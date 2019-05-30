“The old world is dying, and the new world struggles to be born,
now is the time of monsters”
(Antonio Gramsci)
Introduction: Between “apparent” and “real” History
Alvin Toffler, one of the world’s leading futurists, is often quoted, and with good reason, as saying that the illiterate of the 21st century will not be those who cannot read and write but those who cannot learn, unlearn and relearn.
In the same vein, in an interview given in 2014, Noam Chomsky was invited to comment on his book “Masters of Mankind”[2]—a collection of essays and lectures written between 1969 and 2013. Pointing out that the world has changed a great deal during that period, his interviewer asked him whether his understanding of the world had changed over time, and if so, what have been the most catalytic events in altering his perspective about politics. Chomsky—who was voted the world’s top public intellectual in 2005—offered the following answer “My understanding of the world has changed over time and I’ve learned a lot more about the past, and ongoing events regularly add new critical materials. I can’t really identify single events or people. It’s cumulative, a constant process of rethinking in the light of new information and more consideration of what I didn’t properly understand. However, hierarchical and arbitrary power remains at the core of politics in our world and the source of all evils”.
Such an answer underlines the relevance in the truthful, cold and hard words once famously uttered by Winston Churchill “Truth is the first casualty of war (and) history is written by the victors”. Dan Brown, author of The Da Vinci Code[3], didn’t think otherwise when he wrote “History is always written by the winners. When two cultures clash, the loser is obliterated, and the winner writes the history books—books which glorify their own cause and disparage the conquered foe”. And as Napoleon once said, “What is history, but a fable agreed upon?”
This is also what Malek Bennabi[4]—arguably one of the greatest Muslim thinkers of the 20th century—alluded to when he stated “The real history of the modern world has yet to be written, because only its apparent history has been reported (and) it takes a certain sense of esotericism to actually penetrate the secrets and arcane of history (…) and to leave to the generation that comes sound and reliable information about the heredity of its own world”.[5]
Surely, one of the illustrations of this state of affairs is the history of Islam—a religion, a civilization today, more than ever before, finger-pointed by some as the source of many evils. For them, Islam has mutated into “Islamofascism”, a “new sworn foe” that a “coalition of the willing” from the “civilized world” is determined to confront by all available means in a looming “World War IV”.[6]
But what is, in fact, the truth of this matter through the ages? And what are the significance and the impact of the momentous events of 9/11 on that history? And, most importantly, what can one reasonably forecast with regard to the future of Islam and the Islamic world, particularly in view of what appears to be the twilight of the empire age and the dawn of a digital era, in the midst of a global moral vacuum and spiritual influx?
A brief history of a long struggle
What a large proportion of Muslims believe is a prophesied “Global war against Islam” is found in a popular hadith (a saying of Prophet Muhammad) dating back to over fourteen hundred years, according to which “the Messenger of Allah said:
The nations are about to flock against you [the Muslims] from every horizon, just as hungry people flock to a kettle. We said: O Messenger of Allah, will we be few on that day? He said: No, you will be many in number, but you will be scum, like the scum of a flash-flood, without any weight, since fear will be removed from the hearts of your enemies, and weakness (Wahn in Arabic) will be placed in your hearts. We said: O Messenger of Allah, what does the word wahn mean? He said: Love of this world and fear of death”.
Whether or not authentic, this hadith all but rings true with both the present chaotic situation prevailing in the entire Muslim world, and with the ongoing ominous antagonism between the West and Islam. As a result, the much-feared “clash of civilizations” seems closer at hand than ever. Indeed, as exemplified by the testimony of Graham E. Fuller “Islam seems to lie behind a broad range of international disorders: suicide attacks, car bombings, military occupations, resistance struggles, riots, fatwas, jihads, guerrilla warfare, threatening videos, and 9/11 itself (…) Islam seems to offer an instant and uncomplicated analytical touchstone, enabling us to make sense of today’s convulsive world”.[7]
Precisely, in order to make sense of this awful “apparent reality” and put it into an appropriate historical and geopolitical perspective, it certainly helps to recall some of the forgotten or misremembered history that prepared for it, from its remote origins to its different contemporary manifestations dramatically brought into focus by 9/11.
To this end, any retrospective overview of the relations between the West and Islam would likely be incomplete if it did not refer to Arnold J. Toynbee’s monumental study of history, which has been acknowledged as one of the greatest achievements of modern scholarship.[8] It is worth noting that Toynbee published an interesting book[9] on the interactions between the West and Oriental civilizations, and that he worked for the British Foreign Office (within the Political Intelligence Department) during World War I.
Thus, addressing the issue of Islam’s place in History and its relations with the West, he wrote in 1948 “In the past, Islam and our Western society have acted and reacted upon one another several times in succession, in different situations and alternating roles. The first encounter between them occurred when the Western society was at its infancy and when Islam was the distinctive religion of the Arabs in their heroic age (…) Thereafter, when the Western civilization has surmounted the premature extinction and had entered upon a vigorous growth, while the would-be Islamic state was declining towards its fall, the tables were turned”. The British historian further noted that in that life-and-death struggle, Islam, like Christendom before it, had triumphantly survived.
Yet this was not the last act in the play, for “the attempt made by the medieval West to exterminate Islam failed as signally as the Arab empire-builders’ attempt to capture the cradle of a nascent Western civilization has failed before; once more, a counter-attack was provoked by the unsuccessful offensive. This time, Islam was represented by the Ottoman descendants of the converted Central Asian nomads.” After the final failure of the Crusades, Western Christendom stood on the defensive against this Ottoman attack during the late medieval and early modern ages of Western history. The Westerners managed to bring the Ottoman offensive to a halt in the wake of the battle of Vienna that lasted from 1683 until 1699 when a peace treaty between the Sublime Porte and the Holy League was signed at Karlowitz. Thereafter, having encircled the Islamic world and cast their net about it, they proceeded to attack their old adversary in its native lair.
The concentric attack of the modern West upon the Islamic world, according to Toynbee, has inaugurated the present encounter between the two civilizations, which he saw as “part of a still larger and more ambitious movement, in which the Western civilization is aiming at nothing less than the incorporation of all mankind in a single great society, and the control of everything in the earth, air and sea which mankind can turn to account by means of modern Western technique”. Thus, the contemporary encounter between Islam and the West “is not only more active and intimate than any phase of their contact in the past, it is also distinctive in being an incident in the attempt by the Western man to ‘westernize’ the world—an enterprise which will possibly rank as the most momentous, and almost certainly as the most interesting feature in history, even for a generation that has lived through two world wars.”
Toynbee drew the conclusion that Islam is once more facing the West its back to the wall; but this time the odds are more heavily against it than they were “even at the most critical moments of the Crusades, for the modern West is superior to it not only in arms, but also in technique of economic life, on which military science ultimately depends, and above all in spiritual culture—the inward force which alone creates and sustains the outward manifestations of what is called civilization”.[10]
From Deus to Prometheus
Has this perception evolved over time in the West? And who, better that Bernard Lewis, a leading Orientalist and Professor Emeritus at Princeton, could address that story? In the academic world, he is considered as the most distinguished living expert on the Middle East, and he is indeed amongst the very few historians who have ended up as historical actors in their own right. In his memoir[11], he recounts his wartime service in London and Cairo as an intelligence officer for MI6, and how after World War II he was granted the privilege to be the first Western scholar to enter the Ottoman archives. He further explains how he coined the phrase “clash of civilizations” in the 1950’s—which is historically untrue since this notion was first recorded in a book[12] written by Basil Mathews in 1926—and how September 11 catapulted him onto the world stage as a prominent mentor for a whole generation of American Neoconservatives. He can therefore hardly be viewed as a steadfast sympathizer of Islam.
And so, in another book precisely titled “Islam and the West”[13] published in 1993, Lewis recalls that in the great medieval French epic of the wars between Christians and Saracens (i.e. Arabs), the Chanson de Roland, the Christian poet endeavors to give his readers or, rather, listeners some idea of the Saracen religion. According to this vision, the Saracens worshiped a trinity consisting of three persons: Muhammad, the founder of their religion, and two others, both of them devils, Apollin and Tervagant”. He adds that “to us this seems comic, and we are amused by medieval man unable to conceive of religion or indeed of anything else except in his own image. Since Christendom worshiped its founder in association with two other entities, the Saracens also had to worship their founder, and he too had to be one of a trinity, with two demons co-opted to make up the number”. Lewis then rightfully draws a parallel saying that just as medieval Christian man could conceive of religion only in terms of a trinity, so his modern descendant can conceive of politics only in terms of a theology, or, as we say nowadays, ideology, of left-wing and right-wing forces and factions.
