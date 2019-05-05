Israel plans to construct the world’s longest underwater gas pipeline together with Cyprus and Greece to carry Eastern Mediterranean gas on to Italy and the EU southern states. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has just endorsed the project. It will run smack up against a competing Turkish-Russian gas pipeline, Turk Stream, against a potential Qatari-Iran-Syria pipeline, as well as de facto undercut the Washington attempt to get more US LNG gas to the EU to reduce Russian dependency.
The project, under discussion for several years since Israel discovered major gas reserves in the offshore Leviathan Field, is known as the East Med Pipeline Project. Natural gas will flow from Leviathan via Cyprus, Crete and Greece to reach its terminal at Otranto on the southeast heel of Italy. Plans call for a pipeline of 2,100 kilometers running three kilometers deep under the Mediterranean. Cost is estimated at $7 billion with a five year construction period.
New Fault Lines
The East Med is part of a complex of new geopolitical fault lines across the entire Middle East. Notable is the fact that the Gulf Arab Emirate, UAE, has already invested $100 million in a project the Jerusalem Post calls, “a covert cornerstone underpinning the change in relationship between parts of the Arab world and the Jewish State.” This would seem to be a reference to the 2017 proposal of the US to create an “Arab NATO” with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Arab states, backed by Israeli intelligence input, to counter the influence of Iran in the region. Little is said today about any Arab NATO, but ties between Netanyahu’s Israel and key Sunni Muslim Arab countries remain strong.
One regional player definitely not happy about the proposed Israeli East Med pipeline is Erdogan’s Turkey. When Israel first proposed East Med two years ago, Erdogan quickly turned to Russia to sign a deal to build the Gazprom’s Turk Stream to rival Israel. East Med would tie into gas fields in the Greek EU part of Cyprus. In recent months Erdogan has moved Turkey closer to Iran and especially Qatar, home to key figures in the Muslim Brotherhood, as tensions with Saudi Arabia and Israel increase. The Sunni vs Shi’ite conflict seems to take a back seat to geopolitical power and control of pipelines.
In summer 2017 there was a dramatic split among Gulf Arab countries with Saudi Arabia declaring an embargo against Qatar for its “support of terrorism.” In reality, the move was aimed at cutting growing back-channel talks between Qatar and Iran, both of whom share the world’s largest natural gas field in the Persian Gulf. The Qatari section is called North Field and its LNG is said to be the world’s cheapest to extract, making Qatar in recent years the largest LNG exporter. The adjoining Iran section is called South Pars.
After spending a reported $3 billion financing anti-Assad and anti-Iran terrorist groups in Syria, in a futile try to get a pipeline through Syria to Turkey and on to the huge EU gas market, it seems that the shifty Qataris at some point, after Russia’s decisive entry into the Syria war in late 2015, realized it might gain more by shifting sides and covertly working with Iran and Assad and Erdogan to bring both Qatari and Iran gas to market. That was the real reason for the sharp break between Qatar and the Saudis. Notable is the fact that both Iran and Turkey came to the aid of Qatar when the Saudis tried to embargo them into submission.
Russia’s Turk Stream
Adding to the geopolitical cocktail of competing interests, the Black Sea sections of the Russia-Turkey gas pipeline were completed at the end of 2018 with full operation to begin later in 2019, offering 31.5 billion cubic meters of gas annually, half, some 16 bcm, available for the EU markets. Turk Stream, as does North Stream, both allow Russian gas to the EU independent of politically hostile Ukraine pipeline routes. From the Kiyikoy terminal in Turkey, the Russian gas can go either to EU member Bulgaria or Greece or both.
Non-EU member Serbia has just begun construction of its section of the TurkStream pipeline to carry Russian natural gas to Europe. Serb Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic recently in Moscow said Serbia’s plans for the construction of the gas conduit did not hinge on Bulgaria’s own work. TurkStream will carry Russian gas through Bulgaria, Serbia and Hungary. Brussels is not overjoyed.
Now comes Israel into play, in a closer friendship with Saudi Arabia and the UAE, backed by Washington, with financing also from a French company, IGI Poseidon, a subsidiary of Edison, offering another rival option to Qatar and Iran and Turkey as well as to Russia. Turkey is threatening to drill for oil and gas in the Turkish part of Cyprus while Lebanon disputes the offshore claims of Israel’s pipeline to Cyprus. And ExxonMobil just announced a major gas discovery in the offshore Cyprus waters disputed between Turkey and Greek or EU Cyprus.
It doesn’t need a crystal ball to see that future geopolitical energy conflicts in the Eastern Mediterranean are being pre-programmed. Watch this space…
F. William Engdahl
F. William Engdahl is strategic risk consultant and lecturer, he holds a degree in politics from Princeton University and is a best-selling author on oil and geopolitics, exclusively for the online magazine New Eastern Outlook
Israël prévoit de construire le plus long gazoduc sous-marin du monde avec Chypre et la Grèce pour acheminer le gaz de la Méditerranée orientale vers l’Italie et les États du sud de l’UE. Le secrétaire d’État américain Mike Pompeo vient d’approuver le projet. Elle se heurtera à un gazoduc turco-russe concurrent, Turk Stream, contre un éventuel gazoduc Qatar-Iran-Syrie, ainsi qu’à la tentative de Washington d’acheminer davantage de gaz naturel liquéfié américain à l’UE pour réduire la dépendance russe.
Le projet, qui fait l’objet de discussions depuis plusieurs années depuis qu’Israël a découvert d’importantes réserves de gaz dans le champ offshore de Leviathan, est connu sous le nom de East Med Pipeline Project. Le gaz naturel s’écoulera du Léviathan via Chypre, la Crète et la Grèce pour atteindre son terminal d’Otranto, au sud-est de l’Italie. Les plans prévoient un gazoduc de 2 100 kilomètres de long, à trois kilomètres de profondeur sous la Méditerranée. Le coût est estimé à 7 milliards de dollars pour une période de construction de cinq ans.
