The Epstein Epiphany- by Steve Brown

Unless you’re another Rip van Winkel, it’s impossible to miss the revived and relentless calls for war with Iran, from US State and the media. Braying for war with Iran is extant far beyond the halls of US State power, to encompass a virtual media frenzy in the West.

After a spate of curious and fruitless false flags intended to incite war between Iran and the United States, we must consider several other related events, at least one of which does not appear to be geopolitical, but certainly is.

To critically consider the Epstein case in the context of a geopolitical event — and not simply as a unique criminal case — let’s first consider this rather strange selection of bizarre world events,since 2017:

Trump moves US Embassy in Tel Aviv, to Jerusalem

The United States Embassy in Tel Aviv

On December 6, 2017, Trump declared that the US embassy in Tel Aviv must re-locate to Jerusalem, to the dismay of just about everyone except major donor Sheldon Adelson and Netanyahu. On its own, the move may be seen as a concession to Trump’s major donors.

American-Israeli businessman and investor Sheldon Adelson with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu , June 28, 2017. Photo by Ben Dori/Flash90

Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from the JCPOA

On May 8, 2018, Trump withdrew the US from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action with Iran, usually seen as another concession to his major donors.

Donald Trump gives the Golan to Israel

On March 25th, 2019 Trump recognized the Israeli annexation of the Golan Heights, even though such recognition is totally illegal by international law.

The Strategic Golan Heights are the main hidden cause of the ongoing conflict in the Levant. The Syrian so-called civil war is actually another episode in the long ongoing war between Syria and Israel with the latter using the rebels as a proxy Army with the help of the US, Britain, France, Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

Trump decided to attack Iran … then he didn’t

On June 20th, 2019 Trump called for a retaliatory strike on Iran in retaliation for a downed US drone, then called it off. This event will beimportant to note, later on.

A US MQ-4 C TRITON was shot down by Iranian Air Defense forces locally produced Khordad Surface-to-Air missile when it was in absolute stealth mode

Mueller Investigation Winds Up with no Finding of Collusion

On March 23rd ,2019 the Mueller report was submitted with no findings, and the relevant link here will be established, later in this article.

Robert Mueller

While the first three points above may be seen as concessions to Trump’s major donors, note that other major campaign promises were not kept. Those abandoned campaign promises have not been addressed or recognized by Trump at any time, including his failure to return American jobs and industry to the US, or vacating his promise to rebuild crumbling US infrastructure. So… why deliver on some promises and not on others?

The question about Trump’s ability to deliver assumes that Trump is the master of his office, a respectable and trustworthy man of self-determination, that he, an honest rogue,is only doing his best for his base. In that context Trump is seen to be a clever and skillful businessman, playing the establishment, while the establishment unsuccessfully attempts to play him… whether via the Mueller investigation or by CNN’s “fake news”.

But any critical thinker, capable of drawing his or her own conclusions, knows that Trump is not some skilled five-layer chess player battling a corrupt and debauched Globalist world order on behalf of the Deplorables, for ultimate world domination. And furthermore, we know that no president can be such a viable political rogue, of any party affiliation.

We know too that any player at Trump’s level is owned by those above him. Period. Full stop. And all conspiracy theories about the Rothschilds and Clintons, George Soros or England’s royalty are set alight when an enigmatic and mysterious billionaire arrives on the scene, to possibly topple them all.

Now Epstein symbolizes what Pizzagate promised, that it may have had some substance after all, even if the object of that substance was hopelessly misplaced. Epstein confirms to us that our rulers are just as perverse and debauched as we always expected and suspected them to be.

Jeffrey Epstein with Donald Trump at a party

Epstein is the perfect storm for Elites, thus no one is even asking for his tax returns – if he ever filed one; the media is strangely silent on that. Reports of “tax returns” apparently relate to the 1990’s filed by his charity, where Epstein for example donated ($50K USD) to the United Jewish Appeal – the very same charity his Bear Stearns boss “Ace” Greenberg graced with millions, years before.