Bernard Lewis also pointed out to the recurring unwillingness on the part of many Westerners to recognize the nature of Islam, or even the fact that Islam, as an independent, different, and autonomous religion persists and recurs from medieval to modern times. One can see it, he explains, in the nomenclature adopted to designate the Muslims since “it was a long time before Christendom was even willing to give them a name with a religious meaning”. Indeed, for many centuries, both Eastern and Western Christendom called the followers of the Prophet “Saracens”, a world of uncertain etymology but “clearly of ethnic and not religious connotation (…) in the Iberian Peninsula, where the Muslims whom they met came from Morocco, they called them the Moors; in most of Europe, Muslims were called Turks, or, farther east, Tatars, another ethnic name loosely applied to the Islamized steppe peoples who for a while dominated Russia”. And until recently, Lewis further clarifies “even when Europe began to recognize that Islam was a religious and not an ethnic community, it expressed this realization in a sequence of false analogies, beginning with the names given to the religion of its followers, Muhammedanism and Muhammedans”.
The deeper history, as asserted by James Carroll[14], shows that this supposedly inherent conflict between Islam and the West “has its origins more in the ‘West’ than in the House of Islam. The image of Muslims as prone to violence by virtue of their religion was mainly constructed across centuries by Europeans seeking to bolster their own purposes”.
If truth be told, how else might we justify, for instance, the astonishing statement made by William Ewart Gladstone, four-time Prime Minister of Great Britain[15], in the House of Commons in the 19th century? Holding up a Qur’an, he cried out “As long as a copy of this accursed book survives there can be no justice in the world”.[16] And how else might we interpret the following opinions later expressed by Basil Mathews and Bernard Lewis, both of them agents of MI6 and true believers in the “Clash of Civilizations”—well before Samuel Huntington’s essay and later book which generated a global debate?[17]
Mathews writes in his book[18] that the Qur’an “is a fixed system of theocracy, conceived in a tribal desert chaos. In the modern world it defies every tendency of modern, democratic, responsible, secular government. This is why Turkey has thrown over the Koran as a rule of the state. And if it does not rule the state, it rules nothing; for the religious attitude and social regulations of Islam are two sides of the one coin. They cannot be separated and remain Islam. Mohammedan Islam is the negation of progress erected into a divinely ordained system. We are tied by Islam to a reverence for Mohammed himself. Our minds, however, are appalled at the murders, the unnatural marriages, the cruelty, the brigandage and the sensuality. As a seventh century Arab the Prophet was wonderful; as a twentieth century hero and leader—not to say saint—he is impossible”.[19]
Lewis’s opinion on Islam is no different. Thus, in an attempt to explain “why so many Muslims deeply resent the West, and why their bitterness will not easily be mollified” he says in a supercilious Atlantic Monthly article[20] of September 1990, “It should by now be clear that we are facing a mood and a movement far transcending the level of issues and policies and the governments that pursue them. This is no less than a clash of civilizations—the perhaps irrational but surely historic reaction of an ancient rival against our Judeo-Christian heritage, our secular present, and the worldwide expansion of both. It is crucially important that we on our side should not be provoked into an equally historic but also equally irrational reaction against that rival”.
Aladdin, the travel ban and the hate factory
It is a fact that Americans are among the most educated people in the world. Yet, it is also a fact that they are among the least educated about the world in general and the Arab and Muslim world in particular. They themselves admit the truthfulness of this flaw and many among them would wish to see it corrected.
This “knowledge gap” about the region was the subject of a wide-ranging poll of the American public entitled “The Arab Image in the US”, conducted by Arab News/YouGov between 17-21 March 2017.
Respondents answered 24 close-ended questions mainly pertaining to news-related behaviors, knowledge and interest in visiting the Arab and Muslim world, the rise of Islamophobia, opinions on Arabs who have migrated to the United States, and the perceived role of media portraying the real image of this part of the world.
Among other results of this survey, 81% of respondents couldn’t identify the Arab region on a map; over three-quarters said they would not consider travelling there because it is too dangerous; 65% admitted to knowing little about the region, with 30% having no interest in understanding it further. But, the most stagggering finding was that more than a fifth of those surveyed said the “Sultanate of Agrabah”—the fictional city from Disney’s motion “Aladdin”—is a real part of the Arab world. An even higher proportion (38%) said they would be happy with a “Travel ban” on citizens of Agrabah should they be proven a threat. A previous poll conducted by Public Policy Polling during the 2016 American presidential campaign found that 30% of Republican voters supported “bombing Agrabah”, though, thankfully, 57% of them said they were not sure!
David Pollock of the Washington Institute for Near East Policy (WINEP)—a polling expert who has studied attitudes in the region and US-Arab relations for a long time—agrees that it is a negative and grim picture and believes it is due to a combination of factors. For some people in the US “it is a general sense of isolationism” and “a trend where people are like this with all foreign countries and not only the Arabs,” he said. Others are “prejudiced” but most importantly, “there is a kind of tendency to associate the whole region with terrorism, refugees and civil war. The region does not have a positive image and a lot of it is based on ignorance and narrow-mindedness.”
The shocking findings of this poll would’ve probably gone unnoticed had they not been the reflection of the true measure of the lack of knowledge, if not ignorance, driving both the American longstanding and often unwise policies of the successive administrations and people’s perceptions toward this tormented region. It is a feature that is all the more incomprehensible today as this region has become the main, if not the sole graveyard for thousands of young American and other Western soldiers sent into the fray to foreign lands under the guise of a foolish “war on terror” turned into a “war for terror”.
Prior to these and other numerous similar surveys and studies, American Professor of Mass Communications and award-winning film authority, Jack G. Shaheen, had dissected this topic. He did so in a ground-breaking book[21]published in January 2001, and later in a film[22] produced by Media Education Foundation, both with the same title “Reel Bad Arabs: How Hollywood Vilifies a People”.
In this meticulously researched study of one thousand films—dating from cinema’s earliest days in 1896 to contemporary Hollywood blockbusters featuring machine-gun wielding and bomb-blowing “evil” Arabs—Shaheen documented the tendency to portray Arabs and Muslims as “Public Enemy number 1”, who are “brutal, heartless, uncivilized Others bent on terrorizing civilized Westerners”. He found that out of those 1000 movies that have Arab and Muslim characters, 12 were positive depictions, 52 were neutral portrayals, and 936 were negative.
He was thus able to spotlight anti-Muslim and Arab stereotypes and to probe the intersections of popular culture and foreign policy. To this effect, he recounted how, historically, the strategic stereotyping of populations has been used to garner popular support for governmental policies, citing the career of Leni Riefenstahl and speeches by Lenin and Goebbels to illustrate film’s long history as a propaganda vehicle.
Shaheen explained that what he tried to do was “to make visible what too many of us seem not to see: a dangerously consistent pattern of hateful Arab stereotypes, stereotypes that rob an entire people of their humanity (…) All aspects of our culture project the Arab as villain. That is a given. There is no deviation. We have taken a few structured images and repeated them over and over again (…) We inherited the Arab image primarily from Europeans. In the early days, maybe 150 years, 200 years ago, the British and the French who travelled to the Middle East, and those who didn’t travel to the Middle East, conjured up these images of the Arab as the Oriental other[23]. These fabricated images have then been taken by Americans”. The Arab image in the U.S. began to deteriorate further immediately after World War II according to Shaheen. Three major events have impacted the change: the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, in which the United States has unequivocally supported Israel; the Arab oil embargo in the 1970’s, which angered Americans when gas prices went through the ceiling; and the Iranian Revolution, which increased Arab-American tensions when Iranian students took American diplomats hostage for more than a year. These three pivotal events “brought the Middle East into the living rooms of Americans and together helped shape the way movies stereotyped Arabs and the Arab world”.
Of all the Department of Defense films, Shaheen pointed out, the one that will stand the test of time as being the most racist is “Rules of Engagement”, which was written by former Secretary of the Navy James Webb. And “if you go and you see the new film called ‘The Kingdom’, Arab children again are portrayed as terrorists. So what’s happening now is the trend has taken us to a point where we look at all those people, namely Arabs and Muslims, as the enemy other, even children”.
Commenting on the film in an interview given to Democracy Now!, Jack Shaheen said that “the humanity is not there. And if we cannot see the Arab humanity, what’s left? If we feel nothing, if we feel that Arabs are not like us or not like anyone else, then let’s kill them all. Then they deserve to die, right? Islamophobia now is a part of our psyche. Words such as ‘Arab’ and ‘Muslim’ are perceived as threatening words. And if the words are threatening, what about the images that we see in the cinema and on our television screens?” He concluded by affirming that “Politics and Hollywood’s images are linked. They reinforce one another: policy enforces mythical images; mythical images help enforce policy”. Indeed, as Jack Valenti, president of the Motion Picture Association of America has said “Washington and Hollywood spring from the same DNA”.
