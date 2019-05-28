Related Articles/Articles liés
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Speaks After Being Fired by Trump
Staged Chemical Attacks and Other Trends in Modern Propaganda
The scandal regarding the fake hospital video published by the White Helmets as a proof of the Douma chemical attack has reached its peak in the media and has caused reaction on the diplomatic level. On February 13, BBC Syria’s producer Riam Dalati came out with a statement that “After almost 6 months of investigations” […]
Contacts officieux entre Damas et plusieurs capitales européennes
Des pays européens tentent de réactiver l’ensemble des canaux de communications avec Damas pour négocier l’évacuation de certains de leurs agents piégés dans les localités de la Ghouta orientale. L’Italie est le seul pays européen à avoir gardé un canal de communication ouvert avec Damas, grâce aux efforts et à l’intelligence d’ Alberto Manenti, Directeur […]