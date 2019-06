Yémen: un autre drone MQ-9 Reaper abattu par un missile Sol-Air portatif à l’est de Hodeida (Ouest du Yémen)/ Another MQ-9 Reaper Shot Down by Manpads in Western Yemen

Posted on

Laurent Guyénot, a Ph.D. historian and engineer, is the author of From Yahweh to Zion, the best book ever written on the so-called “Jewish question.” As he explains in the video below, Dr. Guyénot discovered the JQ through the study of the two biggest “deep events” in U.S. history: 9/11 and the assassinations of the […]

Advertisements