The priests of war and the “Islamic” terrorism
In his 1946 essay “Politics and the English Language”, George Orwell said that the political language is designed to make lies sound truthful and murder respectable, and to give an appearance of solidity to pure wind. This essay, as well as his other famous classic “1984”, published in 1949, are so profound as to be as much relevant today as they were in the aftermath of WWII.
Thus, in January 2017, the dystopian novel “1984” sold out on Amazon in the U.S. after it rose up to the top of the site’s bestsellers list. This ascent to the top began when Donald Trump’s adviser, Kellyanne Conway, coined the phrase “alternative facts”, after she was asked to explain the reason of Press Secretary Sean Spicer making a statement which was filled with inaccuracies. Journalists soon started to label Conway’s comment as “Orwellian”. One of them even concluded that “truth” is being redefined as whatever the U.S. government, NATO and their Western interests say is true, and disagreement with the West’s “group thinks”, no matter how fact-based the dissent is, becomes “fake news”.
So is the case concerning the story of “Islamic terrorism”[24], which led to an unprecedented level of Islamophobia in the Western world nowadays. Long before the 9-11 terrorist attacks, the American media has broadcast fears of “terrorism” with the clear message that Arabs and Muslims are, if not terrorists, at least extremists prone to violence and terrorism. And as the record shows, according to American political writer Michael Collins Piper[25]—unsurprisingly labelled as a conspiracy theorist by Jewish groups such as the Anti-Defamation League, Bnai B’rith, The Simon Wiesenthal Center, and the Middle East Media Research Institute—when the media outlets turn to “experts” for information about terrorism, more often than not they rely on sources with close ties to Israel and its American lobby.
Piper recalled that in 1989, Pantheon Books published a little-noticed volume[26] that provides a stark and revealing look at the development and growth of the “terrorism industry”. In this book, co-authors Professor Edward Herman and Gerry O’Sullivan of the University of Pennsylvania, provided a comprehensive overview of the way that powerful private special interest (both domestic and foreign) have worked together with government agencies in the United States and internationally to influence the way that the world looks upon the phenomenon of modern-day terrorism.
The public, therefore, learns of terrorist activity from the government and from overwhelmingly right-wing “experts” who confirm and reinforce state policy discourse, and the mass media, thus missing a balanced perspective, usually serves as gullible conduits for promoting stereotypes and biased information, if not outright propaganda. One has to recall what historian Harry Elmer Barnes once wrote about the methods used by “the enemies of truth to suppress those historians who dare to lift the veil on reasons for world events (…) I charge that the articulate publicists of our country, by their semi-hysterical words in print and speech in which they champion extremes of diplomatic and military policy, are driving us rapidly into a war of unlimited and unattainable objectives which will bring on a gigantic catastrophe of ruin and revolution at home and abroad (…) By articulate publicists I mean those speakers and writers ranging from editors, novelists, magazine writers, columnists, dramatists, radio writers, lecturers, college professors, and educators, to senators and other elected officials, cabinet members, political leaders and presidents. When what they write and talk about becomes a united theme of agreement, action follows as certainly as butter follows the churning of sour cream”[27].
Numerous reports and investigations have indeed shed a light on the Islamophobia network of so-called experts, academics, media outlets, and donors who manufacture, produce, distribute, and mainstream fear, bigotry, hate and lies against Muslims and Islam in the United States such as: “Sharia is a threat to America”; “mosques are Trojan horses”; “radical Islam has infiltrated America, the government and mainstream Muslim organizations”; “there is no such thing as moderate Islam”; “practicing Muslims cannot be loyal Americans”, and so on and so forth. Two such reports[28] were released in 2011 and 2015, which revealed that close to 200 million dollars have been spent to support anti-Muslim activities.
One of the beneficiaries of these funds is Robert Spencer’s website “Jihad watch”, which received more than $500,000 in donations between 2001 and 2009. The ideas propagated by Spencer—long known for endeavoring to cast Islam as a diabolical threat that must be eradicated[29]—have inescapably resonated in America and elsewhere. A case in point is the story of Anders Breivik, the far-right terrorist who, on 22 July 2011, committed the worst mass killing his native peaceful Scandinavian country, Norway, has seen since WWII. In his 1,500-page manifesto entitled “2083 – A European Declaration of Independence”[30], Breivik referred to Spencer and his website 162 times. In the own words of the Washington Post “the monster who admitted slaughtering at least 76 innocent victims in Norway was animated by the same blend of paranoia, xenophobia and alienation that fuels anti-Muslim sentiment in the United States. Yes, it could happen here”.[31]
Moreover, this powerful Islamophobia industry seems to have succeeded in gaining the upper hand over those trying to speak out to counter its politics of fear. Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian recounts this epic struggle in an article[32], which she concluded by stating that “Ideologues are seeking to marginalize Muslims by making their speech and their activism relating to their religion come at a very high price. They believe that Muslims are malevolent, duplicitous, and dangerous, and these Islamophobes will bend the truth to fit their claims. In the process, they are denying Islam the same functional rights that Christianity enjoys and silencing the very people best poised to reconcile Islam with modern American life. Which may be the very point”.
The “war against terrorism” has thus become part and parcel of the neoconservative long-range view and political agenda, in which Professor Bernard Lewis played a prominent role thanks also to the media which has consistently promoted his lectures and books.
Explaining Bernard Lewis’s scholar and political role in an excellent article[33] written in December 2002, Lamis Andoni says that Lewis’s work, especially his inflammatory book “What Went Wrong: Western impact and Middle Eastern Responses”––released in January 2002 shortly after the September 11 terrorist attacks but written shortly before—has been an essential source of what was practically a manifesto for advocates of U.S. military intervention towards “establishing democracy in the Middle East”. This appreciation was indeed confirmed by Paul Wolfowitz in March 2002. Speaking via video phone at a special ceremony held in Tel Aviv to honour the leading Orientalist, he said “Bernard Lewis brilliantly placed the relationships and the issues of the Middle East into their larger context with truly objective, original and always independent thought. Bernard has taught [us] how to understand the complex and important history of the Middle East and use it to guide us where we will go next to build a better world for generations”. It was also confirmed on 5 April 2003, by the New York Times which described the book as having been a major influence on Bush administration thinking.
By declaring that the peoples of the Middle East—meaning Arabs and Muslims—have failed to catch up with modernity and have fallen into “a downward spiral of hatred and rage”, Lewis has not only exonerated American imperial policies and provided a moral and historical justification for Washington’s “war on terror”, but has also emerged as chief ideologue for the re-colonization of the Arab world. Andoni drew the latter reflection from the conclusion of the book in which Lewis says “If the peoples of the Middle East continue on their present path, the suicide bomber may become a metaphor for the whole region, and there will be no escape from a downward spiral of hate and spite, rage and self-pity, poverty and oppression, culminating sooner or later in yet another alien domination”.
All of the above has been aptly summed up in James Carroll’s aforementioned article which he concluded by stating that this inherited European habit of politicized paranoia is masterfully continued by freaked-out leaders of post 9/11 America. They too, he adds, like prelates, crusaders, conquistadores, and colonizers have turned fear of Islam into a source of power, and this history teaches that such self-serving projection can indeed result in the creation of an enemy ready and willing to make the nightmare real…
It is against that essential backdrop that we will set the events of 9/11 and their impact on the contemporary relations between the West and Islam, in a forthcoming analysis.
This Article was initially published on the Saker Blog on March 1st, 2018
traduction :
L’Islam et l’Occident : Ce qui s’est mal passé et pourquoi – Par Amir Nour (1)
“Le vieux monde se meurt, et le nouveau monde lutte pour naître,
c’est maintenant le temps des monstres”
(Antonio Gramsci)
Introduction : Entre Histoire “apparente” et Histoire “réelle
Alvin Toffler, l’un des plus grands futurologues du monde, est souvent cité, et à juste titre, comme affirmant que les analphabètes du XXIe siècle ne seront pas ceux qui ne savent ni lire ni écrire, mais ceux qui ne savent ni apprendre, ni désapprendre ni réapprendre.
