A Mysterious Player X using Combat Divers, mini-torpedoes and Submarine Drones is behind the Attacks on Oil Tankers in the Sea of Oman

One month ago, The first attack on oil tankers was carried out by experienced combat divers.
The new attack on two oil tanker in the sea of Oman occurred two days ago and was probably the result of a new armed submarine drone.
Two oil tankers were attacked in the Hormuz Straits off the Iranian coast by torpedoes (most modern military Torpedoes could easily destroy a tanker, so may be there are some kind of mini-torpedoes) according to at least one report but it seems that new submarine kamikaze drones were involved in this unsettling incident.
The Iranian Government denied any involvement in this attack while the US State Department Secretary Mike Pompeo is explicitly accusing Tehran to be behind this hostile act.
What we know for sure for now is that an unknown player X is using combat divers (and ensuring their logistics and transport), mini-torpedoes and submarine drones to target multinational oil tankers in the sea of Oman and Hormuz strait, trying to disrupt the most important oil supply road in the world.
These two incidents are linked and remind us of the tanker war during the last phase of the Iran-Iraq war.
This implies that whoever is behind this new trend is using a historical perspective and concepts in order to achieve a specific goal. This means our player X has enough resources to influence oil price on the international market and possibly trigger an international armed conflict.
Conclusion: This mysterious player X could be a specialized defense private contractor or company acting on behalf another Government or a group of Governments or even an oil giant or any entity having à big interest in oil price soaring and the builing of an international coalition “of the willing” so as to wage a war against Iran.
Un navire militaire iranien aurait retiré une mine non explosée attachée à un pétrolier Japonais qui a subi de graves dommages tôt jeudi ( d’après des responsables américains )
traduction :
La nouvelle attaque de deux pétroliers dans la mer d’Oman s’est produite il y a deux jours et était probablement le résultat d’un nouveau drone sous-marin armé.
Deux pétroliers ont été attaqués par des torpilles dans le détroit d’Hormuz, au large des côtes iraniennes (la plupart des torpilles militaires modernes pourraient facilement détruire un pétrolier, il peut donc y avoir une sorte de mini-torpilles) selon au moins un rapport mais il semble que de nouveaux drones kamikazes sous-marins aient été impliqués dans cet incident inquiétant.
Le gouvernement iranien a nié toute implication dans cette attaque alors que le secrétaire d’État américain Mike Pompeo accuse explicitement Téhéran d’être derrière cet acte hostile.
Ce dont nous sommes sûrs pour l’instant, c’est qu’un joueur inconnu X utilise des plongeurs de combat (et assure leur logistique et leur transport), des mini-torpilles et des drones sous-marins pour viser des pétroliers multinationaux dans la mer d’Oman et le détroit d’Hormuz, tentant de perturber la plus importante route d’approvisionnement en pétrole au monde.
Ces deux incidents sont liés et nous rappellent la guerre des pétroliers lors de la dernière phase de la guerre Iran-Irak.
Cela implique que quiconque est à l’origine de cette nouvelle tendance utilise une perspective et des concepts historiques afin d’atteindre un objectif spécifique. Cela signifie que notre joueur X a suffisamment de ressources pour influencer le prix du pétrole sur le marché international et éventuellement déclencher un conflit armé international.
Conclusion : Ce mystérieux joueur X pourrait être un entrepreneur ou une société privée spécialisée dans la défense agissant pour le compte d’un autre gouvernement ou d’un groupe de gouvernements ou même d’un géant pétrolier ou de toute entité ayant un grand intérêt dans la flambée des prix du pétrole et la constitution d’une coalition internationale “de bonne volonté” afin de mener une guerre contre l’Iran.