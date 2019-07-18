The Epstein Epiphany- by Steve Brown 1
Publié le par Strategika512 commentaires sur The Epstein Epiphany- by Steve Brown
The Epstein Epiphany- by Steve Brown 2

Unless you’re another Rip van Winkel, it’s impossible to miss the revived and relentless calls for war with Iran, from US State and the media.  Braying for war with Iran is extant far beyond the halls of US State power, to encompass a virtual media frenzy in the West.

After a spate of curious and fruitless false flags intended to incite war between Iran and the United States, we must consider several other related events, at least one of which does not appear to be geopolitical, but certainly is.

To critically consider the Epstein case in the context of a geopolitical event — and not simply as a unique criminal case — let’s first consider this rather strange selection of bizarre world events,since 2017:

Trump moves US Embassy in Tel Aviv, to Jerusalem
The Epstein Epiphany- by Steve Brown 3
The United States Embassy in Tel Aviv

On December 6, 2017, Trump declared that the US embassy in Tel Aviv must re-locate to Jerusalem, to the dismay of just about everyone except major donor Sheldon Adelson and Netanyahu. On its own, the move may be seen as a concession to Trump’s major donors.

The Epstein Epiphany- by Steve Brown 4
American-Israeli businessman and investor Sheldon Adelson with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu , June 28, 2017. Photo by Ben Dori/Flash90
Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from the JCPOA

On May 8, 2018, Trump withdrew the US from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action with Iran, usually seen as another concession to his major donors.

The Epstein Epiphany- by Steve Brown 5
Donald Trump gives the Golan to Israel

On March 25th, 2019 Trump recognized the Israeli annexation of the Golan Heights, even though such recognition is totally illegal by international law.

The Epstein Epiphany- by Steve Brown 6
The Strategic Golan Heights are the main hidden cause of the ongoing conflict in the Levant. The Syrian so-called civil war is actually another episode in the long ongoing war between Syria and Israel with the latter using the rebels as a proxy Army with the help of the US, Britain, France, Saudi Arabia and Turkey.
Trump decided to attack Iran … then he didn’t

On June 20th, 2019 Trump called for a retaliatory strike on Iran in retaliation for a downed US drone, then called it off.  This event will beimportant to note, later on.

The Epstein Epiphany- by Steve Brown 7
A US MQ-4 C TRITON was shot down by Iranian Air Defense forces locally produced Khordad Surface-to-Air missile when it was in absolute stealth mode

Mueller Investigation Winds Up with no Finding of Collusion

On March 23rd ,2019 the Mueller report was submitted with no findings, and the relevant link here will be established, later in this article.

The Epstein Epiphany- by Steve Brown 8
Robert Mueller

While the first three points above may be seen as concessions to Trump’s major donors, note that other major campaign promises were not kept. Those abandoned campaign promises have not been addressed or recognized by Trump at any time, including his failure to return American jobs and industry to the US, or vacating his promise to rebuild crumbling US infrastructure.  So… why deliver on some promises and not on others?

The question about Trump’s ability to deliver assumes that Trump is the master of his office, a respectable and trustworthy man of self-determination, that he, an honest rogue,is only doing his best for his base. In that context Trump is seen to be a clever and skillful businessman, playing the establishment, while the establishment unsuccessfully attempts to play him… whether via the Mueller investigation or by CNN’s “fake news”.

But any critical thinker, capable of drawing his or her own conclusions, knows that Trump is not some skilled five-layer chess player battling a corrupt and debauched Globalist world order on behalf of the Deplorables, for ultimate world domination.  And furthermore, we know that no president can be such a viable political rogue, of any party affiliation.

We know too that any player at Trump’s level is owned by those above him. Period. Full stop.  And all conspiracy theories about the Rothschilds and Clintons, George Soros or England’s royalty are set alight when an enigmatic and mysterious billionaire arrives on the scene, to possibly topple them all.

Now Epstein symbolizes what Pizzagate promised, that it may have had some substance after all, even if the object of that substance was hopelessly misplaced. Epstein confirms to us that our rulers are just as perverse and debauched as we always expected and suspected them to be.