Dans le même ordre d’idées, Noam Chomsky a été invité, lors d’une interview accordée en 2014, à commenter son livre “Masters of Mankind”[2] – un recueil d’essais et de conférences écrits entre 1969 et 2013. Soulignant que le monde a beaucoup changé au cours de cette période, son interlocuteur lui a demandé si sa compréhension du monde avait changé au fil du temps et, dans l’affirmative, quels ont été les événements qui ont le plus contribué à modifier sa perspective politique. M. Chomsky, qui a été élu meilleur intellectuel public du monde en 2005, a donné la réponse suivante : ” Ma compréhension du monde a changé au fil du temps et j’en ai appris beaucoup plus sur le passé, et les événements en cours ajoutent régulièrement de nouveaux éléments essentiels. Je ne peux pas vraiment identifier un seul événement ou une seule personne. C’est cumulatif, un processus constant de remise en question à la lumière de nouvelles informations et d’une meilleure prise en compte de ce que je n’ai pas bien compris. Cependant, le pouvoir hiérarchique et arbitraire reste au cœur de la politique dans notre monde et à la source de tous les maux”.
Une telle réponse souligne la pertinence des paroles vraies, froides et dures prononcées par Winston Churchill : “La vérité est la première victime de la guerre (et) l’histoire est écrite par les vainqueurs”. Dan Brown, auteur du Da Vinci Code[3], ne pensait pas le contraire en écrivant “L’histoire est toujours écrite par les gagnants. Quand deux cultures s’affrontent, le perdant est anéanti, et le vainqueur écrit les livres d’histoire – des livres qui glorifient sa propre cause et dénigrent l’ennemi conquis”. Et comme l’a dit Napoléon : “Qu’est-ce que l’histoire, sinon une fable convenue ?”
C’est aussi ce à quoi Malek Bennabi[4] – sans doute l’un des plus grands penseurs musulmans du XXe siècle – a fait allusion lorsqu’il a déclaré : ” La véritable histoire du monde moderne n’a pas encore été écrite, car seule son histoire apparente a été rapportée (et) il faut un certain sens ésotérique pour pénétrer réellement les secrets et arcanes de l’histoire (‘) et pour laisser la génération qui vient des informations solides et fiables sur l’hérédité du propre monde[5] “.
Certes, l’une des illustrations de cet état de choses est l’histoire de l’Islam – une religion, une civilisation aujourd’hui plus que jamais, une civilisation que certains accusent d’être à l’origine de nombreux maux. Pour eux, l’islam a muté en “islamofascisme”, un “nouvel ennemi juré” qu’une “coalition de volontaires” du “monde civilisé” est déterminée à affronter par tous les moyens disponibles dans une “quatrième guerre mondiale” qui approche[6].
Mais quelle est, en fait, la vérité de cette question à travers les âges ? Et quelle est l’importance et l’impact des événements importants du 11 septembre sur cette histoire ? Et, plus important encore, que peut-on raisonnablement prévoir en ce qui concerne l’avenir de l’Islam et du monde islamique, en particulier au vu de ce qui semble être le crépuscule de l’empire et l’aube d’une ère numérique, au milieu d’un vide moral mondial et d’un afflux spirituel ?
Une brève histoire d’une longue lutte
Ce qu’une grande partie des musulmans croient être une “guerre mondiale contre l’Islam” prophétisée se trouve dans un hadith populaire (un dicton du prophète Mahomet) remontant à plus de quatorze cents ans, selon lequel “le Messager d’Allah a dit :
Les nations sont sur le point d’affluer contre vous[les musulmans] de tous les horizons, tout comme les gens affamés affluent vers une bouilloire. Nous avons dit : Ô Messager d’Allah, serons-nous peu nombreux ce jour-là ? Il a dit : Non, vous serez nombreux, mais vous serez des écumeurs, comme les écume d’un déluge, sans aucun poids, puisque la peur sera retirée du cœur de vos ennemis, et la faiblesse (Wahn en arabe) sera placée dans votre cœur. Nous avons dit : Ô Messager d’Allah, que signifie le mot wahn ? Il a dit : L’amour de ce monde et la peur de la mort”.
Qu’il soit authentique ou non, ce hadith n’en est pas moins vrai en raison de la situation chaotique qui prévaut actuellement dans le monde musulman tout entier et de l’antagonisme inquiétant entre l’Occident et l’Islam. En conséquence, le très redouté “choc des civilisations” semble plus proche que jamais. En effet, comme l’illustre le témoignage de Graham E. Fuller, “l’Islam semble être à l’origine d’un large éventail de troubles internationaux : attentats-suicides, attentats à la voiture piégée, occupations militaires, luttes de résistance, émeutes, fatwas, jihad, guérillas, vidéos de menaces et le 11 septembre lui-même (…) L’Islam semble offrir une pierre angulaire analytique simple et immédiate, nous permettant de comprendre le monde actuel convulsif”[7].
Précisément, pour donner un sens à cette terrible ” réalité apparente ” et la placer dans une perspective historique et géopolitique appropriée, il est certainement utile de rappeler une partie de l’histoire oubliée ou dont on se souvient mal, de ses origines lointaines à ses différentes manifestations contemporaines qui ont été dramatiquement mises en lumière par le 11 septembre.
À cette fin, tout survol rétrospectif des relations entre l’Occident et l’Islam serait probablement incomplet s’il ne faisait pas référence à l’étude monumentale de l’histoire d’Arnold J. Toynbee, qui a été reconnue comme l’une des plus grandes réalisations de la recherche moderne[8] Il convient de noter que Toynbee a publié un livre intéressant[9] sur les relations entre les civilisations occidentale et orientale, et qu’il travailla au Foreign Office britannique (au Département du renseignement politique) pendant la Première Guerre mondiale.
Ainsi, abordant la question de la place de l’Islam dans l’Histoire et de ses relations avec l’Occident, il écrivait en 1948 : “Dans le passé, l’Islam et notre société occidentale ont agi et réagi plusieurs fois l’un sur l’autre, successivement, dans différentes situations et en alternant les rôles. La première rencontre entre eux a eu lieu alors que la société occidentale était à ses débuts et que l’islam était la religion distinctive des Arabes à leur époque héroïque (…) Par la suite, lorsque la civilisation occidentale a surmonté l’extinction prématurée et est entrée dans une croissance vigoureuse, alors que le futur Etat islamique était en déclin vers sa chute, les rôles ont été inversés”. L’historien britannique a ajouté que dans cette lutte pour la vie et la mort, l’islam, comme la chrétienté avant lui, avait triomphalement survécu.
Mais ce n’était pas le dernier acte de la pièce, car ” la tentative de l’Occident médiéval d’exterminer l’islam a échoué aussi lamentablement que la tentative des bâtisseurs de l’empire arabe de prendre le berceau d’une civilisation occidentale naissante ; une fois encore, une contre-attaque a été provoquée par cette offensive sans résultat. Cette fois, l’Islam était représenté par les descendants ottomans des nomades d’Asie centrale convertis.” Après l’échec final des Croisades, la chrétienté occidentale s’est tenue sur la défensive contre cette attaque ottomane à la fin du Moyen Âge et au début des temps modernes de l’histoire occidentale. Les Occidentaux parvinrent à stopper l’offensive ottomane à la suite de la bataille de Vienne qui dura de 1683 à 1699 lorsqu’un traité de paix entre la Sublime Porte et la Sainte Ligue fut signé à Karlowitz. Par la suite, ayant encerclé le monde islamique et jeté leur filet autour de lui, ils ont attaqué leur vieil adversaire dans sa tanière natale.
L’attaque concentrique de l’Occident moderne sur le monde islamique, selon Toynbee, a inauguré la rencontre actuelle entre les deux civilisations, qu’il considère comme ” faisant partie d’un mouvement encore plus vaste et plus ambitieux, dans lequel la civilisation occidentale ne vise rien de moins que l’incorporation de l’humanité entière dans une grande société unique, et le contrôle de tout sur terre, dans l’air et sur mer, dont les hommes peuvent se servir au moyen des techniques modernes occidentales “. Ainsi, la rencontre contemporaine entre l’Islam et l’Occident ” n’est pas seulement plus active et intime que n’importe quelle phase de leur contact dans le passé, elle se distingue aussi en étant un incident dans la tentative de l’homme occidental de ” occidentaliser ” le monde – une entreprise qui sera peut-être considérée comme la plus importante, et presque certainement la plus intéressante de l’histoire, même pour une génération qui a vécu deux guerres mondiales “.
Toynbee en a tiré la conclusion que l’Islam est une fois de plus face à l’Occident, le dos au mur ; mais cette fois, les chances sont plus grandes qu’elles ne l’étaient “même aux moments les plus critiques des croisades, car l’Occident moderne lui est supérieur non seulement en armes, mais aussi en technique de vie économique, dont la science militaire dépend finalement, et surtout en culture spirituelle, force intérieure qui seule crée et soutient les manifestations extérieures de ce que l’on appelle civilisation”[10].
