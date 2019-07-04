Une vidéo montrant un F-35A Lightning II de l'U.S. Air Force et un Dassault Rafale C français en mission de combat entre la base d'Al-Odeid (Qatar) et la Syrie orientale / approvisionnés en carburant par un KC-10 US (Gung Ho) 25
Analysis

Une vidéo montrant un F-35A Lightning II de l’U.S. Air Force et un Dassault Rafale C français en mission de combat entre la base d’Al-Odeid (Qatar) et la Syrie orientale / approvisionnés en carburant par un KC-10 US (Gung Ho)

Posted on Author Strategika51 Comment(0)

Des Rafale C sont également déployés aux Émirats Arabes Unis.

Des F-22 sont en train d’être déployés à Al-Odeid Air Base (Qatar).

How useful was this post?

Click on a star to rate it!

Average rating / 5. Vote count:

Advertisements

Related Articles/Articles liés
Analysis

Après les sorties des Su-57 russes et des J-20 chinois, les USA font une grosse démonstration de force : 35 F-35A sur une piste d’une base de l’Utah (388 et 419 escadrilles de chasse)

Posted on Author Strategika51

How useful was this post? Click on a star to rate it! Submit Rating Average rating / 5. Vote count: Advertisements Related

Advertisements
Analysis

China to Place 24/7 Orbital Surveillance Network Over Disputed South China Sea

Posted on Author Strategika51

China to Place 24/7 Orbital Surveillance Network Over Disputed South China Sea https://sputniknews.com/asia/201712171060066371-china-surveillance-disputed-south-china-sea/ How useful was this post? Click on a star to rate it! Submit Rating Average rating / 5. Vote count: Advertisements Related

Advertisements
Analysis

Histoire de mines…atomiques ! 

Posted on Author Strategika51

Des mines atomiques disséminées par la Corée du Nord selon un schéma particulier le long de la DMZ, la ligne de démarcation séparant les deux Corée depuis la guerre de 1950 pourraient rendre impossible une intervention terrestre ou une contre-offensive militaire classique à partir de la Corée du Sud.  Cette méthode a déjà été utilisée […]

Advertisements
avatar
15000
  Subscribe  
Notify of