The Epstein Epiphany- by Steve Brown 9
Jeffrey Epstein with Donald Trump at a party

Epstein is the perfect storm for Elites, thus no one is even asking for his tax returns – if he ever filed one; the media is strangely silent on that. Reports of “tax returns” apparently relate to the 1990’s filed by his charity, where Epstein for example donated ($50K USD) to the United Jewish Appeal – the very same charity his Bear Stearns boss “Ace” Greenberg graced with millions, years before.

Whatever Epstein’s philanthropy or crimes, he casts the bulk of the western Elite into doubt, regardless of their ideology or party affiliation; with the further possibility that these nefarious characters may be reigned back to earth, just as Icarus fell from the sky… or so the hope goes. Yes, Epstein is the gift that keeps on giving. Now let’s examine how.

By way of introduction from the Elitist Dalton school, from 1976 to 1980 Epstein worked as a lowly options trader for‘Ace’ Greenberg at Bear Stearns, the firm destined to become a signal icon for the US financial crash of 2008-2009.  (The position of options trader is ‘lowly’ because options trading can pay handsomely, but not in the hundreds of millions as Epstein is claimed to possess.)

Epstein’s benefactor, Bear Stearns’ Greenberg, had deep connections to Israel and gave millions to the United Jewish Appeal; his extreme philanthropic generosity also extended to providing Viagra to low income men who could not afford to purchase it, via the Hospital for Special Surgery.  But from 1981 on, it was Les Wexner who funded Epstein’s mega lifestyle.

The Epstein Epiphany- by Steve Brown 10
American-Israeli Tycoon and billionaire Les Wexner

To document Wexner’s own strong ties to Israel, first consider the Wexner Foundation itself. According to the Wikipedia:

The Wexner Foundation focuses on the development of Jewish professional and volunteer leaders in North America and public leaders in Israel. Founded by Leslie Wexner, CEO of Limited Brands and his wife, Abigail Wexner the headquarters are located in New Albany, Ohio with additional offices in New York City and in Jerusalem. In addition to the core leadership programs, the Wexner Foundation supports other Jewish charities on a local, national, and international level.

Just prior to Wexner’s acquisition of Victoria’s Secret, Wexner appointed Epstein as wealth manager to his considerable fortune.Epstein was also listed as a Trustee of Wexner’s Foundation by 1994. And it wasn’t until Epstein was indicted for charges on soliciting prostitution in 2007 that Wexner cut ties with his Trustee.

It is clear that any individual of Wexner’s wealth and circumstance must require some form of wealth management, which is usually contracted to a major, respected and reputable financial firm, competent to deal with such matters. So why would anyone give that kind of business to a former lowly options trader like Epstein?  Especially after Epstein was reportedly relieved of his Bear Stearns options-trading duties for placing potentially illegal inside trades. The answer must be that Epstein’s recommendation to Wexner must have been a significant one, carrying significant weight. 

Whatever the reason for choosing Epstein as wealth manager, there is no doubt that Wexner maintained very close ties to the upper echelons of the Israeli establishment. One such link is Wexner’s Mega Group. The Mega Group was formed by Wexner and Edgar Bronfman and brought together media moguls such as Steven Spielberg and hedge fund managers like Michael Steinhardt, to promote a positive view of Israel in the media, and provided cover for Israeli propaganda dissemination in the west.

The Epstein Epiphany- by Steve Brown 11
Edgar Bronfman Sr.
The Epstein Epiphany- by Steve Brown 12
Steven Spielberg

Epstein mentor Wexner’s apparent ties to Israeli propaganda and intel policy includes the “Wexner Analysis: Israeli Communications Priorities 2003:  A vital new Israeli propaganda strategy document for the period following the war in Iraq.”  Wexner’s work clearly underlines his links not only to top Israeli politicians, but to intelligence officials, too. And who is Wexner’s Trustee at this time?  None other than Jeffrey Epstein.

Consider too this description of Wexner’s New York mansion where Epstein engaged in so many crimes, from this 1996 article by Christopher Mason in the New York Times:

‘When asked how long Mr. Wexner had occupied the property, Jeffrey Epstein, his protege and one of his financial advisers, replied, “Les never spent more than two months there.” Thus the prorated cost of Mr. Wexner’s sejours would appear to have been in excess of a million dollars a day. Visitors described a bathroom reminiscent of James Bond movies: hidden beneath a stairway, lined with lead to provide shelter from attack and supplied with closed-circuit television screens and a telephone, both concealed in a cabinet beneath the sink.’