De Deus à Prométhée
Cette perception a-t-elle évolué au fil du temps en Occident ? Et qui de mieux que Bernard Lewis, éminent orientaliste et professeur émérite à Princeton, pour parler de cette histoire ? Dans le monde académique, il est considéré comme l’expert vivant le plus éminent sur le Moyen-Orient, et il est en effet l’un des très rares historiens à être devenu un acteur historique à part entière. Dans ses mémoires[11], il raconte son service en temps de guerre à Londres et au Caire en tant qu’officier de renseignement pour le MI6 et comment, après la Seconde Guerre mondiale, il a eu le privilège d’être le premier savant occidental à entrer dans les archives ottomanes. Il explique en outre comment il a inventé l’expression “choc des civilisations” dans les années 1950 – ce qui est historiquement faux depuis que cette notion a été consignée pour la première fois dans un livre[12] écrit par Basil Mathews en 1926 – et comment le 11 septembre l’a propulsé sur la scène mondiale en tant que mentor éminent pour une génération entière de néoconservateurs américains. Il peut donc difficilement être considéré comme un sympathisant inébranlable de l’Islam.
Ainsi, dans un autre livre précisément intitulé “Islam et Occident”[13] publié en 1993, Lewis rappelle que dans la grande épopée médiévale française des guerres entre chrétiens et sarrasins, la Chanson de Roland, le poète chrétien s’efforce de donner à ses lecteurs ou, plutôt, à ses auditeurs une idée de la religion sarrasine. Selon cette vision, les Sarrasins adoraient une trinité composée de trois personnes : Mohammed, le fondateur de leur religion, et deux autres, tous deux diables, Apollin et Tervagant”. Il ajoute que “cela nous semble comique, et nous sommes amusés par l’homme médiéval incapable de concevoir la religion ou quoi que ce soit d’autre qu’à son image. Puisque la chrétienté vénérait son fondateur en association avec deux autres entités, les Sarrasins devaient aussi vénérer leur fondateur, et lui aussi devait être un d’une trinité, avec deux démons cooptés pour faire le nombre”. Lewis établit alors à juste titre un parallèle en disant que, de même que l’homme chrétien médiéval ne pouvait concevoir la religion qu’en termes de trinité, de même son descendant moderne ne peut concevoir la politique qu’en termes de théologie ou, comme on dit aujourd’hui, d’idéologie, de forces et factions de gauche et de droite.
Bernard Lewis a également souligné la réticence récurrente de nombreux Occidentaux à reconnaître la nature de l’Islam, ou même le fait que l’Islam, en tant que religion indépendante, différente et autonome, persiste et se répète du Moyen Âge à nos jours. On le voit, explique-t-il, dans la nomenclature adoptée pour désigner les musulmans puisque ” il a fallu longtemps avant que la chrétienté ne veuille leur donner un nom à sens religieux “. En effet, pendant de nombreux siècles, la chrétienté orientale et occidentale a appelé les disciples du prophète “Sarrasins”, un monde à l’étymologie incertaine mais “clairement à connotation ethnique et non religieuse (….) dans la péninsule ibérique, où les musulmans rencontrés venaient du Maroc, les appelaient les Maures ; en Europe, les musulmans étaient appelés Turcs, ou plus à l’est Tatars, autre nom ethnique utilisé pour les peuples des steppes islamisées qui pendant un moment dominèrent la Russie”. Et jusqu’à une date récente, Lewis précise que “même lorsque l’Europe a commencé à reconnaître que l’islam était une communauté religieuse et non ethnique, elle a exprimé cette prise de conscience par une série de fausses analogies, à commencer par les noms donnés à la religion de ses adeptes, le muhammedanisme et les Muhammedans”.
L’histoire plus profonde, comme l’affirme James Carroll[14], montre que ce conflit soi-disant inhérent entre l’Islam et l’Occident ” trouve son origine plus dans l'” Occident ” que dans la Maison de l’Islam. L’image des musulmans comme étant enclins à la violence en raison de leur religion a été principalement construite au fil des siècles par des Européens cherchant à renforcer leurs propres desseins”.
A vrai dire, comment justifier autrement, par exemple, l’étonnante déclaration de William Ewart Gladstone, quadruple premier ministre de Grande-Bretagne[15], à la Chambre des communes au XIXe siècle ? Et comment interpréter autrement les opinions suivantes exprimées plus tard par Basil Mathews et Bernard Lewis, tous deux agents du MI6 et véritables croyants au “Choc des civilisations” – bien avant l’essai de Samuel Huntington et plus tard le livre qui a suscité un débat mondial[17] ?
Mathews écrit dans son livre[18] que le Coran “est un système fixe de théocratie, conçu dans un chaos tribal du désert. Dans le monde moderne, elle défie toute tendance d’un gouvernement moderne, démocratique, responsable et laïque. C’est pourquoi la Turquie a renversé le Coran en tant que règle de l’Etat. Et s’il ne gouverne pas l’État, il ne gouverne rien, car l’attitude religieuse et les règles sociales de l’Islam sont les deux faces d’une même médaille. Ils ne peuvent être séparés et rester islamistes. L’islam mahométan est la négation du progrès érigé en un système ordonné par Dieu. Nous sommes liés par l’Islam à une vénération pour Mahomet lui-même. Nos esprits, cependant, sont consternés par les meurtres, les mariages contre nature, la cruauté, la brigandage et la sensualité. En tant qu’Arabe du septième siècle, le Prophète était merveilleux ; en tant que héros et leader du vingtième siècle – pour ne pas dire saint – il est impossible”[19].
L’opinion de Lewis sur l’Islam n’est pas différente. Ainsi, pour tenter d’expliquer “pourquoi tant de musulmans sont profondément mécontents de l’Occident et pourquoi leur amertume ne sera pas facilement apaisée”, dit-il dans un article suspect du Atlantic Monthly[20] de septembre 1990, “il devrait maintenant être clair que nous sommes face à un climat et à un mouvement qui dépassent largement le niveau des problèmes et des politiques et les gouvernements qui les poursuivent. Ce n’est rien de moins qu’un choc des civilisations – la réaction peut-être irrationnelle mais sûrement historique d’un ancien rival contre notre héritage judéo-chrétien, notre présent séculier, et l’expansion mondiale des deux. Il est d’une importance cruciale que, de notre côté, nous ne soyons pas provoqués par une réaction tout aussi historique mais tout aussi irrationnelle contre ce rival”.
Aladin, l’interdiction de voyager et l’usine de haine
C’est un fait que les Américains sont parmi les personnes les plus instruites au monde. Pourtant, c’est aussi un fait qu’ils sont parmi les moins instruits sur le monde en général et sur le monde arabe et musulman en particulier. Ils admettent eux-mêmes la véracité de cette faille et beaucoup d’entre eux souhaiteraient qu’elle soit corrigée.
Ce “fossé de la connaissance” de la région a fait l’objet d’un vaste sondage auprès du public américain intitulé “L’image arabe aux Etats-Unis”, réalisé par Arab News/YouGov du 17 au 21 mars 2017.
Les personnes interrogées ont répondu à 24 questions fermées portant principalement sur les comportements liés à l’information, les connaissances et l’intérêt à visiter le monde arabe et musulman, la montée de l’islamophobie, les opinions sur les Arabes qui ont émigré aux États-Unis et le rôle perçu des médias dans la représentation réelle de cette partie du monde.
Parmi les autres résultats de cette enquête, 81% des personnes interrogées n’ont pas pu identifier la région arabe sur une carte ; plus des trois quarts ont déclaré qu’elles n’envisageraient pas de s’y rendre parce que c’est trop dangereux ; 65% ont admis connaître peu la région, et 30% ne voulaient pas la comprendre davantage. Mais le résultat le plus stupéfiant est que plus d’un cinquième des personnes interrogées ont déclaré que le “Sultanat d’Agrabah” – la ville fictive de la motion “Aladin” de Disney – est une partie réelle du monde arabe. Une proportion encore plus élevée (38%) a déclaré qu’ils seraient satisfaits d’une “interdiction de voyager” pour les citoyens d’Agrabah s’il s’avérait qu’ils représentent une menace. Un précédent sondage réalisé par Public Policy Polling pendant la campagne présidentielle américaine de 2016 avait révélé que 30% des électeurs républicains soutenaient le “bombardement d’Agrabah”, mais, heureusement, 57% d’entre eux se disaient incertains !
