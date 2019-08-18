Du destin chez les Sumériens

𒉆𒋻 𒌨𒀀𒀭 𒅗 𒈬𒌧𒁕𒀊𒋻𒌆𒈬𒁍𒊏𒁶 𒅎𒈠𒋰𒋰
“Le destin est comme un chien, toujours prêt à mordre et qui vous colle comme un chiffon sale.”
Adage Sumérien. 2100 avant Jésus-Christ.