Now, recall that Edgar Bronfman and Les Wexner founded the Israeli intel cover op, the Mega Group in 1991. However,the Bronfman-Epstein connection likely began much earlier, with E Seagram’s interest in purchasing St Joe Minerals, an oil and gold mining company that Bronfman wanted, but St Joe considered a hostile takeover. Indeed, St Joe said it would liquidate itself before selling out to the Bronfman’s. ‘Ace’ Greenberg’s Bear Stearns was heavily involved in trading St Joe at this time, to a point where the SEC halted trades in St Joe, and opened an investigation into Bear Stearns, with regard to insider trading. 

The SEC deposed Epstein in the trading matter and asked Epstein about Cayne, but did not ask him about Bronfman. No charges were ever filed, and the Bronfman-Epstein links appear to be circumstantial, with Bronfman only appearing in Epstein’s ‘little black book’ for some unknown reason — as do many others. 

Even so, Bronfman attracted the serious interest of the CIA regarding his involvement in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict during the 1980’s, and his high-level Israeli affiliations. Whether Bronfman worked for — or works — on behalf of the CIA or Mossad is unknown, but the connection to the highest levels of power in Israel cannot be denied or disputed.

The point is, persons possessing such enormous wealth – with Israeli connections and influence – are always of great interest to the Central Intelligence Agency. That means a globe-trotting individual as wealthy as Epstein must have garnered the attention of the CIA in a big way. It can be postulated with certainty that the CIA maintains an extensive file on Epstein. But why did the CIA fail to act on what it knew? By default, the implication is that the CIA is implicated in Epstein’s crimes…so why doesn’t the American public demand that the CIA reveal what it knows about alleged child molester Epstein?

The Council on Foreign Relations deserves a mention here too, as both Bronfman and Epstein are members.  Bronfman was in that place, is it possible that Bronfman is the CFR connection for Epstein? We don’t know,and then again, Bill Clinton is a CFR member too, so we shall never know.  And we will never know how, why, and by whom Epstein was appointed to the Trilateral Commission.

Epstein’s association with heiress Ghislaine Maxwell deserves mention,but their relationship has been extensively covered elsewhere, so suffice to say that the daughter of Israeli super spy Robert Maxwell was a close confidant of Jeffrey Epstein.

The Epstein Epiphany- by Steve Brown 13
 Donald Trump partying with Jeffery Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell
The Epstein Epiphany- by Steve Brown 14
Jeffrey Epstein with Ghislaine Maxwell

Lest we ignore the elephant in the room, consider Jean Luc Brunel who operates an agency for young models in Tel Aviv. According to reports, Brunel received $1M USD from Epstein in 2005 when Brunel founded his agency MC2. And Israel has always used sex and honey traps as a means to entrap and control.

The Epstein Epiphany- by Steve Brown 15
Jean Luc Brunel, a famous pimp for the Mossad

S51 Intel note: All these models below worked for MC2 and even Mohamed Atta, the Hebrew speaking Egyptian who is accused of the 9/11 Attacks in New York had links with at least one MC2 model working for Brunel.

The Epstein Epiphany- by Steve Brown 16
The Epstein Epiphany- by Steve Brown 17
The Epstein Epiphany- by Steve Brown 18
The Epstein Epiphany- by Steve Brown 19
The Epstein Epiphany- by Steve Brown 20
The Epstein Epiphany- by Steve Brown 21
The Epstein Epiphany- by Steve Brown 22
The Epstein Epiphany- by Steve Brown 23
The Epstein Epiphany- by Steve Brown 24
The Epstein Epiphany- by Steve Brown 25

‘Ace’ Greenberg… Les Wexner … Edgar Bronfman …  Ghislaine Maxwell…Jean Luc Brunel… and even Ehud Barak, a pattern emerges.

The Epstein Epiphany- by Steve Brown 26
Ehud Barak, forme Prime minister of Israel

A pattern with very strong ties to Israel and the Israeli lobby. These are all fierce champions of Israel with an Israeli-centric agenda.And they have all been involved to some degree with Epstein. But does that mean Epstein is a Mossad intelligence operative as David Steele claims? 