David Pollock, du Washington Institute for Near East Policy (WINEP) – un expert en sondages qui étudie depuis longtemps les attitudes dans la région et les relations américano-arabes – est d’accord sur le fait qu’il s’agit d’une image négative et sombre, qui est due à une combinaison de plusieurs facteurs. Pour certaines personnes aux Etats-Unis, “c’est un sentiment général d’isolationnisme” et “une tendance où les gens sont comme ça avec tous les pays étrangers et pas seulement avec les Arabes”, a-t-il dit. D’autres ont des “préjugés”, mais surtout, “il y a une sorte de tendance à associer toute la région au terrorisme, aux réfugiés et à la guerre civile. La région n’a pas une image positive et elle est basée en grande partie sur l’ignorance et l’étroitesse d’esprit.”
Les résultats choquants de ce sondage seraient probablement passés inaperçus s’ils n’avaient pas été le reflet de la véritable mesure du manque de connaissances, sinon de l’ignorance, qui est à l’origine des politiques américaines de longue date et souvent peu judicieuses des administrations successives et des perceptions des gens envers cette région tourmentée. Une caractéristique d’autant plus incompréhensible aujourd’hui que cette région est devenue le principal, sinon le seul cimetière de milliers de jeunes soldats américains et occidentaux envoyés dans la mêlée à l’étranger sous le couvert d’une folle “guerre contre le terrorisme” transformée en “guerre pour le terrorisme”.
Avant ces études et d’autres études et enquêtes similaires, Jack G. Shaheen, professeur américain de communication de masse et autorité cinématographique primée, avait disséqué ce sujet. Il l’a fait dans un livre révolutionnaire[21] publié en janvier 2001, puis dans un film[22] produit par la Fondation pour l’éducation aux médias, tous deux sous le même titre “Reel Bad Arabs : How Hollywood Vilifies a People”.
Dans cette étude méticuleusement étudiée de mille films, allant des premiers jours du cinéma en 1896 aux blockbusters hollywoodiens contemporains mettant en scène des Arabes “maléfiques” armés de mitrailleuses et de bombes, Shaheen a documenté la tendance à présenter les Arabes et les musulmans comme “ennemis publics numéro 1”, qui sont “brutaux, sans cœur, non civilisés, des Autres qui se consacrent à terroriser des Occidentaux civilisationnés”. Il a découvert que sur ces 1000 films qui ont des personnages arabes et musulmans, 12 étaient des représentations positives, 52 étaient des représentations neutres et 936 étaient négatives.
Il a ainsi pu mettre en lumière les stéréotypes antimusulmans et arabes et explorer les intersections entre culture populaire et politique étrangère. À cet effet, il a raconté comment, historiquement, les stéréotypes stratégiques des populations ont été utilisés pour obtenir l’appui populaire aux politiques gouvernementales, citant la carrière de Leni Riefenstahl et les discours de Lénine et Goebbels pour illustrer la longue histoire du cinéma comme véhicule de propagande.
Shaheen a expliqué que ce qu’il a essayé de faire, c’est de ” rendre visible ce que trop d’entre nous ne semblent pas voir : un modèle dangereusement cohérent de stéréotypes arabes haineux, des stéréotypes qui privent un peuple entier de son humanité (…) Tous les aspects de notre culture projettent l’arabe comme méchant. C’est une évidence. Il n’y a pas de déviation. Nous avons pris quelques images structurées et les avons répétées encore et encore (…) Nous avons hérité de l’image arabe principalement des Européens. Dans les premiers temps, il y a peut-être 150 ans, il y a 200 ans, les Britanniques et les Français qui ont voyagé au Moyen-Orient, et ceux qui n’ont pas voyagé au Moyen-Orient, ont évoqué ces images de l’arabe comme l’autre oriental[23]. Ces images fabriquées ont ensuite été prises par des Américains. L’image arabe aux États-Unis a commencé à se détériorer davantage immédiatement après la Seconde Guerre mondiale, selon Shaheen. Trois événements majeurs ont eu un impact sur le changement : le conflit israélo-palestinien, dans lequel les États-Unis ont soutenu sans équivoque Israël ; l’embargo pétrolier arabe dans les années 1970, qui a irrité les Américains lorsque le prix du gaz a dépassé le plafond ; et la révolution iranienne, qui a accru les tensions arabo-américaines lorsque des étudiants iraniens ont pris des diplomates américains en otage pendant plus d’un an. Ces trois événements décisifs “ont fait entrer le Moyen-Orient dans les salons des Américains et ont contribué ensemble à façonner la manière dont les films ont stéréotypé les Arabes et le monde arabe”.
De tous les films du ministère de la Défense, Shaheen a souligné que celui qui résistera à l’épreuve du temps comme étant le plus raciste est “Rules of Engagement”, qui a été écrit par James Webb, ancien secrétaire de la Marine. Et ” si vous allez voir le nouveau film intitulé ” Le Royaume “, les enfants arabes sont de nouveau dépeints comme des terroristes. Ce qui se passe maintenant, c’est que la tendance nous a amenés à considérer tous ces gens, à savoir les Arabes et les musulmans, comme l’ennemi, les autres, même les enfants”.
Commentant le film dans une interview accordée à Democracy Now, Jack Shaheen a déclaré que “l’humanité n’est pas là. Et si nous ne pouvons pas voir l’humanité arabe, que reste-t-il ? Si nous ne ressentons rien, si nous sentons que les Arabes ne sont pas comme nous ou pas comme les autres, alors tuons-les tous. Alors ils méritent de mourir, non ? L’islamophobie fait maintenant partie de notre psychisme. Des mots tels que ” arabe ” et ” musulman ” sont perçus comme des mots menaçants. Et si les mots sont menaçants, qu’en est-il des images que nous voyons au cinéma et sur nos écrans de télévision ?” Il a conclu en affirmant que “la politique et les images d’Hollywood sont liées. Ils se renforcent mutuellement : les politiques renforcent les images mythiques ; les images mythiques aident à faire respecter les politiques “. En effet, comme l’a dit Jack Valenti, président de la Motion Picture Association of America, “Washington et Hollywood ont le même ADN”.
Les prêtres de guerre et le terrorisme “islamique
Dans son essai de 1946 “Politics and the English Language”, George Orwell dit que le langage politique est conçu pour rendre les mensonges véridiques et les meurtres respectables, et pour donner une apparence de solidité au vent pur. Cet essai, ainsi que son autre célèbre classique “1984”, publié en 1949, sont si profonds qu’ils sont aussi pertinents aujourd’hui qu’ils l’étaient au lendemain de la seconde guerre mondiale.
Ainsi, en janvier 2017, le roman dystopique “1984” s’est vendu à guichets fermés sur Amazon aux Etats-Unis après avoir atteint le sommet de la liste des best-sellers du site. Cette ascension vers le sommet a commencé lorsque la conseillère de Donald Trump, Kellyanne Conway, a inventé l’expression ” faits alternatifs “, après qu’on lui ait demandé d’expliquer pourquoi l’attaché de presse Sean Spicer avait fait une déclaration remplie d’inexactitudes. Très vite, les journalistes ont commencé à qualifier le commentaire de Conway d'”Orwellien”. L’un d’eux a même conclu que la “vérité” est en train d’être redéfinie comme étant ce que le gouvernement américain, l’OTAN et leurs intérêts occidentaux disent être vrai, et le désaccord avec le “groupe pense” de l’Occident, même si la dissension est basée sur les faits, devient une “fausse nouvelle”.
C’est le cas de l’histoire du “terrorisme islamique”[24], qui a conduit à un niveau sans précédent d’islamophobie dans le monde occidental de nos jours. Bien avant les attentats terroristes du 11 septembre 2001, les médias américains ont diffusé des craintes de “terrorisme” avec le message clair que les Arabes et les musulmans sont, sinon des terroristes, du moins des extrémistes sujets à la violence et au terrorisme. Et comme le montre le dossier, selon l’écrivain politique américain Michael Collins Piper[25], qualifié sans surprise de théoricien de la conspiration par des groupes juifs tels que l’Anti-Defamation League, le Bnai B’rith, le Centre Simon Wiesenthal et le Middle East Media Research Institute, lorsque les médias font appel à des “experts” pour s’informer sur le terrorisme, ils s’appuient le plus souvent sur des sources proches d’Israël et de son lobby américain.