Whatever Epstein’s philanthropy or crimes, he casts the bulk of the western Elite into doubt, regardless of their ideology or party affiliation; with the further possibility that these nefarious characters may be reigned back to earth, just as Icarus fell from the sky… or so the hope goes. Yes, Epstein is the gift that keeps on giving. Now let’s examine how.

By way of introduction from the Elitist Dalton school, from 1976 to 1980 Epstein worked as a lowly options trader for‘Ace’ Greenberg at Bear Stearns, the firm destined to become a signal icon for the US financial crash of 2008-2009. (The position of options trader is ‘lowly’ because options trading can pay handsomely, but not in the hundreds of millions as Epstein is claimed to possess.)

Epstein’s benefactor, Bear Stearns’ Greenberg, had deep connections to Israel and gave millions to the United Jewish Appeal; his extreme philanthropic generosity also extended to providing Viagra to low income men who could not afford to purchase it, via the Hospital for Special Surgery. But from 1981 on, it was Les Wexner who funded Epstein’s mega lifestyle.

American-Israeli Tycoon and billionaire Les Wexner

To document Wexner’s own strong ties to Israel, first consider the Wexner Foundation itself. According to the Wikipedia:

‘The Wexner Foundation focuses on the development of Jewish professional and volunteer leaders in North America and public leaders in Israel. Founded by Leslie Wexner, CEO of Limited Brands and his wife, Abigail Wexner the headquarters are located in New Albany, Ohio with additional offices in New York City and in Jerusalem. In addition to the core leadership programs, the Wexner Foundation supports other Jewish charities on a local, national, and international level.’

Just prior to Wexner’s acquisition of Victoria’s Secret, Wexner appointed Epstein as wealth manager to his considerable fortune.Epstein was also listed as a Trustee of Wexner’s Foundation by 1994. And it wasn’t until Epstein was indicted for charges on soliciting prostitution in 2007 that Wexner cut ties with his Trustee.

It is clear that any individual of Wexner’s wealth and circumstance must require some form of wealth management, which is usually contracted to a major, respected and reputable financial firm, competent to deal with such matters. So why would anyone give that kind of business to a former lowly options trader like Epstein? Especially after Epstein was reportedly relieved of his Bear Stearns options-trading duties for placing potentially illegal inside trades. The answer must be that Epstein’s recommendation to Wexner must have been a significant one, carrying significant weight.

Whatever the reason for choosing Epstein as wealth manager, there is no doubt that Wexner maintained very close ties to the upper echelons of the Israeli establishment. One such link is Wexner’s Mega Group. The Mega Group was formed by Wexner and Edgar Bronfman and brought together media moguls such as Steven Spielberg and hedge fund managers like Michael Steinhardt, to promote a positive view of Israel in the media, and provided cover for Israeli propaganda dissemination in the west.

Edgar Bronfman Sr.

Steven Spielberg

Epstein mentor Wexner’s apparent ties to Israeli propaganda and intel policy includes the “Wexner Analysis: Israeli Communications Priorities 2003: A vital new Israeli propaganda strategy document for the period following the war in Iraq.” Wexner’s work clearly underlines his links not only to top Israeli politicians, but to intelligence officials, too. And who is Wexner’s Trustee at this time? None other than Jeffrey Epstein.

Consider too this description of Wexner’s New York mansion where Epstein engaged in so many crimes, from this 1996 article by Christopher Mason in the New York Times:

‘When asked how long Mr. Wexner had occupied the property, Jeffrey Epstein, his protege and one of his financial advisers, replied, “Les never spent more than two months there.” Thus the prorated cost of Mr. Wexner’s sejours would appear to have been in excess of a million dollars a day. Visitors described a bathroom reminiscent of James Bond movies: hidden beneath a stairway, lined with lead to provide shelter from attack and supplied with closed-circuit television screens and a telephone, both concealed in a cabinet beneath the sink.’

