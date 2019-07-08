Proverbe du jour

𒁽 𒌷 𒉽𒊏𒀀𒀭𒊕𒂷𒀀𒀭
“Un étranger est un chef dans une ville étrangère”
Proverbe Sumérien
“A stranger is a leader in a foreign city.”
A very old Sumerian proverb…
How useful was this post?
Click on a star to rate it!
Average rating / 5. Vote count:
𒁽 𒌷 𒉽𒊏𒀀𒀭𒊕𒂷𒀀𒀭
“Un étranger est un chef dans une ville étrangère”
Proverbe Sumérien
“A stranger is a leader in a foreign city.”
A very old Sumerian proverb…
Click on a star to rate it!
Average rating / 5. Vote count:
Click below to consent to the use of the cookie technology provided by vi (video intelligence AG) to personalize content and advertising. For more info please access vi's website.