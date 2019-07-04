US “Color Revolution” Struggles in Hong Kong -By Tony Cartalucci

The Western media has been boasting over recent protests in Hong Kong. Western headlines have claimed the protests have “rattled” Beijing’s leadership.
The protests have been organized to obstruct Hong Kong’s elected government from moving forward with an extradition bill. The bill would further integrate Hong Kong’s legal system with that of mainland China’s, allowing suspects to be sent to the mainland, Taiwan, or Macau to face justice for crimes committed anywhere in Chinese territory.
The protests oppose the extradition bill as a wider means of opposing Hong Kong’s continued reintegration with China – arguing that the “One Country, Two Systems” terms imposed by the British upon Hong Kong’s return under Chinese sovereignty in 1997 must be upheld.
Uprooting the Last Vestiges of British Imperialism
The story of Hong Kong is one of territory violently seized by the British Empire from China in 1841, being controlled as a colony for nearly 150 years, and begrudgingly handed over to China in 1997.
The “One Country, Two Systems” conditions imposed by the British were a means of returning Hong Kong to China in theory, but in practice maintaining Hong Kong as an enduring outpost of Western influence within Chinese territory. The West’s economic and military power in 1997 left Beijing little choice but to agree to the terms.
Today, the Anglo-American international order is fading with China now the second largest economy on Earth and poised to overtake the US at any time. With economic and military power now on China’s side, it has incrementally uprooted the vestiges of British colonial influence in Hong Kong – the extradition bill being the latest example of this unfolding process.
Beijing has reclaimed Hong Kong through economic and political means. Projects like the recently completed Hong Kong high-speed rail link and the Hong Kong–Zhuhai–Macao Bridge have helped increase the number of mainlanders – laborers, visitors, and entrepreneurs – travelling to, living in, and doing business with Hong Kong. With them come mainland values, culture, and politics.
Hong Kong’s elected government is now composed of a majority of openly pro-Beijing parties and politicians. They regularly and easily defeat Hong Kong’s so-called “pan-democratic” and “independence” parties during elections.
It is the elected, pro-Beijing government of Hong Kong that has proposed the recent extradition bill to begin with – a fact regularly omitted in Western coverage of the protests against the bill.
US Color Revolution Masquerades as “Popular Opposition”
Unable to defeat the bill legislatively, Hong Kong’s pro-Western opposition has taken to the streets. With the help of Western media spin – the illusion of popular opposition to the extradition bill and Beijing’s growing influence over Hong Kong is created.
What is not only omitted – but actively denied – is the fact that the opposition’s core leaders, parties, organizations, and media operations are all tied directly to Washington DC via the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) and corporate foundations like Open Society Foundation.
Hong Kong’s opposition has already long been exposed as US-sponsored.
This includes the entire core leadership of the 2014 so-called “Occupy Central” protests, also known as the “Umbrella Revolution.”
Western media has portrayed recent anti-extradition bill protests as a continuation of the “Umbrella”protests with many of the same organizations, parties, and individuals leading and supporting them.
The Western media has attempted to dismiss this in the past. The New York Times in a 2014 article titled, “Some Chinese Leaders Claim U.S. and Britain Are Behind Hong Kong Protests,” would claim: Protest leaders said they had not received any funding from the United States government or nonprofit groups affiliated with it. Chinese officials choose to blame hidden foreign forces, they argued, in part because they find it difficult to accept that so many ordinary people in Hong Kong want democracy. Yet what the protest leaders claim and what is documented fact are two different things. The New York Times article itself admits that:…the National Endowment for Democracy, a nonprofit directly supported by Washington, distributed $755,000 in grants in Hong Kong in 2012, and an additional $695,000 last year, to encourage the development of democratic institutions. Some of that money was earmarked “to develop the capacity of citizens — particularly university students — to more effectively participate in the public debate on political reform.”While the New York Times and Hong Kong opposition deny this funding has gone to protesters specifically, annual reports from organizations opposition members belong to reveal that it has.