Steve Brown

Pictures and Comments: Strategika 51 Intelligence

Steve Brown is the author of “Iraq: The Road to War” (sourcewatch) editor of “Bush Administration War Crimes in Iraq” (sourcewatch) “Trump’s Limited Hangout” and “Empire By Terror” (Duran, Strategika51 contributor) antiwar activist and monetary system historian.

The Epstein Epiphany- by Steve Brown
Publicités



');

Vous pourrez aussi aimer

2 commentaires sur “The Epstein Epiphany- by Steve Brown

  1. SUPERBE article-compil, qui precise aussi évidement et comment le Mossad traine par le bout du nez tout le Monde … occidental, le meilleur c’est qu’avec la guerre contre l’Iran il se tire une superbe balle dans le pieds, forcant le piege a se refermer mieux et plus vide sur eux!!!

    Beau boulot Strategika

    Répondre

  2. A moins d’être un autre Rip van Winkel, il est impossible de rater les appels à la guerre avec l’Iran, l’Etat américain et les médias. les brailleurs pour la guerre avec l’Iran existe bien au-delà des couloirs du pouvoir de l’État américain, pour englober une frénésie médiatique virtuelle à l’Ouest.

    Après une série de faux drapeaux curieux et infructueux destinés à inciter à la guerre entre l’Iran et les États-Unis, nous devons considérer plusieurs autres événements connexes, dont au moins un ne semble pas être géopolitique, mais l’est certainement.

    Pour examiner de manière critique le cas d’Epstein dans le contexte d’un événement géopolitique – et pas simplement comme un cas criminel unique – considérons d’abord cette sélection plutôt étrange d’événements mondiaux étranges, depuis 2017 :

    Trump déplace l’ambassade des États-Unis à Tel-Aviv, à Jérusalem
    *************************************************
    L’ambassade des États-Unis à Tel-Aviv
    Le 6 décembre 2017, Trump a déclaré que l’ambassade des États-Unis à Tel-Aviv devait se réinstaller à Jérusalem, au grand désarroi d’à peu près tout le monde, sauf Sheldon Adelson et Netanyahu, un donateur majeur. À elle seule, cette décision peut être considérée comme une concession aux principaux donateurs de Trump.
    ***************************************************
    L’homme d’affaires et investisseur israélo-américain Sheldon Adelson avec le Premier ministre israélien Benjamin Netanyahu, 28 juin 2017. Photo par Ben Dori/Flash90
    Donald Trump a unilatéralement retiré les Etats-Unis du JCPOA
    Le 8 mai 2018, Trump a retiré les États-Unis du Plan d’action global conjoint avec l’Iran, généralement considéré comme une autre concession à ses principaux donateurs.
    ****************************************************
    Donald Trump donne le Golan à Israël
    Le 25 mars 2019, Trump a reconnu l’annexion israélienne du plateau du Golan, même si cette reconnaissance est totalement illégale en droit international.
    *****************************************************
    Le plateau stratégique du Golan est la principale cause cachée du conflit en cours dans le Levant. La soi-disant guerre civile syrienne est en fait un autre épisode de la longue guerre en cours entre la Syrie et Israël, ce dernier utilisant les rebelles comme une armée de substitution avec l’aide des États-Unis, de la Grande-Bretagne, de la France, de l’Arabie saoudite et de la Turquie.
    Trump a décidé d’attaquer l’Iran… puis il ne l’a pas fait…
    Le 20 juin 2019, Trump a appelé à une frappe de représailles contre l’Iran en représailles à un drone américain abattu, puis l’a annulé. Cet événement sera important à noter, plus tard.
    **************************************************
    Un MQ-4 C TRITON américain a été abattu par les forces de défense aérienne iraniennes par un missile surface-air Khordad produit localement alors qu’il était en mode furtif absolu.
    L’enquête sur l’affaire Mueller se termine sans qu’il y ait eu collusion
    Le 23 mars 2019, le rapport Mueller a été soumis sans conclusions, et le lien pertinent ici sera établi, plus loin dans cet article.
    *********************************************
    Robert Mueller
    Bien que les trois premiers points ci-dessus puissent être considérés comme des concessions aux principaux donateurs de Trump, notez que d’autres promesses électorales importantes n’ont pas été tenues. Ces promesses de campagne abandonnées n’ont jamais été abordées ou reconnues par Trump, y compris le fait qu’il n’a pas réussi à ramener les emplois et l’industrie américains aux États-Unis, ni à annuler sa promesse de reconstruire l’infrastructure américaine qui s’effondre. Alors…. pourquoi tenir certaines promesses et pas d’autres ?

