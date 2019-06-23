Dassault Rafale vs CAC/PAC JF-17 Thunder (DroneFirst 4K video)

Weaponizing Hydrocarbons: It Was Obama’s Idea to Flood EU With US LNG https://sputniknews.com/us/201803311063093406-obama-trump-lng-europe-china/ How useful was this post? Click on a star to rate it! Submit Rating Average rating / 5. Vote count: Advertisements Related
By: Amir NOUR[1] “We can bomb the world to pieces, but we can’t bomb it into peace” (Michael Franti)[2] David and Goliath in an upside-down world President Donald Trump doesn’t seem to share Georges Clemenceau’s view that “war is too serious a matter to be left to the military”. All the more so, perhaps, since […]
Israel Cancels Deal With UN on African Migrants One Day After https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/201804031063160135-israel-un-african-migrants-deal-cancellation/ How useful was this post? Click on a star to rate it! Submit Rating Average rating / 5. Vote count: Advertisements Related