nuclear weapons no longer count as a strategic deterrent; nukes have been reduced to mere tactical bargaining chips. Search for “Israeli deterrent failure” and you will discover articles about Israel’s need to expand conventional aggression, and other nonsense; but nothing about the failure of Dimona to prevent nuclear proliferation in the Middle East. How else can one interpret the prima facie failure of nuclear deterrence before us?

If Israel’s weapons are purely offensive weapons designed and maintained to maim and kill, and Israel’s weapons do not deter Iran from developing its own nukes, then Israel’s weapons pose an immediate and present danger to world peace …. or what there is of it. Specifically, Israel’s nuclear arms foment the nuclear arms race in the Middle East.

Until all states end their collective psychosis in the race to the abyss and push for universal nuclear disarmament, the hysteria and globalized climate of fear can only escalate.

We know that with the people we have in power today, instability and the radical extremist terror they foment is truly what the Central Powers want…. after all, they make lots of money from it… even when their hand loses, which it usually does.

Since the game has become so complex, let’s hypothesize that the former United States might want to “simplify” it’s losing hand. The US could do so by adhering to campaign promises made by G W Bush, by Obama and Trump*; that is, to pull back from pointless provocations, to disengage from US State’s subversive foreign terror interventions by proxy, and to desist with attempted coup events in Venezuela, Cuba, Iran and other states. Any chance of that happening? Well, we know that answer to that already!

Steve Brown

*All now known as hypocrites, liars, and war criminals.