    La question sur la capacité de Trump à livrer suppose que Trump est le maître de son bureau, un homme respectable et digne de confiance de l’autodétermination, que lui, un voyou honnête, ne fait de son mieux pour sa base. Dans ce contexte, Trump est considéré comme un homme d’affaires intelligent et habile, jouant le rôle de l’establishment, alors que l’establishment tente sans succès de le jouer… que ce soit par l’enquête Mueller ou par les “fausses nouvelles” de CNN.

    Mais tout penseur critique, capable de tirer ses propres conclusions, sait que Trump n’est pas un joueur d’échecs à cinq niveaux qui combat un ordre mondial mondialiste corrompu et débauché au nom des Déplorables, pour une domination mondiale ultime. De plus, nous savons qu’aucun président ne peut être un voyou politique aussi viable, quelle que soit son affiliation politique.

    Nous savons aussi que tout joueur au niveau de Trump appartient à ceux qui sont au-dessus de lui. Point final. Point au complet. Et toutes les théories de conspiration sur les Rothschild et les Clinton, George Soros ou la royauté anglaise s’enflamment lorsqu’un millionnaire énigmatique et mystérieux arrive sur les lieux, pour éventuellement les renverser tous.

    Maintenant Epstein symbolise ce que Pizzagate a promis, qu’il aurait pu avoir une certaine substance après tout, même si l’objet de cette substance était désespérément mal placé. Epstein nous confirme que nos dirigeants sont aussi pervers et débauchés que nous l’avions toujours espéré et soupçonné.
    ***********************************************
    Jeffrey Epstein avec Donald Trump à une fête
    Epstein est la tempête parfaite pour les élites, donc personne ne demande même ses déclarations d’impôts – s’il en a déjà fait une, les médias sont étrangement silencieux là-dessus. Les rapports de “déclarations d’impôts” se rapportent apparemment aux années 1990 déposées par son organisation caritative, où Epstein, par exemple, a fait un don de 50 000 $US à l’United Jewish Appeal – la même organisation caritative que son patron “Ace” Greenberg, Bear Stearns, avait honorée de millions de dollars, des années auparavant.

    Quels que soient la philanthropie ou les crimes d’Epstein, il jette dans le doute la majeure partie de l’élite occidentale, quelle que soit son idéologie ou son affiliation politique, avec la possibilité supplémentaire que ces personnages malfaisants puissent régner sur terre, tout comme Icare est tombé du ciel… ou l’espoir va. Oui, Epstein est le cadeau qui continue à donner. Examinons maintenant comment.

    En guise d’introduction de l’école Elitist Dalton, Epstein a travaillé de 1976 à 1980 comme trader d’options pour’Ace’ Greenberg chez Bear Stearns, l’entreprise destinée à devenir une icône signal pour le krach financier américain de 2008-2009. (La position du négociateur d’options est ” modeste ” parce que la négociation d’options peut rapporter gros, mais pas dans les centaines de millions qu’Epstein est censé posséder.)

    Le bienfaiteur d’Epstein, le Greenberg de Bear Stearns, avait des liens profonds avec Israël et a donné des millions de dollars à l’United Jewish Appeal ; sa générosité philanthropique extrême s’est également étendue à fournir du Viagra aux hommes à faible revenu qui ne pouvaient se le permettre, via l’hôpital pour chirurgie spécialisée. Mais à partir de 1981, ce sont Les Wexner qui ont financé le méga style de vie d’Epstein.
    **********************************************
    magnat américano-israélien et milliardaire Les Wexner
    Pour documenter les liens étroits de Wexner avec Israël, songez d’abord à la Fondation Wexner elle-même. Selon Wikipédia :

    La Fondation Wexner se concentre sur le développement de leaders professionnels et bénévoles juifs en Amérique du Nord et de leaders publics en Israël. Fondé par Leslie Wexner, PDG de Limited Brands et son épouse, Abigail Wexner, le siège social est situé à New Albany, Ohio avec des bureaux supplémentaires à New York City et à Jérusalem. En plus des programmes de leadership de base, la Fondation Wexner soutient d’autres organisations caritatives juives au niveau local, national et international.