Now, recall that Edgar Bronfman and Les Wexner founded the Israeli intel cover op, the Mega Group in 1991. However,the Bronfman-Epstein connection likely began much earlier, with E Seagram’s interest in purchasing St Joe Minerals, an oil and gold mining company that Bronfman wanted, but St Joe considered a hostile takeover. Indeed, St Joe said it would liquidate itself before selling out to the Bronfman’s. ‘Ace’ Greenberg’s Bear Stearns was heavily involved in trading St Joe at this time, to a point where the SEC halted trades in St Joe, and opened an investigation into Bear Stearns, with regard to insider trading.

The SEC deposed Epstein in the trading matter and asked Epstein about Cayne, but did not ask him about Bronfman. No charges were ever filed, and the Bronfman-Epstein links appear to be circumstantial, with Bronfman only appearing in Epstein’s ‘little black book’ for some unknown reason — as do many others.

Even so, Bronfman attracted the serious interest of the CIA regarding his involvement in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict during the 1980’s, and his high-level Israeli affiliations. Whether Bronfman worked for — or works — on behalf of the CIA or Mossad is unknown, but the connection to the highest levels of power in Israel cannot be denied or disputed.

The point is, persons possessing such enormous wealth – with Israeli connections and influence – are always of great interest to the Central Intelligence Agency. That means a globe-trotting individual as wealthy as Epstein must have garnered the attention of the CIA in a big way. It can be postulated with certainty that the CIA maintains an extensive file on Epstein. But why did the CIA fail to act on what it knew? By default, the implication is that the CIA is implicated in Epstein’s crimes…so why doesn’t the American public demand that the CIA reveal what it knows about alleged child molester Epstein?

The Council on Foreign Relations deserves a mention here too, as both Bronfman and Epstein are members. Bronfman was in that place, is it possible that Bronfman is the CFR connection for Epstein? We don’t know,and then again, Bill Clinton is a CFR member too, so we shall never know. And we will never know how, why, and by whom Epstein was appointed to the Trilateral Commission.

Epstein’s association with heiress Ghislaine Maxwell deserves mention,but their relationship has been extensively covered elsewhere, so suffice to say that the daughter of Israeli super spy Robert Maxwell was a close confidant of Jeffrey Epstein.

Donald Trump partying with Jeffery Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell

Jeffrey Epstein with Ghislaine Maxwell

Lest we ignore the elephant in the room, consider Jean Luc Brunel who operates an agency for young models in Tel Aviv. According to reports, Brunel received $1M USD from Epstein in 2005 when Brunel founded his agency MC2. And Israel has always used sex and honey traps as a means to entrap and control.

Jean Luc Brunel, a famous pimp for the Mossad





S51 Intel note: All these models below worked for MC2 and even Mohamed Atta, the Hebrew speaking Egyptian who is accused of the 9/11 Attacks in New York had links with at least one MC2 model working for Brunel.

‘Ace’ Greenberg… Les Wexner … Edgar Bronfman … Ghislaine Maxwell…Jean Luc Brunel… and even Ehud Barak, a pattern emerges.

Ehud Barak, forme Prime minister of Israel

A pattern with very strong ties to Israel and the Israeli lobby. These are all fierce champions of Israel with an Israeli-centric agenda.And they have all been involved to some degree with Epstein. But does that mean Epstein is a Mossad intelligence operative as David Steele claims?

Steve Brown

Pictures and Comments: Strategika 51 Intelligence

Steve Brown is the author of “Iraq: The Road to War” (sourcewatch) editor of “Bush Administration War Crimes in Iraq” (sourcewatch) “Trump’s Limited Hangout” and “Empire By Terror” (Duran, Strategika51 contributor) antiwar activist and monetary system historian.

The Epstein Epiphany- by Steve Brown