Hong Kong’s opposition leaders receiving US support include:
Benny Tai: a law professor at the University of Hong Kong and a regular collaborator with the US NED and NDI-funded Centre for Comparative and Public Law (CCPL) also of the University of Hong Kong.In the CCPL’s 2006-2007 annual report, (PDF, since deleted) he was named as a board member – a position he has held until at least as recently as last year. In CCPL’s 2011-2013 annual report (PDF, since deleted), NED subsidiary, the National Democratic Institute (NDI) is listed as having provided funding to the organization to “design and implement an online Models of Universal Suffrage portal where the general public can discuss and provide feedback and ideas on which method of universal suffrage is most suitable for Hong Kong.”In CCPL’s annual report for 2013-2014 (PDF, since deleted), Tai is not listed as a board member but is listed as participating in at least 3 conferences organized by CCPL, and as heading at least one of CCPL’s projects. At least one conference has him speaking side-by-side another prominent “Occupy Central” figure, Audrey Eu. The 2013-2014 annual report also lists NDI as funding CCPL’s “Design Democracy Hong Kong” website.
Joshua Wong: “Occupy Central” leader and secretary general of the “Demosisto” party. While Wong and other have attempted to deny any links to Washington, Wong would literally travel to Washington once the protests concluded to pick up an award for his efforts from NED subsidiary, Freedom House.
Audrey Eu Yuet-mee: the Civic Party chairwoman, who in addition to speaking at CCPL-NDI functions side-by-side with Benny Tai, is entwined with the US State Department and its NDI elsewhere. She regularly attends forums sponsored by NED and its subsidiary NDI. In 2009 she was a featured speaker at an NDI sponsored public policy forum hosted by “SynergyNet,” also funded by NDI. In 2012 she was a guest speaker at the NDI-funded Women’s Centre “International Women’s Day” event, hosted by the Hong Kong Council of Women (HKCW) which is also annually funded by the NDI.
Martin Lee: a senior leader of the Occupy Central movement. Lee organized and physically led protest marches. He also regularly delivered speeches according to the South China Morning Post. But before leading the Occupy Central movement in Hong Kong, he and Anson Chan were in Washington D.C. before the NED soliciting US assistance (video).During a talk in Washington titled, “Why Democracy in Hong Kong Matters,” Lee and Chan would lay out the entire “Occupy Central” narrative about independence from Beijing and a desire for self-governance before an American audience representing a foreign government Lee, Chan, and their entire opposition are ironically very much dependent on. NED would eventually release a statement claiming that it has never aided Lee or Chan, nor were Lee or Chan leaders of the “Occupy Central” movement.But by 2015, after “Occupy Central” was over, NED subsidiary Freedom House would not only invite Benny Tai and Joshua Wong to Washington, but also Martin Lee in an event acknowledging the three as “Hong Kong democracy leaders.” All three would take to the stage with their signature yellow umbrellas, representing their roles in the “Occupy Central” protests, and of course – exposing NED’s lie denying Lee’s leadership role in the protests. Additionally, multiple leaked US diplomatic cables (here, here, and here) indicate that Martin Lee has been in close contact with the US government for years, and regularly asked for and received various forms of aid.
https://journal-neo.org/2018/06/21/hong-kongs-paradoxical-independence-movement/Other opposition leaders have been literally caught meeting secretly with US diplomatsincluding Hong Kong opposition leaders Edward Leung and Ray Wong in 2016.
Delaying the Inevitable
Despite the supposed size of the protests it should be remembered that similar protests in 2014 and 2016 were also large and disruptive yet yielded no concessions from either Hong Kong’s elected government or Beijing.
The extradition bill will pass – if not now – in the near future. The process of reintegration it represents will continue moving forward as well.
The longer the US wastes time, resources, and energy on tired tactics like sponsored mobs and political subversion, the less time, resources, and energy it will have to adjust favorably to the new international order that will inevitably emerge despite Washington’s efforts.
During this year’s Shangri-La Dialogue – an annual forum discussing Asia-Pacific security – the US would reiterate its designs to encircle and contain China. For an added twist, the US would include nations like the UK and France in its plans – specifically because of Washington’s failure to cobble together any sort of alliance of actual Asia-Pacific states.
China’s growing influence and its style of international relations built on investment, infrastructure development, and non-interference contrasts so favorably with Washington and Europe’s coercive neo-imperial foreign policy that despite a century headstart – the West now finds itself being left behind.
The protests in Hong Kong are organized to delay the inevitable end to the West’s “primacy” over Asia and in particular its attempts to dominate China. In the process, these protests will continue to expose Washington’s methods of fuelling political subversion and the Western media’s role in deceitfully promoting and defending it – compromising similar operations being carried out elsewhere across Asia-Pacific and around the world.
Tony Cartalucci, Bangkok-based geopolitical researcher and writer, especially for the online magazine “New Eastern Outlook”.
http://landdestroyer.blogspot.com/2019/06/us-color-revolution-struggles-in-hong.html?m=1
Les médias occidentaux se vantent des récentes manifestations à Hong Kong. Les gros titres occidentaux ont affirmé que les protestations ont “ébranlé” la direction de Pékin.
Ces manifestations ont été organisées pour empêcher le gouvernement élu de Hong Kong d’aller de l’avant avec un projet de loi sur l’extradition. Le projet de loi intégrerait davantage le système juridique de Hong Kong à celui de la Chine continentale, ce qui permettrait d’envoyer des suspects sur le continent, à Taïwan ou à Macao pour qu’ils soient traduits en justice pour des crimes commis sur tout le territoire chinois.
Les protestations s’opposent au projet de loi sur l’extradition en tant que moyen plus large de s’opposer à la poursuite de la réintégration de Hong Kong en Chine, faisant valoir que les conditions “Un pays, deux systèmes” imposées par les Britanniques au retour de Hong Kong sous souveraineté chinoise en 1997 doivent être respectées.
Déchirer les derniers vestiges de l’impérialisme britannique
L’histoire de Hong Kong est celle d’un territoire que l’Empire britannique a violemment saisi à la Chine en 1841, contrôlé en tant que colonie pendant près de 150 ans, et remis à contrecoeur à la Chine en 1997.
Les conditions “Un pays, deux systèmes” imposées par les Britanniques étaient en théorie un moyen de renvoyer Hong Kong en Chine, mais en pratique, de maintenir Hong Kong comme un avant-poste durable d’influence occidentale sur le territoire chinois. La puissance économique et militaire de l’Occident en 1997 n’a laissé d’autre choix à Pékin que d’en accepter les termes.
Aujourd’hui, l’ordre international anglo-américain s’estompe, la Chine devenant la deuxième plus grande économie du monde et étant prête à dépasser les Etats-Unis à tout moment. Avec le pouvoir économique et militaire de la Chine, elle a progressivement déraciné les vestiges de l’influence coloniale britannique à Hong Kong – le projet de loi sur l’extradition étant le dernier exemple de ce processus en cours.
Pékin a reconquis Hong Kong par des moyens économiques et politiques. Des projets tels que la liaison ferroviaire à grande vitesse récemment achevée à Hong Kong et le pont Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao ont contribué à augmenter le nombre d’habitants du continent – ouvriers, visiteurs et entrepreneurs – qui se rendent à Hong Kong, y vivent et y font des affaires. Avec eux viennent les valeurs, la culture et la politique du continent.
Le gouvernement élu de Hong Kong est maintenant composé d’une majorité de partis et de politiciens ouvertement pro-Pékinois. Ils battent régulièrement et facilement les partis dits “pan-démocratiques” et “indépendants” de Hong Kong lors des élections.
C’est le gouvernement de Hong Kong, élu et pro-Pékinois, qui a proposé le récent projet de loi sur l’extradition – un fait régulièrement omis dans la couverture occidentale des manifestations contre ce projet de loi.
La Révolution des couleurs aux Etats-Unis se fait passer pour une “opposition populaire”.
Incapable de rejeter le projet de loi sur le plan législatif, l’opposition pro-occidentale de Hong Kong est descendue dans la rue. Avec l’aide des médias occidentaux, l’illusion de l’opposition populaire au projet de loi sur l’extradition et de l’influence croissante de Beijing sur Hong Kong est créée.
