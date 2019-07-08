Proverbe du jour 24
Analysis

Proverbe du jour

Posted on Author Strategika51 Comment(0)

𒁽 𒌷 𒉽𒊏𒀀𒀭𒊕𒂷𒀀𒀭

“Un étranger est un chef dans une ville étrangère”

Proverbe Sumérien


“A stranger is a leader in a foreign city.”

A very old Sumerian proverb…

How useful was this post?

Click on a star to rate it!

Average rating / 5. Vote count:

Advertisements

Related Articles/Articles liés
Analysis

Moscow slams French report on Syria chemical attack as inferior substitute to stalled OPCW probe

Posted on Author Strategika51

Moscow slams French report on Syria chemical attack as inferior substitute to stalled OPCW probe https://www.rt.com/news/386404-french-syria-chemical-attack-report/ How useful was this post? Click on a star to rate it! Submit Rating Average rating / 5. Vote count: Advertisements Related

Advertisements
Analysis

Le régime Macron fait feu de tout bois

Posted on Author Strategika51

Le régime Macron et ses troupes privées s’accrochent au pouvoir comme un noyé avec une bouée de sauvetage. Ils sont à court d’imagination et ne trouvent mieux à faire qu’à tenter une très maladroite diversion en créant une vraie fausse crise diplomatique avec l’Italie sous des prétextes plus que légers. En Afrique subsaharienne, les forces […]

Advertisements
Analysis

Au sujet d’un article sur les troubles au Maroc paru sur South Front

Posted on Author Strategika51

This post is about Morocco, a North African monarchy facing  growing political unrest. Therefore we use French below.   We have this article from South Front about the current political unrest in Morocco. France and other European allies of Morocco are keeping silence about the turmoil in the Rif area and the mainstream media are […]

Advertisements
avatar
15000
  Subscribe  
Notify of