La Méditerranée orientale fait partie d’un complexe de nouvelles lignes de fractures géopolitiques à travers tout le Moyen-Orient. Il est à noter que les Émirats arabes unis, les Émirats arabes unis, ont déjà investi 100 millions de dollars dans un projet que le Jerusalem Post appelle ” une pierre angulaire secrète qui sous-tend le changement dans les relations entre certaines parties du monde arabe et l’État juif “. Cela semble être une référence à la proposition américaine de 2017 de créer une “OTAN arabe” avec l’Arabie saoudite et d’autres Etats arabes du Golfe, soutenue par les services de renseignement israéliens, pour contrer l’influence de l’Iran dans la région. Peu de choses sont dites aujourd’hui sur l’OTAN arabe, mais les liens entre Israël de Nétanyahou et les principaux pays arabes musulmans sunnites restent forts.
La Turquie d’Erdogan est un acteur régional qui n’est certainement pas satisfait du projet d’oléoduc israélien East Med. Quand Israël a proposé pour la première fois l’East Med il y a deux ans, Erdogan s’est rapidement tourné vers la Russie pour signer un accord visant à construire le Turk Stream de Gazprom pour rivaliser avec Israël. East Med se raccorderait aux gisements de gaz de la partie grecque de l’UE de Chypre. Ces derniers mois, Erdogan a rapproché la Turquie de l’Iran et en particulier du Qatar, où se trouvent des personnalités des Frères musulmans, alors que les tensions avec l’Arabie saoudite et Israël augmentent. Le conflit sunnite contre chiite semble être relégué au second plan par rapport au pouvoir géopolitique et au contrôle des pipelines.
Au cours de l’été 2017, il y a eu une division dramatique entre les pays arabes du Golfe, l’Arabie saoudite ayant déclaré un embargo contre le Qatar pour son “soutien au terrorisme”. En réalité, cette mesure visait à mettre un terme aux pourparlers croissants entre le Qatar et l’Iran, qui partagent tous deux le plus grand gisement de gaz naturel au monde dans le golfe Persique. La section qatarienne s’appelle North Field et son GNL est considéré comme le moins cher à extraire au monde, faisant du Qatar, ces dernières années, le plus grand exportateur de GNL. La section iranienne voisine s’appelle South Pars.
Après avoir dépensé 3 milliards de dollars pour financer des groupes terroristes anti-Assad et anti-iraniens en Syrie, dans une tentative futile d’acheminer un gazoduc à travers la Syrie jusqu’en Turquie et sur l’immense marché du gaz de l’UE, il semble que le Qatari sournois, à un moment donné, après l’entrée en guerre en Russie, fin 2015, s’en soit aperçu en travaillant en secret avec l’Iran, Assad et Erdogan pour amener le gaz qatari et l’Iran sur les marchés, ce qui pourrait lui faire plus gagner. C’est la véritable raison de la rupture brutale entre le Qatar et les Saoudiens. Il est à noter que l’Iran et la Turquie sont venus en aide au Qatar lorsque les Saoudiens ont tenté de les soumettre à l’embargo.
En plus du cocktail géopolitique d’intérêts concurrents, les tronçons du gazoduc Russie-Turquie de la mer Noire ont été achevés à la fin de 2018 et seront pleinement opérationnels plus tard en 2019, offrant 31,5 milliards de mètres cubes de gaz par an, dont la moitié, environ 16 milliards de m3, sont disponibles pour les marchés européens. Turk Stream, tout comme North Stream, permettent au gaz russe d’entrer dans l’UE indépendamment des routes de gazoducs politiquement hostiles de l’Ukraine. Depuis le terminal de Kiyikoy en Turquie, le gaz russe peut être acheminé soit vers la Bulgarie ou la Grèce, membres de l’UE, soit vers les deux.
La Serbie, qui n’est pas membre de l’UE, vient d’entamer la construction de sa section du gazoduc TurkStream pour acheminer le gaz naturel russe en Europe. Le ministre serbe des Affaires étrangères Ivica Dacic a récemment déclaré à Moscou que les plans de la Serbie pour la construction du gazoduc ne dépendaient pas du travail de la Bulgarie. TurkStream transportera du gaz russe à travers la Bulgarie, la Serbie et la Hongrie. Bruxelles n’est pas ravie.
Israël entre maintenant en jeu, dans une amitié plus étroite avec l’Arabie saoudite et les Émirats arabes unis, soutenue par Washington, avec le financement également d’une société française, IGI Poseidon, une filiale d’Edison, offrant une autre option rivale au Qatar, à l’Iran, à la Turquie et à la Russie. La Turquie menace de forer du pétrole et du gaz dans la partie turque de Chypre tandis que le Liban conteste les revendications offshore du pipeline israélien vers Chypre. Et ExxonMobil vient d’annoncer une découverte majeure de gaz dans les eaux au large de Chypre, qui font l’objet d’un litige entre la Turquie et la Grèce ou l’UE.
Il n’est pas nécessaire d’avoir une boule de cristal pour voir que les futurs conflits géopolitiques énergétiques en Méditerranée orientale sont préprogrammés. Regarder cet espace…..
F. William Engdahl
F. William Engdahl est consultant et conférencier en risques stratégiques, titulaire d’un diplôme en politique de l’Université de Princeton et auteur de best-sellers sur le pétrole et la géopolitique, exclusivement pour le magazine en ligne New Eastern Outlook