Ce qui est non seulement omis – mais activement nié – c’est le fait que les principaux dirigeants, partis, organisations et médias de l’opposition sont tous directement liés à Washington DC via le National Endowment for Democracy (NED) et des fondations d’entreprise comme Open Society Foundation.
Les médias occidentaux ont présenté les récentes protestations contre le projet de loi contre l’extradition comme la continuation des protestations “Umbrella” avec plusieurs des mêmes organisations, partis et individus qui les dirigent et les soutiennent.
Les médias occidentaux ont tenté de le nier dans le passé. Le New York Times, dans un article paru en 2014 intitulé “Some Chinese Leaders Claim U.S. and Britain Are Behind Hong Kong Protests” (Certains dirigeants chinois affirment que les États-Unis et la Grande-Bretagne sont derrière les manifestations de Hong Kong), affirmait que les dirigeants protestataires n’avaient reçu aucun financement du gouvernement des États-Unis ni des groupes sans but lucratif qui y sont affiliés. Les responsables chinois choisissent de blâmer les forces étrangères cachées, ont-ils fait valoir, en partie parce qu’ils trouvent difficile d’accepter que tant de gens ordinaires à Hong Kong veulent la démocratie. Pourtant, ce que les dirigeants protestataires prétendent et ce qui est documenté sont deux choses différentes. L’article du New York Times lui-même admet que :[…] le National Endowment for Democracy, un organisme sans but lucratif directement soutenu par Washington, a distribué 755 000 $ en subventions à Hong Kong en 2012, et 695 000 $ de plus l’an dernier, pour encourager le développement des institutions démocratiques. Alors que le New York Times et l’opposition de Hong Kong nient ce financement a été alloué aux manifestants en particulier, les rapports annuels des organisations membres de l’opposition ont révélé qu’il l’a été.
Parmi les leaders de l’opposition de Hong Kong qui reçoivent le soutien des Etats-Unis, on peut citer :
Benny Tai : professeur de droit à l’Université de Hong Kong et collaborateur régulier du NED et du Centre de droit comparé et public (CCPL) de l’Université de Hong Kong, également financé par le NDI, dans le rapport annuel 2006-2007 du CCPL (PDF, supprimé depuis), il a été nommé membre du conseil d’administration – un poste qu’il a occupé au moins aussi récemment que l’année passée. Dans le rapport annuel 2011-2013 du CCPL (PDF, supprimé depuis), la filiale du NED, le National Democratic Institute (NDI) a fourni des fonds à l’organisation pour ” concevoir et mettre en œuvre un portail en ligne sur les modèles de suffrage universel où le grand public peut discuter et fournir des commentaires et des idées sur la méthode du suffrage universel qui convient le mieux pour Hong Kong.”Dans le rapport annuel de la CCPL pour 2013-2014 (PDF, supprimé depuis), Tai n’est pas membre du conseil d’administration mais participe à au moins 3 conférences organisées par la CCPL, et dirige au moins un des projets de la CCPL. Au moins une conférence le fait parler côte à côte avec une autre personnalité éminente de “Occupy Central”, Audrey Eu. Le rapport annuel 2013-2014 indique également que le NDI finance le site Web “Design Democracy Hong Kong” du CCPL.
Militant de Hong Kong Joshua Wong / AFP PHOTO / Anthony WALLACE
Joshua Wong : Dirigeant “Occupy Central” et secrétaire général du parti “Demosisto”. Alors que Wong et d’autres ont tenté de nier tout lien avec Washington, Wong se rendrait littéralement à Washington une fois les manifestations terminées pour obtenir une récompense pour ses efforts de la part de Freedom House, filiale de NED.
Audrey Eu Yuet-mee : la présidente du Parti civique, qui, en plus de parler au CCPL-NDI aux côtés de Benny Tai, est étroitement liée au Département d’État américain et à son NDI ailleurs. Elle participe régulièrement à des forums parrainés par NED et sa filiale NDI. En 2009, elle a été l’une des conférencières vedettes d’un forum sur les politiques publiques parrainé par le NDI et organisé par “SynergyNet”, également financé par le NDI. En 2012, elle a été conférencière invitée à l’événement “Journée internationale de la femme”, organisé par le Hong Kong Council of Women (HKCW), qui est également financé annuellement par le NDI.
