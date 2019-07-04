Une vidéo montrant un F-35A Lightning II de l’U.S. Air Force et un Dassault Rafale C français en mission de combat entre la base d’Al-Odeid (Qatar) et la Syrie orientale / approvisionnés en carburant par un KC-10 US (Gung Ho)

Des Rafale C sont également déployés aux Émirats Arabes Unis.
Des F-22 sont en train d’être déployés à Al-Odeid Air Base (Qatar).