    Juste avant l’acquisition de Victoria’s Secret par Wexner, Wexner a nommé Epstein au poste de gestionnaire de fortune de sa fortune considérable. 1994, Epstein était également inscrit comme administrateur de la Fondation Wexner. Et ce n’est qu’en 2007, lorsqu’Epstein a été mis en accusation pour sollicitation de prostitution, que Wexner a coupé les ponts avec son syndic.

    Il est clair que toute personne de la fortune et des circonstances de Wexner doit avoir besoin d’une certaine forme de gestion du patrimoine, qui est habituellement confiée à une grande société financière respectée et réputée, compétente pour traiter de telles questions. Alors pourquoi donnerait-on ce genre d’affaire à un ancien trader d’options comme Epstein ? Surtout après qu’Epstein aurait été relevé de ses obligations de négociation d’options Bear Stearns pour avoir placé des transactions intérieures potentiellement illégales. La réponse doit être que la recommandation d’Epstein à Wexner doit avoir été significative, avec un poids significatif.

    Quelle que soit la raison du choix d’Epstein comme gestionnaire de fortune, il ne fait aucun doute que Wexner entretenait des liens très étroits avec les échelons supérieurs de l’establishment israélien. L’un de ces liens est le Mega Group de Wexner. Le Mega Group a été formé par Wexner et Edgar Bronfman et a réuni des magnats des médias comme Steven Spielberg et des gérants de fonds spéculatifs comme Michael Steinhardt, pour promouvoir une vision positive d’Israël dans les médias, et a assuré la couverture de la propagande israélienne dans l’Ouest.
    ****************************************************
    Edgar Bronfman Sr.
    *************************************************
    Steven Spielberg
    Les liens apparents du mentor d’Epstein, Wexner, avec la propagande et la politique israélienne en matière de renseignements, incluent l'”Analyse Wexner” : Priorités israéliennes en matière de communications pour 2003 : Un nouveau document stratégique de propagande israélienne pour la période suivant la guerre en Irak.” Le travail de Wexner souligne clairement ses liens non seulement avec les principaux politiciens israéliens, mais aussi avec les responsables du renseignement. Et qui est le syndic de Wexner en ce moment ? Nul autre que Jeffrey Epstein.

    Considérez aussi cette description du manoir de Wexner à New York où Epstein s’est engagé dans tant de crimes, de cet article de 1996 par Christopher Mason dans le New York Times :

    Quand on lui a demandé depuis combien de temps M. Wexner occupait la propriété, Jeffrey Epstein, son protégé et l’un de ses conseillers financiers, a répondu : “Les n’y ont jamais passé plus de deux mois”. Ainsi, le coût proportionnel des sejours de M. Wexner semble avoir dépassé le million de dollars par jour. Les visiteurs ont décrit une salle de bains qui rappelle les films de James Bond : cachée sous un escalier, bordée de plomb pour se protéger des attaques et dotée d’écrans de télévision en circuit fermé et d’un téléphone, tous deux dissimulés dans une armoire sous l’évier.

    Rappelons maintenant qu’Edgar Bronfman et Les Wexner ont fondé le Mega Group en 1991. Cependant, la connexion Bronfman-Epstein a probablement commencé beaucoup plus tôt, avec l’intérêt d’E. Seagram pour l’achat de St Joe Minerals, une société pétrolière et aurifère que Bronfman voulait, mais St Joe considérait une OPA hostile. En effet, St Joe a dit qu’elle se liquiderait d’elle-même avant de se vendre aux Bronfman’s. Ace’ Greenberg’s Bear Stearns a été fortement impliqué dans le commerce de St Joe à ce moment-là, à un point tel que la SEC a arrêté les transactions à St Joe, et a ouvert une enquête sur Bear Stearns, en ce qui concerne le commerce d’initiés.