Piper a rappelé qu’en 1989, Pantheon Books a publié un volume peu remarqué[26] qui donne un regard brutal et révélateur sur le développement et la croissance de “l’industrie du terrorisme”. Dans cet ouvrage, le professeur Edward Herman et Gerry O’Sullivan de l’Université de Pennsylvanie, coauteurs, ont donné un aperçu complet de la façon dont de puissants intérêts privés spéciaux (nationaux et étrangers) ont collaboré avec des organismes gouvernementaux aux États-Unis et dans le monde pour influencer la façon dont le monde envisage le phénomène du terrorisme moderne.
Le public apprend donc des activités terroristes du gouvernement et d’une majorité écrasante d'”experts” de droite qui confirment et renforcent le discours politique de l’État, et les médias de masse, manquant ainsi une perspective équilibrée, servent généralement de canaux crédules pour promouvoir les stéréotypes et les informations biaisées, sinon de la propagande pure et simple. Il faut se rappeler ce que l’historien Harry Elmer Barnes a écrit sur les méthodes utilisées par “les ennemis de la vérité pour supprimer les historiens qui osent lever le voile sur les raisons des événements mondiaux (…) Je charge les publicistes articulés de notre pays, par leurs mots semi-hysteriques dans les journaux et les discours dans lesquels ils défendent les extrêmes des politiques diplomatique et militaire, nous entraînent rapidement dans une guerre aux objectifs illimités et inatteignables qui entraînera une gigantesque catastrophe de ruine et de révolution au pays et à l’étranger (…) Par publicistes articulés, j’entends les orateurs et les écrivains qui vont des rédacteurs, romanciers, chroniqueurs, chroniqueurs, auteurs dramatiques, auteurs radio, enseignants, professeurs de collège, enseignants, sénateurs et autres élus, ministres, dirigeants politiques et présidents. Quand ce qu’ils écrivent et parlent devient un thème commun d’accord, l’action suit aussi certainement que le beurre suit le barattage de la crème sure”[27].
De nombreux rapports et enquêtes ont en effet mis en lumière le réseau de soi-disant experts, universitaires, médias et donateurs qui fabriquent, produisent, distribuent et diffusent la peur, le sectarisme, la haine et les mensonges contre les musulmans et l’Islam aux États-Unis, comme : “La charia est une menace pour l’Amérique ” ; ” les mosquées sont des chevaux de Troie ” ; ” l’islam radical a infiltré l’Amérique, le gouvernement et les principales organisations musulmanes ” ; ” l’islam modéré n’existe pas ” ; ” les musulmans pratiquants ne peuvent être des Américains fidèles “, et ainsi de suite. Deux rapports de ce type[28] ont été publiés en 2011 et 2015, qui ont révélé que près de 200 millions de dollars ont été dépensés pour soutenir les activités antimusulmanes.
L’un des bénéficiaires de ces fonds est le site Internet “Jihad watch” de Robert Spencer, qui a reçu plus de 500 000 $ en dons entre 2001 et 2009. Les idées propagées par Spencer, connu depuis longtemps pour tenter de faire de l’islam une menace diabolique qu’il faut éradiquer[29], ont trouvé un écho inéluctable en Amérique et ailleurs. L’histoire d’Anders Breivik, le terroriste d’extrême droite qui, le 22 juillet 2011, a commis la pire tuerie massive depuis la Seconde Guerre mondiale dans son pays scandinave natal, la Norvège, en est un exemple. Dans son manifeste de 1 500 pages intitulé “2083 – Une déclaration d’indépendance européenne”[30], Breivik fait 162 fois référence à Spencer et à son site web. Selon les propres termes du Washington Post, “le monstre qui a admis avoir tué au moins 76 victimes innocentes en Norvège était animé par le même mélange de paranoïa, de xénophobie et d’aliénation qui alimente le sentiment anti-musulman aux États-Unis. Oui, cela peut arriver ici”[31].
De plus, cette puissante industrie de l’islamophobie semble avoir réussi à prendre le dessus sur ceux qui tentent de s’exprimer pour contrer sa politique de peur. Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian raconte cette lutte épique dans un article[32], qu’elle conclut en déclarant que ” les idéologues cherchent à marginaliser les musulmans en faisant payer un prix très élevé à leur discours et à leur activisme religieux. Ils croient que les musulmans sont malveillants, trompeurs et dangereux, et ces islamophobes déformeront la vérité pour répondre à leurs revendications. Ce faisant, ils nient à l’Islam les mêmes droits fonctionnels que ceux dont jouit le christianisme et réduisent au silence les personnes les mieux placées pour réconcilier l’Islam avec la vie américaine moderne. Ce qui est peut-être le but même”.
La “guerre contre le terrorisme” est ainsi devenue partie intégrante de la vision et de l’agenda politique néoconservateurs à long terme, dans lesquels le professeur Bernard Lewis a joué un rôle de premier plan grâce aussi aux médias qui ont constamment promu ses conférences et livres.
Expliquant le rôle scientifique et politique de Bernard Lewis dans un excellent article[33] écrit en décembre 2002, Lamis Andoni dit que le travail de Lewis, en particulier son livre incendiaire “What Went Wrong : Western impact and Middle Eastern Responses ” – publié en janvier 2002 peu après les attentats terroristes du 11 septembre, mais écrit peu de temps auparavant – a été une source essentielle de ce qui était pratiquement un manifeste pour les partisans d’une intervention militaire américaine visant à ” établir la démocratie au Proche-Orient “. Cette appréciation a en effet été confirmée par Paul Wolfowitz en mars 2002. S’exprimant par visiophone lors d’une cérémonie spéciale tenue à Tel-Aviv en l’honneur du grand orientaliste, il a déclaré : “Bernard Lewis a brillamment replacé les relations et les enjeux du Moyen-Orient dans leur contexte plus large avec une pensée vraiment objective, originale et toujours indépendante. Bernard nous a enseigné comment comprendre l’histoire complexe et importante du Moyen-Orient et l’utiliser pour nous guider dans la construction d’un monde meilleur pour les générations futures. Il a également été confirmé le 5 avril 2003 par le New York Times, qui a décrit le livre comme ayant eu une influence majeure sur la pensée de l’administration Bush.
En déclarant que les peuples du Moyen-Orient, c’est-à-dire les Arabes et les musulmans, n’ont pas réussi à rattraper la modernité et sont tombés dans “une spirale descendante de haine et de rage”, Lewis a non seulement exonéré les politiques impériales américaines et fourni une justification morale et historique à la “guerre au terrorisme” de Washington, mais il est aussi devenu l’idéologue principal de la recolonisation du monde arabe. Andoni a tiré cette dernière réflexion de la conclusion du livre dans lequel Lewis dit : “Si les peuples du Moyen-Orient continuent sur leur voie actuelle, le kamikaze pourrait devenir une métaphore pour toute la région, et il n’y aura pas d’issue à une spirale descendante de haine et de dépit, de rage et d’apitoiement, de pauvreté et d’oppression, qui aboutirait tôt ou tard à une nouvelle domination étrangère”.
Tout ce qui précède a été bien résumé dans l’article susmentionné de James Carroll, qu’il a conclu en déclarant que cette habitude européenne héritée de la paranoïa politisée est magistralement poursuivie par les dirigeants fous de l’Amérique de l’après-11 septembre. Eux aussi, ajoute-t-il, comme les prélats, les croisés, les conquistadores et les colonisateurs ont fait de la peur de l’islam une source de pouvoir, et cette histoire enseigne qu’une telle projection intéressée peut effectivement aboutir à la création d’un ennemi prêt et disposé à rendre le cauchemar réel…
C’est dans ce contexte essentiel que nous exposerons les événements du 11 septembre et leur impact sur les relations contemporaines entre l’Occident et l’Islam, dans une prochaine analyse.
Cet article a été initialement publié sur le Blog du Saker le 1er mars 2018.
