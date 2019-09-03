Jeffrey Epstein: Babylon’s Bankster?-by Steve Brown

From Joseph P Farrell, author of Babylon’s Banksters (2010):
‘1. The clan is ancient, with strong ties going back millennia, both to government and finance;
2. The clan is moreover connected with a secret society, whose activities in turnare connected with:
a. Occult religious activity;
b. Criminal business organization and activity;
c. Assassinations, blackmail, and infiltration of government and finance;
3. The clan is clearly connected to a mathematical model of economic and creditactivity, implying a hidden interest in developing such formally explicit models; and finally,
4. That model is the culprit responsible for the current (2008-2009) economic meltdown, which has affected primarily the institutions of the Anglo-American financial elite.’
Dr Farrell insists that this clan originated in China, and used David X Li’s work on correlation of riskhttps://www.wired.com/2009/02/wp-quant/— and its adaptation by Wall Street – to engineer the US financial collapse of 2008-2009. Circumstantially, Farrell speculates that financiers from China colluded with Li,howeverDr Farrell’s idea that China was behind the financial collapse of the United States tends to fall short. That is, whether David X Li’s work was representative of a conspiracy on the part of China to somehow torpedo the US banking system is somewhat irrelevant ten years on, and one new huge financial bubble later.
There is no doubt that a “clan” of financial gangsters exists — but not necessarily comprised of financiers based in China. Consider that Li’s formula was adopted by Jeffrey Epstein and Liquid Funding Ltd which operated on behalf of Bear Stearns (Ireland) and traded out of the Virgin Islands, until the financial crash of 2007. Liquid Funding Limited’s prospectus and incorporation papers from 2000 specifically list the financial products leveraged by Li’s risk correlation equation, specifically CDO’s CBO’s and HELX’s. And those debtinstruments were at the very heart of the US and world financial crash ten years ago.
It has been reliably reported Epstein was brilliant at math, and he successfully held a math lecturing position at an elite school without possessing a math degree. Higher math is what Epstein and David X Li do — and many others too on Wall Street — to assist with predatory speculation and investment. So, to ignore Epstein’s Liquid Funding Limited stock tradingvia Bear Stearns, and the wealth he thereby accumulated, is to ignore a most important component of the US establishment and its operation.
For Elites to have apparently murdered Epstein must mean that Epstein could potentially flip for the prosecution, and that he had important information on very powerful individuals – or even worse.
What’s worse (for Elites) is that Epstein possibly did “belong to intelligence” thus creating great complications for trying him in court, where US and Israeli state secrets involving blackmail, politically motivated sex crimes, and perhaps even state-sponsored murder would be revealed. Like follow the money, follow the motive is a great simplifier. But to concentrate solely only on Epstein’s perverse nature and that “he had dirt” on powerful Elites still misses out on his important links to Wall Street and high finance.
In fact, that’s what the political class wants us to concentrate on: an individual’s perversity, his depravity, and the State’s ability to murder whoeveror whomsoever it so pleases, at will. To otherwise suggest that the very foundation of US power, namely the Central Bank authority and the US financial market system, is the basis for criminality, corruption, and perversity, is something that no US leader wants to enter into US collective public consciousness.
But Epstein’s deep connections to the very heart of US predatory capitalism cannot be ignored or excused, and must be acknowledged as (in part) key to the reason he was murdered by the authorities. The graphic below illustrates the many facets in need of investigation:
Epstein operated offshore in the Virgin Islands from 200 until 2007, trading derivatives for his wealthy advocates via the now defunct Bear Stearns (Ireland) operation.Since Bear Stearns collapsed and is now owned by the equally heinous JP Morgan concern, the idea that any US investigation will ever uncover the role of Jeffrey Epstein in the collapse of the US financial system in 2008-2009 is exceedingly unlikely. The Paradise Papers too do not contain enough specific details concerning Epstein’s actual derivative trading activities from the year 2000 – 2007 to make the case.
The only hope for transparency in the Epstein case is that US authorities will investigate Epstein’s stock trading activities andestablish corresponding links therefrom to the most powerful Elite members of the US and Israeli Political Class.
But that eventuality is an eventuality to whit the political class will certainly even murder witnesses to conceal, to ensure that those banking connections remain furthest from public consciousness, or knowledge.
Steve Brown
Steve Brown is the author of “Iraq: the Road to War” (Sourcewatch) editor of “Bush Administration War Crimes in Iraq” (Sourcewatch) “Trump’s Limited Hangout” and “Federal Reserve: Out-sourcing the Monetary System to the Money Trust Oligarchs Since 1913”. Steve is an antiwar activist, a published scholar on the US monetary system, and has appeared as guest contributor to The Duran, Fort Russ News, and Strategika51.
traduction :
Jeffrey Epstein : Le Bankster de Babylone – Par Steve Brown
De Joseph P Farrell, auteur de Babylon’s Banksters (2010) :
‘1. Le clan est ancien, avec des liens solides remontant à des millénaires, à la fois au gouvernement et aux finances ;
2. Le clan est d’ailleurs lié à une société secrète, dont les activités en camouflage sont liées à :
a. Activité religieuse occulte ;
b. Organisation et activité commerciales criminelles ;
c. Assassinats, chantage et infiltration du gouvernement et des finances ;
3. Le clan est clairement lié à un modèle mathématique d’activité économique et de crédit, ce qui implique un intérêt caché à développer de tels modèles formellement explicites ; et enfin,
4. Ce modèle est le coupable de l’effondrement économique actuel (2008-2009), qui a touché principalement les institutions de l’élite financière anglo-américaine.
Le Dr Farrell insiste sur le fait que ce clan est originaire de Chine, et a utilisé les travaux de David X Li sur la corrélation du risque – https://www.wired.com/2009/02/wp-quant/- – et son adaptation par Wall Street – pour préparer l’effondrement financier américain de 2008-2009. Circonstanciellement, Farrell spécule que les financiers de Chine ont été de connivence avec Li, mais l’idée du Dr Farrell que la Chine était à l’origine de l’effondrement financier des États-Unis a tendance à ne pas être à la hauteur. En d’autres termes, la question de savoir si les travaux de David X Li étaient représentatifs d’une conspiration de la part de la Chine pour torpiller d’une manière ou d’une autre le système bancaire américain est quelque peu hors de propos dix ans plus tard, et une nouvelle bulle financière énorme plus tard.
Il ne fait aucun doute qu’il existe un “clan” de gangsters financiers – mais pas nécessairement composé de financiers basés en Chine. Considérons que la formule de Li a été adoptée par Jeffrey Epstein et Liquid Funding Ltd qui ont opéré pour le compte de Bear Stearns (Irlande) et négocié à partir des îles Vierges, jusqu’à la crise financière de 2007. Le prospectus et les documents d’incorporation de Liquid Funding Limited datant de 2000 énumèrent spécifiquement les produits financiers sur lesquels s’appuie l’équation de corrélation des risques de Li, en particulier les CBO et HELX de CDO. Et ces instruments de dette étaient au cœur même du krach financier américain et mondial il y a dix ans.
Il a été rapporté de façon fiable Epstein a été brillant en mathématiques, et il a tenu avec succès un poste de professeur de mathématiques dans une école d’élite sans posséder un diplôme en mathématiques. C’est ce qu’Epstein et David X Li font – et bien d’autres encore à Wall Street – pour aider à la spéculation prédatrice et à l’investissement. Ainsi, ignorer le Liquid Funding Limited d’Epstein par l’intermédiaire de Bear Stearns, et la richesse qu’il a ainsi accumulée, c’est ignorer une composante très importante de l’établissement américain et de son fonctionnement.
Pour qu’Elites ait apparemment assassiné Epstein, cela doit signifier qu’Epstein pourrait potentiellement se retourner contre l’accusation, et qu’il avait des informations importantes sur des individus très puissants – ou pire encore.
Le pire (pour les élites), c’est qu’Epstein a peut-être “appartenu au renseignement”, ce qui a créé de grandes complications pour le juger devant les tribunaux, où des secrets d’État américains et israéliens impliquant du chantage, des crimes sexuels à motivation politique, et peut-être même un meurtre parrainé par l’État seraient révélés. Comme suivre l’argent, suivre le motif est un grand simplificateur. Mais se concentrer uniquement sur la nature perverse d’Epstein et le fait qu'”il avait de la saleté” sur les élites puissantes passe encore à côté de ses liens importants avec Wall Street et la haute finance.
En fait, c’est ce sur quoi la classe politique veut que nous nous concentrions : la perversité d’un individu, sa dépravation et la capacité de l’État d’assassiner qui il veut, à son gré, qui il veut. Prétendre autrement que le fondement même du pouvoir américain, à savoir l’autorité de la Banque centrale et le système des marchés financiers américains, est la base de la criminalité, de la corruption et de la perversité, est une chose qu’aucun dirigeant américain ne veut faire entrer dans la conscience publique collective américaine.
Mais les liens profonds d’Epstein avec le cœur même du capitalisme prédateur américain ne peuvent être ignorés ou excusés, et doivent être reconnus comme étant (en partie) la raison pour laquelle il a été assassiné par les autorités. Le graphique ci-dessous illustre les nombreuses facettes qui nécessitent une enquête :
Depuis que Bear Stearns s’est effondré et appartient désormais au tout aussi odieux groupe JP Morgan, l’idée que toute enquête américaine puisse un jour révéler le rôle de Jeffrey Epstein dans l’effondrement du système financier américain en 2008-2009 est extrêmement improbable. Les Paradise Papers ne contiennent pas non plus suffisamment de détails spécifiques concernant les activités réelles d’Epstein en matière de négociation de produits dérivés entre 2000 et 2007 pour étayer ce point de vue.
Le seul espoir de transparence dans l’affaire Epstein est que les autorités américaines enquêteront sur les activités boursières d’Epstein et établiront des liens correspondants avec les membres les plus puissants de la classe politique américaine et israélienne.
Mais cette éventualité est une éventualité pour la classe politique de tuer même certainement des témoins à cacher, pour s’assurer que ces liens bancaires restent les plus éloignés de la conscience publique, ou de la connaissance.
Steve Brown