Martin Lee : un haut dirigeant du mouvement Occupy Central. Lee a organisé et dirigé physiquement des marches de protestation. Il a également prononcé régulièrement des discours selon le South China Morning Post. Mais avant de diriger le mouvement Occupy Central à Hong Kong, Anson Chan et lui étaient à Washington D.C. avant que le NED ne sollicite l’aide des Etats-Unis (vidéo) Au cours d’une conférence à Washington intitulée “Why Democracy in Hong Kong Matters”, Lee et Chan ont présenté l’ensemble du discours “Occupy Central” sur l’indépendance de Pékin et un désir de gouvernement autonome devant une audience américaine représentant un gouvernement étranger dont Lee, Chan, leur opposition entière dépend en grande mesure et ironie. Mais en 2015, après la fin de “Occupy Central”, Freedom House, filiale de NED, inviterait non seulement Benny Tai et Joshua Wong à Washington, mais aussi Martin Lee dans un événement reconnaissant les trois comme “leaders de la démocratie à Hong Kong”. Tous les trois monteraient sur scène avec leurs parapluies jaunes signés, représentant leurs rôles dans les manifestations de “Occupy Central”, et bien sûr – exposant le mensonge de NED qui nie le rôle de leader de Lee dans les manifestations. De plus, de multiples fuites de câbles diplomatiques américains (ici, ici et ici) indiquent que Martin Lee a été en contact étroit avec le gouvernement américain pendant des années et qu’il a régulièrement demandé et reçu diverses formes d’aide.
https://journal-neo.org/2018/06/21/hong-kongs-paradoxical-independence-movement/Other les leaders de l’opposition ont été littéralement pris en flagrant délit de rencontre secrète avec des diplomates américains, dont les leaders de l’opposition de Hong Kong Edward Leung et Ray Wong en 2016.
Retarder l’inévitable
Malgré l’ampleur supposée des manifestations, il convient de rappeler que les manifestations similaires de 2014 et 2016 ont également été importantes et perturbatrices mais n’ont donné lieu à aucune concession de la part du gouvernement élu de Hong Kong ou de Beijing.
Le projet de loi sur l’extradition sera adopté – sinon maintenant – dans un proche avenir. Le processus de réintégration qu’il représente continuera également à progresser.
Plus les États-Unis perdront du temps, des ressources et de l’énergie dans des tactiques fatiguées comme le parrainage de foules et la subversion politique, moins ils auront de temps, de ressources et d’énergie pour s’adapter favorablement au nouvel ordre international qui émergera inévitablement malgré les efforts déployés par Washington.
Au cours du Dialogue Shangri-La de cette année – un forum annuel sur la sécurité en Asie-Pacifique – les Etats-Unis réitéreront leur volonté d’encercler et de contenir la Chine. Pour couronner le tout, les États-Unis incluraient des pays comme le Royaume-Uni et la France dans leurs plans, notamment parce que Washington n’a pas réussi à forger une alliance entre les États de l’Asie-Pacifique, quelle qu’elle soit.
L’influence croissante de la Chine et son style de relations internationales fondé sur l’investissement, le développement des infrastructures et la non-ingérence contrastent si favorablement avec Washington et la politique étrangère néo-impériale coercitive de l’Europe que, malgré un siècle d’avance, l’Occident se retrouve maintenant à la traîne.
Les manifestations à Hong Kong sont organisées pour retarder la fin inévitable de la ” primauté ” de l’Occident sur l’Asie et en particulier ses tentatives pour dominer la Chine. Ce faisant, ces protestations continueront d’exposer les méthodes utilisées par Washington pour alimenter la subversion politique et le rôle des médias occidentaux dans la promotion et la défense trompeuses de cette subversion, compromettant ainsi des opérations similaires menées ailleurs en Asie-Pacifique et dans le monde.
Tony Cartalucci, chercheur et écrivain géopolitique basé à Bangkok, notamment pour le magazine en ligne “New Eastern Outlook”.
Traduit avec http://www.DeepL.com/Translator