1°) Chercheur algérien en relations internationales, auteur du livre “L’Orient et l’Occident à l’heure d’un nouveau Sykes-Picot”, Editions Alem El Afkar, Alger, 2014 : téléchargeable gratuitement, en cliquant sur les liens suivants:http://algerienetwork.com/blog/lorient-et-loccident-a-lheure-dun-nouveau-sykes-picot-par-amir-nour/(Français)
http://algerienetwork.com/blog/العالم-العربي-على-موعد-مع-سايكس-بيكو-ج/ (Arabic) ↑
2°) Noam Chomsky, “Maîtres de l’humanité : Essais et conférences, 1969-2013”, Haymarket books, Chicago, 2014. ↑
3°) Dan Brown, “The Da Vinci Code”, Doubleday, 2003. ↑
4°) Malek Bennabi (1905-1973) était un écrivain et philosophe algérien qui a consacré la majeure partie de sa vie à observer et à analyser l’histoire pour comprendre les lois générales qui sous-tendent l’essor et la chute des civilisations. Il est surtout connu pour avoir inventé le concept de “colonisabilité” (l’aptitude intérieure à être colonisé) et même la notion de “mondialisme” (Globalisme). ↑
5°) Traduit de l’arabe. A Malek Bennabi, “2ج وجهة وجهة العالم العالم الإسلامي” (Vocation de l’Islam, 2ème partie), Dar Al-Fikr, Damas, Syrie, 2012. ↑
6°) Norman Podhoretz, “World War IV : The Long Struggle Against Islamofascism”, Doubleday, New York, 2007. ↑
7°) Graham E. Fuller, “Un monde sans Islam”, Politique étrangère, janvier 2008. ↑
8°) Arnold J. Toynbee était un historien anglais dont l’étude en 12 volumes intitulée “A Study of History” proposait une philosophie de l’histoire basée sur une analyse du développement cyclique et du déclin des civilisations qui a suscité de nombreuses discussions. Dans son étude, commencée en 1922 et achevée en 1961, il a examiné l’ascension et la chute de 26 civilisations au cours de l’histoire de l’humanité, et a conclu qu’elles se sont élevées en répondant avec succès aux défis sous la direction de minorités créatives composées de dirigeants d’élite. Les civilisations ont décliné lorsque leurs dirigeants ont cessé de réagir de façon créative, puis ont sombré à cause des péchés du nationalisme, du militarisme et de la tyrannie d’une minorité despotique. Contrairement à Spengler dans son “The Decline of the West”, Toynbee ne considérait pas la mort des civilisations comme inévitable, car elles peuvent ou non continuer à répondre aux défis successifs. Et contrairement à Karl Marx, il voyait l’Histoire comme façonnée par des forces spirituelles et non économiques (Source : Encyclopædia Britannicaonline, 2008). ↑
9°) Arnold J. Toynbee, “The Western Question in Greece and Turkey : A Study in the Contact of Civilizations “, Constable and Company Ltd, 1922. ↑
10°) Arnold J. Toynbee, “Islam, the West, and the Future”, in “Civilization on Trial”, Oxford University Press, 1948. ↑
11°) Bernard Lewis (avec Buntzie Ellis Churchill), “Notes On A Century : Reflections of A Middle East Historian”, Penguin Books, New York, 2012. ↑
12°) Basil Mathews, “Young Islam On Treck : A Study in the Clash of Civilizations”, Friendship Press, New York, 1926. Après avoir travaillé au ministère britannique de l’Information pendant la Première Guerre mondiale, il est devenu secrétaire à la littérature de la Conférence des sociétés missionnaires britanniques et rédacteur en chef de Outward Bound. En 1924, il a été appelé de Londres à Genève, en Suisse, pour être le secrétaire à la littérature de la division du travail des garçons de l’Alliance mondiale des associations chrétiennes de jeunes hommes. ↑
13°) Bernard Lewis, “Islam and the West”, Oxford University Press, 1993. ↑
14°) James Carroll, “The War Against Islam”, dans The Boston Globe, 7 juin 2005. ↑
15°) 1868-74, 1880-85, 1886, 1892-94. ↑
16°) Cité dans Paul G. Lauren, éd., “The China Hands’ Legacy : Ethics and Diplomacy”, Westview Press, 1987, page 136 : Une variante de cette citation se trouve dans Rafiq Zakaria, “Mohammed et le Coran”, Penguin Books, 1991, page 59 : “Tant qu’il y aura ce livre, il n’y aura pas de paix dans le monde”. ↑
17°) Samuel Phillips Huntington, ” The Clash of Civilizations and the Remaking of World Order “, Simon & Schuster, 1996. ↑
18°) “Le jeune Islam sur Treck : Une étude sur le choc des civilisations “, op. cit. page 199. ↑
19°) Cette appréciation est en totale contradiction avec des écrits tels que celui de l’astrophysicien Michael H. Heart, “The 100 : A Ranking of the Most Influential Persons in History” (Hart Pub. Co, 1978), dans lequel le prophète Mohammed figure en premier. Lorsqu’on lui a demandé pourquoi il avait fait ce choix, l’auteur a répondu : “Mon choix de Mahomet pour diriger la liste des personnes les plus influentes du monde peut surprendre certains lecteurs et être questionné par d’autres, mais il était le seul homme dans l’histoire qui a eu un succès suprême tant au niveau religieux que séculier” (pour en savoir plus à ce sujet voir : http://www.iupui.edu/~msaiupui/thetop100.html?id=61). Ou “Muhammad : Un prophète pour notre temps “, Harpers Collins, 2006, dans lequel cet auteur renommé démontre que la vie de Mahomet – un point tournant dans l’histoire – a une réelle pertinence pour les crises mondiales auxquelles nous sommes confrontés aujourd’hui.↑
20°) Dans Bernard Lewis, “The Roots of Muslim Rage”, The Atlantic, numéro de septembre 1990. ↑
21°) Olive Branch Press, 2001 ↑
22°) Présenté pour la première fois en 2007. Regardez sur : https://www.democracynow.org/2007/10/19/reel_bad_arabs_how_hollywood_vilifies ↑
23°) Dans son livre historique “Orientalism”, publié pour la première fois en 1978, Edward Said a observé : “En prenant la fin du XVIIIe siècle comme point de départ, on peut discuter et analyser l’orientalisme comme l’institution de l’entreprise pour traiter avec l’Orient – en faisant des déclarations à son sujet, en autorisant des vues, en le décrivant, en l’enseignant, en le réglant, en le dirigeant : En bref, l’orientalisme en tant que style occidental de domination, de restructuration et d’autorité sur l’Orient… Selon moi, sans examiner l’orientalisme en tant que discours, il est impossible de comprendre l’énorme discipline systématique par laquelle la culture européenne a pu gérer – et même produire – l’Orient sur les plans politique, sociologique, militaire, idéologique, scientifique et de l’imagination pendant la période post-États-Unis. De plus, la position de l’orientalisme était si autoritaire que je crois que personne ne pouvait écrire, penser ou agir sur l’Orient sans tenir compte des limites de la pensée et de l’action imposées par l’orientalisme. Bref, en raison de l’orientalisme, l’Orient n’était pas (et n’est pas) un sujet libre de pensée ou d’action… La culture européenne a gagné en force et en identité en se dressant contre l’Orient comme une sorte de moi de substitution et même underground”. ↑
24°) Voir mon analyse intitulée “The Western Roots of’Middle Eastern terrorism “http://thesaker.is/the-western-roots-of-middle-eastern-terrorism/#post-28423-footnote-ref-17 ↑ ↑
25°) Voir son livre “The High Priests of War”, American Free Press, Washington, 2004. Pour un téléchargement gratuit : http://users.skynet.be/boekanier/High_Priests_of_War.pdf ↑
26°) “L’industrie du terrorisme : Les experts et les instituts qui façonnent notre vision de la terreur “. ↑
27°) Harry Elmer Barnes (éditeur), “Perpetual War for Perpetual Peace : A Critical Examination of the Foreign Policy of Franklin Delano Roosevelt and Its Aftermath”, Caldwell, Idaho, Caxton Printers, Ltd, 1953. ↑
28°) Voir Center for American Progress report “Fear Inc. : the Roots of Islamophobia Network in America”, 2011 ; et CAIR’s report “Legislating Fear : Islamophobia and its Impact in the United States”, 2015. ↑
29°) Robert Spencer est l’auteur de livres haineux tels que “Stealth Jihad : À quel point l’islam radical subvertit l’Amérique sans armes à feu ni bombes” “Religion de la paix ? Pourquoi le christianisme est et l’islam n’est pas” et “La vérité sur Mahomet : Fondateur de la religion la plus intolérante du monde”. ↑
30°) Pour lire le manifeste : https://publicintelligence.net/anders-behring-breiviks-complete-manifesto-2083-a-european-declaration-of-independence/ ↑ ↑
31°) Eugene Robinson, “Anders Behring Breivik and the influence industry hate”, The Washington Post, 25 juillet 2011 https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/anders-behring-breivik-and-the-influence-industry-of-rage/2011/07/25/gIQASd2WZI_story.html?utm_term=.8c0880c06bf3 ↑ ↑
32°) Lire “The Making of Islamophobia Inc.”, Foreign Policy, 16 mars 2017 : https://www.google.dz/amp/foreignpolicy.com/2017/03/16/the-making-of-islamophobia-inc/amp/ ↑ ↑
33°) Lamis Andoni, “Bernard Lewis : Au service de l’Empire”, L’Intifada électronique, 16 décembre 2016. ↑
Traduit avec http://www.DeepL.com/Translator