Jeffrey Epstein: Babylon’s Bankster?-by Steve Brown

From Joseph P Farrell, author of Babylon’s Banksters (2010):

‘1. The clan is ancient, with strong ties going back millennia, both to government and finance;

2. The clan is moreover connected with a secret society, whose activities in turnare connected with:

a. Occult religious activity;

b. Criminal business organization and activity;

c. Assassinations, blackmail, and infiltration of government and finance;

3. The clan is clearly connected to a mathematical model of economic and creditactivity, implying a hidden interest in developing such formally explicit models; and finally,

4. That model is the culprit responsible for the current (2008-2009) economic meltdown, which has affected primarily the institutions of the Anglo-American financial elite.’

Dr Farrell insists that this clan originated in China, and used David X Li’s work on correlation of riskhttps://www.wired.com/2009/02/wp-quant/— and its adaptation by Wall Street – to engineer the US financial collapse of 2008-2009. Circumstantially, Farrell speculates that financiers from China colluded with Li,howeverDr Farrell’s idea that China was behind the financial collapse of the United States tends to fall short. That is, whether David X Li’s work was representative of a conspiracy on the part of China to somehow torpedo the US banking system is somewhat irrelevant ten years on, and one new huge financial bubble later.

There is no doubt that a “clan” of financial gangsters exists — but not necessarily comprised of financiers based in China. Consider that Li’s formula was adopted by Jeffrey Epstein and Liquid Funding Ltd which operated on behalf of Bear Stearns (Ireland) and traded out of the Virgin Islands, until the financial crash of 2007. Liquid Funding Limited’s prospectus and incorporation papers from 2000 specifically list the financial products leveraged by Li’s risk correlation equation, specifically CDO’s CBO’s and HELX’s. And those debtinstruments were at the very heart of the US and world financial crash ten years ago.

It has been reliably reported Epstein was brilliant at math, and he successfully held a math lecturing position at an elite school without possessing a math degree. Higher math is what Epstein and David X Li do — and many others too on Wall Street — to assist with predatory speculation and investment. So, to ignore Epstein’s Liquid Funding Limited stock tradingvia Bear Stearns, and the wealth he thereby accumulated, is to ignore a most important component of the US establishment and its operation.

For Elites to have apparently murdered Epstein must mean that Epstein could potentially flip for the prosecution, and that he had important information on very powerful individuals – or even worse.

What’s worse (for Elites) is that Epstein possibly did “belong to intelligence” thus creating great complications for trying him in court, where US and Israeli state secrets involving blackmail, politically motivated sex crimes, and perhaps even state-sponsored murder would be revealed. Like follow the money, follow the motive is a great simplifier. But to concentrate solely only on Epstein’s perverse nature and that “he had dirt” on powerful Elites still misses out on his important links to Wall Street and high finance.

In fact, that’s what the political class wants us to concentrate on: an individual’s perversity, his depravity, and the State’s ability to murder whoeveror whomsoever it so pleases, at will. To otherwise suggest that the very foundation of US power, namely the Central Bank authority and the US financial market system, is the basis for criminality, corruption, and perversity, is something that no US leader wants to enter into US collective public consciousness.

But Epstein’s deep connections to the very heart of US predatory capitalism cannot be ignored or excused, and must be acknowledged as (in part) key to the reason he was murdered by the authorities. The graphic below illustrates the many facets in need of investigation:

Epstein operated offshore in the Virgin Islands from 200 until 2007, trading derivatives for his wealthy advocates via the now defunct Bear Stearns (Ireland) operation.Since Bear Stearns collapsed and is now owned by the equally heinous JP Morgan concern, the idea that any US investigation will ever uncover the role of Jeffrey Epstein in the collapse of the US financial system in 2008-2009 is exceedingly unlikely. The Paradise Papers too do not contain enough specific details concerning Epstein’s actual derivative trading activities from the year 2000 – 2007 to make the case.

The only hope for transparency in the Epstein case is that US authorities will investigate Epstein’s stock trading activities andestablish corresponding links therefrom to the most powerful Elite members of the US and Israeli Political Class.

But that eventuality is an eventuality to whit the political class will certainly even murder witnesses to conceal, to ensure that those banking connections remain furthest from public consciousness, or knowledge.

Steve Brown

Steve Brown is the author of “Iraq: the Road to War” (Sourcewatch) editor of “Bush Administration War Crimes in Iraq” (Sourcewatch) “Trump’s Limited Hangout” and “Federal Reserve: Out-sourcing the Monetary System to the Money Trust Oligarchs Since 1913”. Steve is an antiwar activist, a published scholar on the US monetary system, and has appeared as guest contributor to The Duran, Fort Russ News, and Strategika51.