    La SEC a déposé Epstein dans l’affaire commerciale et l’a interrogé sur Cayne, mais ne l’a pas interrogé sur Bronfman. Aucune accusation n’a jamais été déposée, et les liens Bronfman-Epstein semblent être circonstanciels, Bronfman n’apparaissant dans le ” petit livre noir ” d’Epstein que pour une raison inconnue, comme bien d’autres.

    Malgré cela, Bronfman a attiré l’intérêt sérieux de la CIA concernant son implication dans le conflit israélo-palestinien pendant les années 1980, et ses affiliations israéliennes de haut niveau. On ne sait pas si Bronfman travaillait – ou travaille – pour la CIA ou le Mossad, mais le lien avec les plus hauts niveaux de pouvoir en Israël ne peut être nié ou contesté.

    Le fait est que les personnes possédant des richesses aussi énormes – avec des liens et une influence israéliens – sont toujours d’un grand intérêt pour la Central Intelligence Agency. Cela signifie qu’un globe-trotter aussi riche qu’Epstein a dû attirer l’attention de la CIA dans une large mesure. On peut supposer avec certitude que la CIA tient un dossier complet sur Epstein. Mais pourquoi la CIA n’a-t-elle pas agi en fonction de ce qu’elle savait ? Par défaut, cela signifie que la CIA est impliquée dans les crimes d’Epstein… alors pourquoi le public américain n’exige-t-il pas que la CIA révèle ce qu’elle sait au sujet d’Epstein, prétendument agresseur d’enfants ?

    Le Conseil des relations extérieures (CFR) mérite également d’être mentionné ici, puisque Bronfman et Epstein en sont tous deux membres. Bronfman était à cet endroit, est-il possible que Bronfman soit la connexion CFR pour Epstein ? Nous ne le savons pas, et puis, Bill Clinton est aussi membre du CFR, alors nous ne le saurons jamais. Et nous ne saurons jamais comment, pourquoi et par qui Epstein a été nommé à la Commission trilatérale.

    L’association d’Epstein avec l’héritière Ghislaine Maxwell mérite d’être mentionnée, mais leur relation a été largement couverte ailleurs, il suffit de dire que la fille du super espion israélien Robert Maxwell était un confident proche de Jeffrey Epstein.
    *******************************************
    Donald Trump fait la fête avec Jeffery Epstein et Ghislaine Maxwell
    ****************************************************
    Jeffrey Epstein avec Ghislaine Maxwell
    De peur d’ignorer l’éléphant dans la pièce, pensons à Jean Luc Brunel qui dirige une agence pour jeunes mannequins à Tel Aviv. Selon les rapports, M. Brunel a reçu 1 million de dollars américains d’Epstein en 2005 lorsque M. Brunel a fondé son agence MC2. Et Israël a toujours utilisé le sexe et les pièges à miel comme moyen de piéger et de contrôler.
    ******************************************
    Jean Luc Brunel, un célèbre proxénète pour le Mossad
    S51 Intel note: Tous ces modèles ci-dessous ont fonctionné pour MC2 et même Mohamed Atta, l’égyptien parlant hébreu qui est accusé des attaques du 11 septembre à New York avait des liens avec au moins un modèle MC2 travaillant pour Brunel.
    ********************************************
    ‘Ace’ Greenberg… Les Wexner … Edgar Bronfman … Ghislaine Maxwell…Jean Luc Brunel… et même Ehud Barak, une tendance se dessine
    ***********************************************
    Ehud Barak, ancien Premier ministre d’Israël
    Un modèle avec des liens très forts avec Israël et le lobby israélien. Ce sont tous de féroces champions d’Israël avec un programme centré sur Israël, et ils ont tous été impliqués dans une certaine mesure avec Epstein. Mais cela signifie-t-il qu’Epstein est un agent du Mossad, comme le prétend David Steele ?

    Steve Brown

    Photos et commentaires : Strategika 51 Intelligence

    Steve Brown est l’auteur de “Iraq : The Road to War” (sourcewatch) éditeur de “Bush Administration War Crimes in Iraq” (sourcewatch) “Trump’s Limited Hangout” et “Empire By Terror” (Duran, collaborateur de Strategika51) activiste anti-guerre et historien du système monétaire.

    Traduit avec http://www.DeepL.com/Translator

    Répondre

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée.